My daughter wanted to know why I shave my legs

M. Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wkilg_0kZ1JcSt00
Photo byKarolina Grabowska via Pexels

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I knew the day would come. The dreaded moment when my daughter would question the things I do in the bathroom, in front of the mirror, or in the shower.

And it came. While I was showering, shaving my legs.

My five-year-old was in the bath next to me, looking through the glass door curiously. “Mama, why are you shaving your legs?”

Ummm…… what do I say? I want my daughter to be confident. I want her to love her body. I want to be a trident example to her as a woman who is strong and sure of herself. But how do I explain to her why I do something to my body in order to look or feel a certain way?

Hairy legs have been an issue for me since I was about ten or eleven. I was always a pretty hairy girl and I know there are plenty of other women out there that can relate to me. I was given permission to shave my legs when I asked my mother and I remember loving the new smooth feel my legs had after it was done.

Ever since I can remember, I’ve wanted to get rid of the dark, coarse hair on my legs, underarms, and various other regions. It just felt like that was what I was supposed to do. Maybe it was TV. Maybe it was the beauty magazines. Other girls I knew did it. And other girls I knew didn’t have hairy legs or they had soft blonde hair on their legs that was almost invisible to the eye. I was so jealous of those girls.

I want to raise my daughter in a world where no one will care if she has hairy legs or not — but we don’t live in that world.

I’ve known girls who were teased at school for having hairy legs at an early age. I don’t want that to happen to my daughter. But I also don’t want her to think she has to get rid of something that naturally grows on her body. And when I, myself, am shaving my own legs right in front of her, it becomes a conundrum.

So, when my daughter watched me in the shower and asked me what seems like a simple enough question, I had no good answer. I simply said, “Oh, mama is using the razor on her legs right now, but the razor is just for grown-ups sweetie.”

Massive fumble, I thought to myself.

I know I need to come up with a better answer than that and time is running out on this one. Possible answers I’ve thought of could be, mama has very hairy legs and it gets itchy so I shave the hair off, or simply, mama doesn’t like the hair on her legs.

But why do I shave my legs?

My husband keeps telling me he doesn’t care about my hairy legs. So it’s my issue, obviously. I tried waxing the hair off my legs when I was about twelve and that was so painful I never did it again. I tried countless drugstore products where you put a cream on your legs and it feels like your skin is crawling and about to burn off. Awful. I even tried growing all the hair out once but I honestly felt like a gorilla. So I just shaved.

Maybe my daughter will have hairy legs like me. Maybe she won’t. Maybe she won’t care either way. Perhaps she’ll be braver than I was about leg hair. Until then, I’ll continue to think of more productive answers to questions that are sure to come such as, “Mama, why do you wear makeup?” or “Why do you color your hair?”

I realize that my answers to these questions could shape my daughter’s entire attitude towards her own body and self-image because I am — essentially — her living role model. She copies everything I do right now.

These innocent, curious questions sneak up on you when you least expect them. Questions about things we often don’t even think twice about.

Why do we do these things? Vanity? Comfort? Habit?

My comfort is knowing there are other parents out there getting the same questions and possibly struggling with their own answers. Such is the life of parenting.

Good luck to us all.

More...

Parents kick 18-year-old son out of the house after posting happy family photos on Instagram

My husband emptied my bank account before I left him; then gave me my bank card back

If you enjoy my writing, you can leave me a tip, buy me a glass of wine or contribute to me monthly at my Ko-fi page! Thank you!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# beauty# women# parenting# motherhood# life

Comments / 7

Published by

Host of The Pondering Stepmom Podcast. Writing about relationships, lifestyle, family & self-improvement.

California State
20K followers

More from M. Brown

My therapist said she didn't want to see me anymore

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Coming to the conclusion that you might need help with some of the challenges in life can be a difficult realization. I know it was for me. After I went through a particularly trying time in my role as a stepparent several years ago, I sought therapy.

Read full story
85 comments

My husband ruined the Christmas dinner I made for my mother-in-law

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Since the moment I started dating my now-husband, I've had to deal with the reality that cooking just isn't my thing. I don't look forward to it, I don't fantasize about creating recipes, etc. It's just not my thing.

Read full story
35 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationship

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. On a recent trip to Las Vegas, we stayed at a resort with multiple pools on a very hot weekend. Predictably, we spent the majority of our time at the pool.

Read full story
33 comments

Parents kick 18-year-old son out of the house after posting happy family photos on Instagram

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. It's often difficult to see the real story behind any given photo. With the invention of social media, it's even more so. Those of us who scroll social media at least once a day are usually inundated with someone's happy-looking family photos.

Read full story
193 comments

I felt guilty for thinking about my ex-partners while I was married

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The idea of a person fantasizing about an ex to the degree that it impacts functioning in their current life got me thinking about how often I think about my ex-partners.

Read full story
33 comments

A stranger tried to pick me up from school by telling me my parents were in the hospital

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I remember that day, standing outside of my elementary school waiting for my mom to pick me up. I was the last one there. There was no sign of either of my parents. This was highly unusual. My mom was always there to pick me up every day without fail.

Read full story
70 comments

My co-worker had no idea that her thirteen-year-old daughter was pregnant

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working in an office, you tend to bond with certain people that you work closely with on a daily basis. Over my twelve years working for one particular corporation, I became very close with one of my older co-workers.

Read full story
107 comments

My husband emptied my bank account before I left him; then gave me my bank card back

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. One gloomy day in California, I had finally had enough. My marriage was not only over, it was completely dead. I could not stay in the relationship a moment longer.

Read full story
398 comments

Smart women have affairs too—Opinion

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. There have been countless times when I’ve looked back on my dalliance with adultery and felt that hot cringe of shame over my actions. Although I’ve done a lot of work to heal from that experience, it never completely goes away.

Read full story
42 comments

I avoided dating a man who had the same name as my ex; then I found out I had the same name as his ex

What's in a name?Photo bycottonbro studio via Pexels. **This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Names are a funny thing. They can stir up emotions. People often associate strong feelings with a name. If there are people we don't like, we tend to carry negative emotions with us through life in regard to that name. Think of a childhood bully or a high school crush who rejected you.

Read full story
107 comments

I'm married but I don't wear my wedding ring

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I’m a married woman but I don’t always wear my wedding ring. In fact, I usually go out without it on.

Read full story
63 comments

Our teenager started dating a girl whose mother said she talks to dead people

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. It's always dicey being the parent of a teenager who's dating. You never quite know what you're going to get. And I'm not just talking about the person your teen is dating. You never quite know what you're going to get with that teenager's parents.

Read full story
110 comments

You don't have to spend the holidays with people who make you miserable - Opinion

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. You don’t have to spend another holiday with people who make you miserable. I’m here to make you feel better about that decision with some sensible reasons as to why…

Read full story
5 comments

I went on a date with a man who lied about his appearance

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. We all fib a little bit in the online dating world. Maybe we tell a white lie or two when trying to impress a potential date. It seems harmless at the time. Perhaps you edit your photos to make yourself look more appealing or you exaggerate your job credentials. You might even express an interest in a hobby or activity that you've never tried just to sound more interesting.

Read full story
142 comments

I never wanted to marry my second husband because he wasn't my type

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. People change you. They can transform your emotions, energy, and life trajectory in unbelievable ways — especially when you engage in intimate relationships with them.

Read full story
70 comments

I got fired from my job because I didn't force customers to spend more money

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I once worked at a portrait studio in the mall. It was a seasonal job that I was able to secure for the holiday season.

Read full story
2 comments

I hid from my nosey neighbor until my boyfriend finally told her the truth

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I lived in my apartment before I bought my house, I had a female neighbor who became obsessed with me, or at least that's how it felt to me. Almost every day she would either knock on my door or call my cell phone.

Read full story
66 comments

The wife of the man I was seeing showed up at my workplace in her pajamas

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. During my single years after my divorce, there was a time when I engaged in an affair with a married man whom I worked with. I'm not proud of this chapter in my life and it was a chaotic and negative experience all around.

Read full story
2 comments

I stopped talking to another mom because she asked too many personal questions

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Motherhood can be a lonely profession. You have many jobs within a job to do and, quite often, it can feel like you're on an island alone.

Read full story
99 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy