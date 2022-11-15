5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving Day

Let the Baton Rouge professionals do all the work this Thanksgiving Day.

Downtown Baton Rouge. M Henderson

Preparing a large traditional Thanksgiving Day dinner at home has its merits, but sometimes families aren't interested in all the work involved. If having dinner at a restaurant sounds like a better idea this year, these five Baton Rouge restaurants will be open for business.

Crowne Plaza

4728 Constitution Avenue

The Crowne Plaza's Thanksgiving Buffet has become a tradition for many. Served from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm on November 24, this delicious seasonal spread is filled with many South Louisiana favorites. Begin the holiday eating journey with an appetizer of cold seafood and/or a warm cup of seafood gumbo. Roasted turkey and honey-baked spiral ham are on the menu at the carving station, with fig-stuffed pork loin and pan-roasted salmon available as additional entrées. The children's menu includes chicken fingers and popcorn shrimp.

Prices are $45 for adults; $36 for seniors 65+; $22 for children under 12; and, free for those younger than 6. Seating is by reservation only, (225) 925-2244.

The Gregory

150 Third Street

The Gregory restaurant, located downtown in the Watermark Hotel, offers a Thanksgiving Buffet from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. Enjoy sage-brined turkey, ham-brined pork loin, and Josper'd salmon over pecan pilaf with delicious sides such as cornbread dressing, roasted sweet potatoes, collard greens, and red curry roasted pumpkin. Pecan pie, sweet potato bread pudding, and pumpkin cheesecake are what's for dessert.

The cost is $47 for adults and $10 for children under 12. Make a reservation to secure a table by calling (225) 408-1800.

Sullivan's Steak House

5252 Corporate Boulevard

Sullivan's Steak House will serve a 3-course Turkey Dinner on Thanksgiving Day, in addition to its regular dinner menu. Choose an iceberg lettuce wedge, Caesar salad, market fresh greens, or shrimp and lobster bisque to start. The main course is hand-carved roasted turkey with sweet onion apple sausage stuffing, gravy, and cranberry relish. Two additional sides may be selected from garlic mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole with pecan crust, butter asparagus, or roasted Brussels sprouts with applewood smoked bacon. Dessert is key lime pie, berries & cream, or New York-style cheesecake with pumpkin Anglaise.

The Thanksgiving menu is available all day, from 11 am to 8 pm, and costs $49 per person. A children's menu is available for $24. Call (225) 925-1161 for a reservation.

BRQ Seafood & Barbecue

10423 Jefferson Highway

Thanksgiving dinner can be eaten in or taken out from BRQ Seafood & Barbecue. The dine-in menu features cranberry salad as a first course. The second course is sliced smoked turkey, apple cider glazed ham, cornbread dressing with turkey gravy, and Uncle's cranberry sauce. A choice of two sides includes green bean casserole, roasted Brussels sprouts, sweet potato casserole, and Parmesan mashed potatoes. A dessert of pecan pie with vanilla bean ice cream serves as the third course.

The menu is available from 11 am to 5 pm and costs $34.50 per person. Make reservations through Open Table, or by calling (225) 372-2674.

Fleming's Prime Steak House and Wine Bar

7321 Corporate Boulevard

Fleming's Steak House invites the home cook to be the guest this Thanksgiving with a 3-course holiday menu featuring traditional herb-roasted turkey, prime bone-in ribeye, and filet Mignon. The first course is a choice of lobster bisque or Fleming's salad. Sides include mashed potatoes, green beans with apricots and onions, and cinnamon orange cranberry sauce. The third course is a choice of carrot cake or Harvest New York cheesecake, prepared with cinnamon orange cranberry sauce, pumpkin cream, and candied walnuts.

Open at 11 am on Thanksgiving Day, Fleming's will also offer its full dinner menu all day long. The 3-course menu starts at $53 per guest. A children's 3-course menu is available for $25. Call (225) 925-2710 for reservations.

All these restaurants require advanced reservations for seating. Call asap, as tables fill up quickly.