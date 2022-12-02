Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Chimes

Daily lunch specials at restaurants around Baton Rouge.

Baton Rouge lies halfway between two food meccas of the world: Cajun Acadiana and Creole New Orleans. That puts it at a crossroads for excellent cuisine. Combined with a wide array of International and American possibilities, it's a wonderful place to dine out.

When you're looking for a place to eat lunch, many of the restaurants around town offer lunch specials during the week. Some menus change on a weekly basis, while others remain consistent.

In this series, Baton Rouge Lunch Specials, we will find out what's for lunch during the week at some of the city's favorite eateries.

The Chimes Restaurant on Highland Road. Photo by M Henderson

The Chimes

Serving Baton Rouge for over 25 years, The Chimes offers a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere. Popular with the lunch crowd, it's a great place to get an authentic Louisiana meal. The signature menu includes seafood, sandwiches, soups, salads, and so much more.

With Baton Rouge locations at 3357 Highland Road at the North Gates of LSU and East at 10870 Coursey Boulevard, The Chimes restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, seven days a week. Daily Lunch Specials are served from 11 am to 3 pm, Monday through Saturday.

Monday

Pork Chop with Red Beans

Tuesday

Chicken Fried Chicken

Wednesday

Chicken Jacques

Thursday

Pork Chop Alfredo

Friday

Shrimp and Crab Etouffee

Saturday

Pork Chop with Rice and Gravy

Lunches are served with a side salad and a crispy roll. Regular menu items and an extensive beer menu are available all day. Parking is located behind the restaurant.