Day trip: Denham Springs

There are a variety of fun things to do on the outskirts of Baton Rouge. One of the main highlights is the Denham Springs Antique Village, located on North Range Avenue between Railroad Avenue and Centerville Street, in Denham Springs, Louisiana. This cultural district is less than a 20-minute drive away.

Pick up a walking guide from the Welcome Center to assist you on your tour of the village. Then, spend the day shopping, exploring art, and visiting historical sites like the Old City Hall where original jail cells are on display. When you're done, you can enjoy an ice-cold local beer and food truck cuisine courtesy of Pie Eyed Handpies at LeChien Brewing Company. Perk up with a hot, iced, or frozen coffee at Cafe Du Jour at the Whistle Stop followed by a savory bowl of soup of the day such as chicken and sausage gumbo or spinach, crab, and artichoke bisque.

Antiques and Collectibles

Antique art. Photo by M.Henderson

Denham Springs Antique Village features not one, but ten, antique and vintage resale shops all within walking distance of one another. Check out 201 Antiques and Vintage for china and glassware that can only be acquired from personal estates. The Rusty Rooster features wonderful items to enhance your decor including primitive, farmhouse, shabby chic, and rustic styles.

Art and Gifts

Brushfire Art Studio facing Mattie Street has day studio hours and classes in the evening, so you can create your own masterpiece. Mothers and Daughters is a darling little gift shop owned by real-life mothers and daughters where you can find accessories, gifts, and home decor.

Enjoy this unique attraction that's convenient to home, while satisfying your thirst for antiques and collectibles.