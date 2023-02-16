Man sabotages his first date by constantly talking about his ex

Photo by Cottonbro Studio via Pexels

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Want to know the best way to destroy any chance at a great first date with someone new?

You might have guessed it. Talking about your ex.

This is a surefire way to dampen any mood on a first date and you'd think that almost everyone understands this. Unfortunately, not everyone does. Take it from a woman who actually went out on a date with a guy who literally could not stop discussing his ex. That woman is me.

Yes, I once set up a date with a man I met on an online dating site. He was a single dad, and apparently, he was looking for love. He seemed great after chatting online with him for several weeks and we exchanged photos of one another over the course of our communication.

When we finally met in person, he was definitely everything he had advertised and he seemed to be satisfied with my appearance in person as well.

We met at an agreed-upon location in our separate cars and then I allowed him to drive me to the restaurant where we planned to have dinner. Inside his car were dozens of empty gum wrappers from a brand of gum that's supposed to help people stop smoking cigarettes. My date explained that he had recently quit smoking and that the gum was really helping. He was chewing as he spoke to me and judging by all the wrappers everywhere, he used a lot of this gum.

"Yeah, after my ex and I broke up, I started smoking again and now I'm trying to be done with that." He said as we drove along to our destination.

I took the opportunity to chime in briefly regarding my most recent ex and then I changed the subject to what kind of hopes and/or goals he had for the future. Unfortunately, the attempt to change the topic from his ex to other things did not work. My date spoke about his ex the entire way to the restaurant and during dinner.

Apparently, my date's ex was the mother of his young son, and although they had never been married, from his account they had been a happy little family for a good amount of time. It seemed as though the breakup was her idea and it also seemed as though my date had not gotten over her yet. In fact, it did seem like my date had a lot of inner work to do on how the ending of the relationship had wounded him.

Before we even finished dinner I knew that this guy was not going to be a good match for me. Instead of asking me questions about myself or my interests, he went on and on about his ex, how she had hurt him, and how happy they had been previously.

Definitely not wanted I wanted to hear about on a first date.

Sure, the story of an ex or exes is bound to come up while dating someone new but this was bordering on obsession. I knew if things got more serious with this guy, it would be a disaster. He was plainly still very much in love with his ex.

We ended the date on friendly terms and a few days later when he asked me out for another date, I attempted to diplomatically let him know that he had more work to do getting over his ex before he should put himself o the dating scene, or at least before I was willing to enter into a relationship with hum.

I didn't want to be a rebound fling and I could tell that's exactly what I would have been. I wished him well and offered him good luck with quitting smoking. I was disappointed but glad I didn't pursue any more dates with this guy, especially since a young child was involved.

I learned that as much as we might really, really want to be over someone we're still in love with, some things and people do indeed just take more time to get over.

