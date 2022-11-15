5 Places to Pickup a Complete Thanksgiving Dinner in Baton Rouge

Enjoy a worry-free Thanksgiving Day in Baton Rouge with help from these restaurants.

A symbol of Thanksgiving Day. M Henderson

Spending hours or even days in the kitchen working on a meal of turkey and all the trimmings is no longer mandatory for those in charge of hosting Thanksgiving dinner. These 5 restaurants located in Baton Rouge are providing complete Thanksgiving Day feasts for the holiday table.

1. Matherne's Market

Matherne's Market locations at Nicholson Gateway and Downtown are preparing a Thanksgiving Day feast for $99.99. A choice of baked turkey, fried turkey, smoked turkey, or spiral ham comes with cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, candied yams, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, rolls, and a choice of sweet potato or pecan pie.

The last day to order is Monday, November 21, at 2 pm. Orders must be picked up by 6 pm on Wednesday, November 23. Nicholson Gateway 225-367-6074 Downtown 225-343-0600

2. City Pork

City Pork offers an à la carte menu and three packages for Thanksgiving Day meals. Package #1 includes a smoked whole turkey accompanied by two half pans of sides for $179. Package #2 is a whole smoked brisket and two sides for $229. Package #3 includes half a smoked brisket and two sides for $124.50. Sides, which are also available à la carte, include creamed spinach, sweet potato casserole, boudin rice dressing, green beans, mac & cheese, smoked corn grits, and cauliflower au gratin. Holiday desserts include pumpkin pie, chocolate cream pie, pecan chocolate chip pie, and bread pudding.

The deadline to order is November 16, at 12 pm. Orders can be picked up from November 21 through November 23, 11 am to 3 pm at the Jefferson, Highland, or Government locations. 225-388-5900

3. BRQ Seafood & Barbeque

For those who prefer to pick up a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day, catering from BRQ Seafood & Barbecue will be available for pickup on November 24, from 9 am to 11 am. À la carte main dish items include smoked turkey, herb-roasted turkey, and ham with honey apple cider brown sugar glaze. Sides by the half-pan include green bean casserole, roasted Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, cornbread dressing, cranberry salad, sweet potato casserole, and macaroni & cheese. Turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, and pecan pie are also available.

Orders must be placed by Tuesday, November 22. 225-372-2674

4. Rocca Pizzeria

Pre-order by November 20 from Rocca Pizzeria for your holiday spread which can be picked up on November 23, from 11 am to 5 pm. Rocca's Holiday Table includes a whole smoked turkey, gravy, seven sides, and pecan pie as a package for $325. Cornbread dressing, potato gratin, sweet potato casserole, green beans Amandine, cranberry chutney, spaghetti squash Sardi, and herbed focaccia are the included sides. Just the turkey, gravy, and pecan pie can be purchased for $160. Smoked turkey breast, bourbon smoked ham, whole turkeys, all sides, and Goode Company pecan pies are available à la carte. 225-478-1286

5. Zeeland Street Market

Zeeland Street Market is offering two Thanksgiving meals at $180 each. The traditional package features a whole baked or smoked turkey, green beans, cornbread dressing, and sweet potatoes. The specialty package substitutes macaroni & cheese and sweet potato souffle in addition to the baked or smoked turkey and green beans. Dessert is pumpkin cheesecake, spiced pecan cheesecake, or mile-high key lime pie. Additional sides are available à la carte.

Call 225-387-4546 to place orders.

Most individual meals serve 8 to 10 people and are taken home to be reheated in time for Thanksgiving Dinner.