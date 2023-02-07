The salesman I purchased my car from shamed me for being divorced

M. Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oJR85_0kduWCeK00
Photo byNegative Space via Pexels

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I remember being at a car dealership buying my first car at age 27, shortly after my divorce. I was filling out the paperwork and the car salesman asked me if I was married. I let him know that I was divorced.

“Wow, you move fast!” He said, chuckling.

That comment stuck with me, even to this day. I'm sure I was reading too much into it. Maybe it was silly and just a thoughtless comment made for humor but, in any case, it made me feel like I was perceived as a fickle young woman who didn’t take marriage seriously.

Obviously, the person who made the comment knew nothing of the circumstances surrounding my marriage and subsequent divorce. My insecurities about being a young woman who was already divorced plagued me for quite some time. I was left thinking that I had already ‘failed’ at marriage.

The truth was that I ended up getting married before I was really ready due to intense pressure from the person I was with at the time. I was quite happy being in a non-married relationship and waiting to see where it went.

My boyfriend at the time was not okay with this.

There was a heavy implication that I had to prove my love through marriage.

Being in my early 20s and not having much relationship experience, I fell for this manipulative rouse, eventually giving in to the pressure. I convinced myself that I would probably marry him at some point, anyways.

That was a huge mistake in hindsight.

No matter what age you are, the amount of love you have for someone shouldn’t be used as a tool to manipulate you into a serious decision like marriage. I learned the hard way that I shouldn’t have given in to someone else’s insecurities.

Getting married is no joke. It’s a decision that can affect you for the rest of your life emotionally, mentally, and also financially. Don’t ever feel pressured to jump in before you really want to.

Many people get married and start having children right away.

I didn’t.

I realized pretty quickly that the man I was married to would not be a healthy influence as a father. There was abuse. The was toxicity. There was absolutely no way I was going to bring a child into the mess that became my first marriage.

If you’re in a marriage and you don’t feel that it’s right for you or there’s behavior that’s abusive in any way, making the decision not to have children can be a blessing in disguise.

So many people have a dream of starting a family and want to start having children right away when they get married. I learned that even though there were temptations to start a family with my ex-husband early on in our marriage, ultimately the choice not to was absolutely the right one for me.

Eventually, I realized that I was extremely lucky to get out of that abusive situation alive. I didn’t ‘fail’ at all. I survived — then ultimately thrived.

Lots of people who realize they’ve made a mistake by getting married too soon feel as though divorce isn’t an option because they think divorce equals failure.

Most people don’t get married to get divorced — but it happens — even with the best of intentions.

I’m here to tell you that divorce doesn’t equal failure. Divorce can save your life. Divorce can open your mind. Divorce can teach you how to be a better partner for someone else down the road.

Divorce doesn’t have to be the end of the world. It can be the beginning of a whole new one. And don't let anyone who knows nothing about your life or history make you feel bad about it.

More...

Parents kick 18-year-old son out of the house after posting happy family photos on Instagram

My co-worker had no idea that her thirteen-year-old daughter was pregnant

My husband emptied my bank account before I left him; then gave me my bank card back

If you enjoy my writing, you can leave me a tip, buy me a glass of wine or contribute to me monthly at my Ko-fi page! Thank you!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# marriage# divorce# self improvement# family# lifestyle

Comments / 51

Published by

Host of The Pondering Stepmom Podcast. Writing about relationships, lifestyle, family & self-improvement.

California State
20K followers

More from M. Brown

My bridesmaids wore whatever they wanted to my wedding

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I once had a bad experience being a bridesmaid. Well, technically I was a flower girl. I was eleven.

Read full story
11 comments

My husband dumped his new friend because he cheated on his wife

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. We as a society tend to oversimplify the male psyche and assume that men don’t get wrapped up in complicated feelings like women do.

Read full story

My daughter wanted to know why I shave my legs

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I knew the day would come. The dreaded moment when my daughter would question the things I do in the bathroom, in front of the mirror, or in the shower.

Read full story
7 comments

My therapist said she didn't want to see me anymore

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Coming to the conclusion that you might need help with some of the challenges in life can be a difficult realization. I know it was for me. After I went through a particularly trying time in my role as a stepparent several years ago, I sought therapy.

Read full story
85 comments

My husband ruined the Christmas dinner I made for my mother-in-law

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Since the moment I started dating my now-husband, I've had to deal with the reality that cooking just isn't my thing. I don't look forward to it, I don't fantasize about creating recipes, etc. It's just not my thing.

Read full story
35 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationship

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. On a recent trip to Las Vegas, we stayed at a resort with multiple pools on a very hot weekend. Predictably, we spent the majority of our time at the pool.

Read full story
33 comments

Parents kick 18-year-old son out of the house after posting happy family photos on Instagram

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. It's often difficult to see the real story behind any given photo. With the invention of social media, it's even more so. Those of us who scroll social media at least once a day are usually inundated with someone's happy-looking family photos.

Read full story
194 comments

I felt guilty for thinking about my ex-partners while I was married

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The idea of a person fantasizing about an ex to the degree that it impacts functioning in their current life got me thinking about how often I think about my ex-partners.

Read full story
33 comments

A stranger tried to pick me up from school by telling me my parents were in the hospital

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I remember that day, standing outside of my elementary school waiting for my mom to pick me up. I was the last one there. There was no sign of either of my parents. This was highly unusual. My mom was always there to pick me up every day without fail.

Read full story
71 comments

My co-worker had no idea that her thirteen-year-old daughter was pregnant

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working in an office, you tend to bond with certain people that you work closely with on a daily basis. Over my twelve years working for one particular corporation, I became very close with one of my older co-workers.

Read full story
107 comments

My husband emptied my bank account before I left him; then gave me my bank card back

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. One gloomy day in California, I had finally had enough. My marriage was not only over, it was completely dead. I could not stay in the relationship a moment longer.

Read full story
398 comments

Smart women have affairs too—Opinion

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. There have been countless times when I’ve looked back on my dalliance with adultery and felt that hot cringe of shame over my actions. Although I’ve done a lot of work to heal from that experience, it never completely goes away.

Read full story
42 comments

I avoided dating a man who had the same name as my ex; then I found out I had the same name as his ex

What's in a name?Photo bycottonbro studio via Pexels. **This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Names are a funny thing. They can stir up emotions. People often associate strong feelings with a name. If there are people we don't like, we tend to carry negative emotions with us through life in regard to that name. Think of a childhood bully or a high school crush who rejected you.

Read full story
107 comments

I'm married but I don't wear my wedding ring

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I’m a married woman but I don’t always wear my wedding ring. In fact, I usually go out without it on.

Read full story
65 comments

Our teenager started dating a girl whose mother said she talks to dead people

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. It's always dicey being the parent of a teenager who's dating. You never quite know what you're going to get. And I'm not just talking about the person your teen is dating. You never quite know what you're going to get with that teenager's parents.

Read full story
110 comments

You don't have to spend the holidays with people who make you miserable - Opinion

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. You don’t have to spend another holiday with people who make you miserable. I’m here to make you feel better about that decision with some sensible reasons as to why…

Read full story
5 comments

I went on a date with a man who lied about his appearance

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. We all fib a little bit in the online dating world. Maybe we tell a white lie or two when trying to impress a potential date. It seems harmless at the time. Perhaps you edit your photos to make yourself look more appealing or you exaggerate your job credentials. You might even express an interest in a hobby or activity that you've never tried just to sound more interesting.

Read full story
146 comments

I never wanted to marry my second husband because he wasn't my type

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. People change you. They can transform your emotions, energy, and life trajectory in unbelievable ways — especially when you engage in intimate relationships with them.

Read full story
74 comments

I got fired from my job because I didn't force customers to spend more money

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I once worked at a portrait studio in the mall. It was a seasonal job that I was able to secure for the holiday season.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy