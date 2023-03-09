Woman wears bright lipstick to hide weight gain

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Like many women in the world, I try to keep tabs on my weight and keep myself slim through diet and exercise. I tend to buy clothes that I feel flatter my particular shape or that hide what I perceive to be my flaws.

However, I once knew a woman who was adamant that wearing extremely bright lipstick was a surefire way to distract people from your body and draw attention to your face. She felt that even if she had gained some weight, wearing power-red or hot pink lipstick would make her appear thinner, or at least hide extra weight.

I can definitely see how wearing something bright could achieve this effect. Lipstick and makeup in general can definitely change the way we look to the outside world. Although makeup cannot actually change how we naturally look, it does allow for a certain amount of illusion.

For instance, according to Ariel Wodarcyk at makeup.com by L'ORÉAL, the key to making your teeth look whiter using lipstick is to look for cool-toned lipstick such as a deep wine-read, cherry red, pink with lavender undertones, or rich purples. The article goes on to say that warmer lipstick tones could make your teeth appear more yellow.

Another article at Stylecaster.com claims that bright lipstick will make you look more awake, give you more confidence, and just make you feel more together in general.

It certainly seems as though lipstick can be powerful in many different ways and, even though I've never been a lipstick person myself, I can totally see how wearing a certain color can make a woman feel as though she's got herself organized or how wearing a standout bright color can possibly make weight gain fade into the background or make teeth appear whiter.

Per an article by ThoughtCo.com, the actual term "lipstick" wasn't first used until 1880 and upper-class Mesopotamians applied crushed semi-precious jewels to their lips. The article goes on to explain that Egyptians made a red dye for their lips from a combination of fucus-algin, iodine, and bromine mannite. Cleopatra was said to have used a mixture of crushed carmine beetles and ants to color her lips red.

Clearly, wanting to brighten up our lips isn't just a modern urge. The phenomenon goes way back through history.

I think the woman I once knew who swore by her bright lipstick to make herself look thinner or at least to feel better about herself might have been onto something. I might have to start getting into lipstick.

