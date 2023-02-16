Man sabotages his first date by constantly talking about his ex

M. Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12yLKy_0kmqnycU00
Photo byCottonbro Studio via Pexels

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Want to know the best way to destroy any chance at a great first date with someone new?

You might have guessed it. Talking about your ex.

This is a surefire way to dampen any mood on a first date and you'd think that almost everyone understands this. Unfortunately, not everyone does. Take it from a woman who actually went out on a date with a guy who literally could not stop discussing his ex. That woman is me.

Yes, I once set up a date with a man I met on an online dating site. He was a single dad, and apparently, he was looking for love. He seemed great after chatting online with him for several weeks and we exchanged photos of one another over the course of our communication.

When we finally met in person, he was definitely everything he had advertised and he seemed to be satisfied with my appearance in person as well.

We met at an agreed-upon location in our separate cars and then I allowed him to drive me to the restaurant where we planned to have dinner. Inside his car were dozens of empty gum wrappers from a brand of gum that's supposed to help people stop smoking cigarettes. My date explained that he had recently quit smoking and that the gum was really helping. He was chewing as he spoke to me and judging by all the wrappers everywhere, he used a lot of this gum.

"Yeah, after my ex and I broke up, I started smoking again and now I'm trying to be done with that." He said as we drove along to our destination.

I took the opportunity to chime in briefly regarding my most recent ex and then I changed the subject to what kind of hopes and/or goals he had for the future. Unfortunately, the attempt to change the topic from his ex to other things did not work. My date spoke about his ex the entire way to the restaurant and during dinner.

Apparently, my date's ex was the mother of his young son, and although they had never been married, from his account they had been a happy little family for a good amount of time. It seemed as though the breakup was her idea and it also seemed as though my date had not gotten over her yet. In fact, it did seem like my date had a lot of inner work to do on how the ending of the relationship had wounded him.

Before we even finished dinner I knew that this guy was not going to be a good match for me. Instead of asking me questions about myself or my interests, he went on and on about his ex, how she had hurt him, and how happy they had been previously.

Definitely not wanted I wanted to hear about on a first date.

Sure, the story of an ex or exes is bound to come up while dating someone new but this was bordering on obsession. I knew if things got more serious with this guy, it would be a disaster. He was plainly still very much in love with his ex.

We ended the date on friendly terms and a few days later when he asked me out for another date, I attempted to diplomatically let him know that he had more work to do getting over his ex before he should put himself o the dating scene, or at least before I was willing to enter into a relationship with hum.

I didn't want to be a rebound fling and I could tell that's exactly what I would have been. I wished him well and offered him good luck with quitting smoking. I was disappointed but glad I didn't pursue any more dates with this guy, especially since a young child was involved.

I learned that as much as we might really, really want to be over someone we're still in love with, some things and people do indeed just take more time to get over.

If you enjoy my writing, you can leave me a tip, buy me a glass of wine or contribute to me monthly at my Ko-fi page! Thank you!

More...

My husband emptied my bank account before I left him; then gave me my bank card back

The wife of the man I was seeing showed up at my workplace in her pajamas

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# love# dating# relationships# lifestyle# life lessons

Comments / 2

Published by

Host of The Pondering Stepmom Podcast. Writing about relationships, lifestyle, family & self-improvement.

California State
20K followers

More from M. Brown

I bought my own wedding ring online

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. My now-husband and I have consistently done things in a non-traditional way. When I met him, he already had a child with another woman. We moved in together while I was pregnant and we also had a child together long before we got married.

Read full story

My bridesmaids wore whatever they wanted to my wedding

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I once had a bad experience being a bridesmaid. Well, technically I was a flower girl. I was eleven.

Read full story
11 comments

The salesman I purchased my car from shamed me for being divorced

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I remember being at a car dealership buying my first car at age 27, shortly after my divorce. I was filling out the paperwork and the car salesman asked me if I was married. I let him know that I was divorced.

Read full story
52 comments

My husband dumped his new friend because he cheated on his wife

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. We as a society tend to oversimplify the male psyche and assume that men don’t get wrapped up in complicated feelings like women do.

Read full story

My daughter wanted to know why I shave my legs

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I knew the day would come. The dreaded moment when my daughter would question the things I do in the bathroom, in front of the mirror, or in the shower.

Read full story
7 comments

My therapist said she didn't want to see me anymore

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Coming to the conclusion that you might need help with some of the challenges in life can be a difficult realization. I know it was for me. After I went through a particularly trying time in my role as a stepparent several years ago, I sought therapy.

Read full story
85 comments

My husband ruined the Christmas dinner I made for my mother-in-law

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Since the moment I started dating my now-husband, I've had to deal with the reality that cooking just isn't my thing. I don't look forward to it, I don't fantasize about creating recipes, etc. It's just not my thing.

Read full story
36 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationship

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. On a recent trip to Las Vegas, we stayed at a resort with multiple pools on a very hot weekend. Predictably, we spent the majority of our time at the pool.

Read full story
40 comments

Parents kick 18-year-old son out of the house after posting happy family photos on Instagram

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. It's often difficult to see the real story behind any given photo. With the invention of social media, it's even more so. Those of us who scroll social media at least once a day are usually inundated with someone's happy-looking family photos.

Read full story
197 comments

I felt guilty for thinking about my ex-partners while I was married

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The idea of a person fantasizing about an ex to the degree that it impacts functioning in their current life got me thinking about how often I think about my ex-partners.

Read full story
37 comments

A stranger tried to pick me up from school by telling me my parents were in the hospital

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I remember that day, standing outside of my elementary school waiting for my mom to pick me up. I was the last one there. There was no sign of either of my parents. This was highly unusual. My mom was always there to pick me up every day without fail.

Read full story
73 comments

My co-worker had no idea that her thirteen-year-old daughter was pregnant

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working in an office, you tend to bond with certain people that you work closely with on a daily basis. Over my twelve years working for one particular corporation, I became very close with one of my older co-workers.

Read full story
107 comments

My husband emptied my bank account before I left him; then gave me my bank card back

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. One gloomy day in California, I had finally had enough. My marriage was not only over, it was completely dead. I could not stay in the relationship a moment longer.

Read full story
400 comments

Smart women have affairs too—Opinion

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. There have been countless times when I’ve looked back on my dalliance with adultery and felt that hot cringe of shame over my actions. Although I’ve done a lot of work to heal from that experience, it never completely goes away.

Read full story
48 comments

I avoided dating a man who had the same name as my ex; then I found out I had the same name as his ex

What's in a name?Photo bycottonbro studio via Pexels. **This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Names are a funny thing. They can stir up emotions. People often associate strong feelings with a name. If there are people we don't like, we tend to carry negative emotions with us through life in regard to that name. Think of a childhood bully or a high school crush who rejected you.

Read full story
111 comments

I'm married but I don't wear my wedding ring

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I’m a married woman but I don’t always wear my wedding ring. In fact, I usually go out without it on.

Read full story
65 comments

Our teenager started dating a girl whose mother said she talks to dead people

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. It's always dicey being the parent of a teenager who's dating. You never quite know what you're going to get. And I'm not just talking about the person your teen is dating. You never quite know what you're going to get with that teenager's parents.

Read full story
110 comments

You don't have to spend the holidays with people who make you miserable - Opinion

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. You don’t have to spend another holiday with people who make you miserable. I’m here to make you feel better about that decision with some sensible reasons as to why…

Read full story
5 comments

I went on a date with a man who lied about his appearance

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. We all fib a little bit in the online dating world. Maybe we tell a white lie or two when trying to impress a potential date. It seems harmless at the time. Perhaps you edit your photos to make yourself look more appealing or you exaggerate your job credentials. You might even express an interest in a hobby or activity that you've never tried just to sound more interesting.

Read full story
161 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy