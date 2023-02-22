Woman regrets never dating 'nice guys'

M. Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BBmCA_0kvAXWkL00
Photo byCottonbro Studio

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I’m not a big fan of regret. I usually try to transform those kinds of feelings into useful lessons for my life. However, if I forced myself to admit the biggest regrets that I see in that rear-view mirror of life so far, they would probably consist of missed opportunities in my love life.

I’m talking about all of those guys throughout my younger life that probably would have made fantastic boyfriends or life partners. Not only did I ignore these guys but I rushed to judgment about their potential value in my life.

Most of the time, my ignorance about the guys who asked me out was based purely on what I imagined in my head about what a fantasy ‘dream guy’ should be like.

The descriptions of nice, kind, or considerate didn’t seem to be a priority to me when I was younger when choosing a date. Guys who were classified as exciting, handsome, ambitious, or even a bit dangerous always seemed to win out.

I often dismissed guys who were too clingy or who appeared to like me too much. Instead, I opted for ‘the emotionally unavailable guy’, themommy-issues guy’, or even worse, ‘the married guy’.

Why? The short answer is insecurity.

I simply didn’t know myself very well and instead of wanting a guy to be interested in my feelings or personality, I only cared about being wanted by someone. None of the ‘bad boys’ I dated actually knew the real me. That was the whole point. I didn’t want them to see the real me. I only wanted them to see something they desired.

I was only interested in the game of being wanted rather than the reality of being valued as a human being within a loving partnership. I didn’t even know how to be a good partner to anyone until my late 30’s much less know how to find one.

Mistaking attraction for love, trust, and intimacy is a common problem for many people. In my own past, I got so wrapped up in the idea of being utterly consumed by romantic passion that I missed out on a lot that life could have offered me in the real and healthy relationship realm.

Maybe I just read too many romance novels as a teenager — or maybe I had some harsh lessons to learn before I could evolve enough emotionally to become a decent partner myself.

Well, I did learn my lessons. I missed out on all of those ‘nice guys’ for over a decade. The ones who see you for who you are as a person. The ones who look at you in the morning with hair like a bird’s nest and breath like a dragon and still think you’re sent from heaven. The ones with a touch so gentle that you always feel safe.

Those so-called nice guys often get passed up for the guy who pushes your boundaries, says hurtful things, or even physically abuses you.

I’ve discovered that many women, including myself, have become entangled in destructive relationships because they were attracted to the passion. It may sound ridiculous to some people, but it’s true. Those of you who have been there probably understand what I’m talking about.

The ability of intense attraction to fog up your greater sense of relationship direction should never be underestimated.

The kicker here is that the so-called nice guy is going to actually love you which means that you have to love yourself first. The cliche is true.

Unless you fully love yourself and know who you are, you won’t be open to anyone else who truly loves you. You won’t tolerate it. You’re too afraid.

So, in regards to all thosenice guys’ from my past who admired the honest, human things about me that I myself didn’t even acknowledge or accept — I regret not giving them attention. I regret being rude, aloof, or just downright mean to them. I am sorry that I blew them off to chase some arrogant guy who would only shatter my heart and self-esteem.

Nice guys might finish last sometimes in favor of that risky, exciting bad boy type, but, in the long run, those nice guys are certainly worth giving an opportunity to.

Now that I’m a grown woman who loves herself, I can finally see what they saw.

More from Michelle...

Parents kick 18-year-old son out of the house after posting happy family photos on Instagram

My husband emptied my bank account before I left him; then gave me my bank card back

If you enjoy my writing, you can leave me a tip, buy me a glass of wine or contribute to me monthly at my Ko-fi page! Thank you!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# dating# women# love# relationships# self

Comments / 50

Published by

Host of The Pondering Stepmom Podcast. Writing about relationships, lifestyle, family & self-improvement.

California State
20K followers

More from M. Brown

Woman believes she was repeatedly abducted by aliens; then left in a field each time

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. There are lots of people who claim to have been abducted by aliens. I'm not one of them. However, I was close friends with a woman who claimed she was repeatedly abducted by aliens and then once they were done with her, they deposited her back into a field with cows.

Read full story
4 comments

Man sabotages first date by constantly talking about his ex

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Want to know the best way to destroy any chance at a great first date with someone new?

Read full story
2 comments

Bridesmaids wear whatever they want to wedding

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I once had a bad experience being a bridesmaid. Well, technically I was a flower girl. I was eleven.

Read full story
12 comments

The salesman I purchased my car from shamed me for being divorced

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I remember being at a car dealership buying my first car at age 27, shortly after my divorce. I was filling out the paperwork and the car salesman asked me if I was married. I let him know that I was divorced.

Read full story
53 comments

Husband dumps new friend because he cheated on his wife

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. We as a society tend to oversimplify the male psyche and assume that men don’t get wrapped up in complicated feelings like women do.

Read full story

My therapist said she didn't want to see me anymore

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Coming to the conclusion that you might need help with some of the challenges in life can be a difficult realization. I know it was for me. After I went through a particularly trying time in my role as a stepparent several years ago, I sought therapy.

Read full story
85 comments

My husband ruined the Christmas dinner I made for my mother-in-law

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Since the moment I started dating my now-husband, I've had to deal with the reality that cooking just isn't my thing. I don't look forward to it, I don't fantasize about creating recipes, etc. It's just not my thing.

Read full story
36 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationship

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. On a recent trip to Las Vegas, we stayed at a resort with multiple pools on a very hot weekend. Predictably, we spent the majority of our time at the pool.

Read full story
41 comments

Parents kick 18-year-old son out of the house after posting happy family photos on Instagram

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. It's often difficult to see the real story behind any given photo. With the invention of social media, it's even more so. Those of us who scroll social media at least once a day are usually inundated with someone's happy-looking family photos.

Read full story
202 comments

I felt guilty for thinking about my ex-partners while I was married

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The idea of a person fantasizing about an ex to the degree that it impacts functioning in their current life got me thinking about how often I think about my ex-partners.

Read full story
37 comments

A stranger tried to pick me up from school by telling me my parents were in the hospital

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I remember that day, standing outside of my elementary school waiting for my mom to pick me up. I was the last one there. There was no sign of either of my parents. This was highly unusual. My mom was always there to pick me up every day without fail.

Read full story
76 comments

My co-worker had no idea that her thirteen-year-old daughter was pregnant

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working in an office, you tend to bond with certain people that you work closely with on a daily basis. Over my twelve years working for one particular corporation, I became very close with one of my older co-workers.

Read full story
107 comments

My husband emptied my bank account before I left him; then gave me my bank card back

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. One gloomy day in California, I had finally had enough. My marriage was not only over, it was completely dead. I could not stay in the relationship a moment longer.

Read full story
404 comments

Smart women have affairs too—Opinion

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. There have been countless times when I’ve looked back on my dalliance with adultery and felt that hot cringe of shame over my actions. Although I’ve done a lot of work to heal from that experience, it never completely goes away.

Read full story
48 comments

I avoided dating a man who had the same name as my ex; then I found out I had the same name as his ex

What's in a name?Photo bycottonbro studio via Pexels. **This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Names are a funny thing. They can stir up emotions. People often associate strong feelings with a name. If there are people we don't like, we tend to carry negative emotions with us through life in regard to that name. Think of a childhood bully or a high school crush who rejected you.

Read full story
111 comments

I'm married but I don't wear my wedding ring

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I’m a married woman but I don’t always wear my wedding ring. In fact, I usually go out without it on.

Read full story
66 comments

Our teenager started dating a girl whose mother said she talks to dead people

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. It's always dicey being the parent of a teenager who's dating. You never quite know what you're going to get. And I'm not just talking about the person your teen is dating. You never quite know what you're going to get with that teenager's parents.

Read full story
110 comments

You don't have to spend the holidays with people who make you miserable - Opinion

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. You don’t have to spend another holiday with people who make you miserable. I’m here to make you feel better about that decision with some sensible reasons as to why…

Read full story
5 comments

I went on a date with a man who lied about his appearance

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. We all fib a little bit in the online dating world. Maybe we tell a white lie or two when trying to impress a potential date. It seems harmless at the time. Perhaps you edit your photos to make yourself look more appealing or you exaggerate your job credentials. You might even express an interest in a hobby or activity that you've never tried just to sound more interesting.

Read full story
167 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy