My therapist said she didn't want to see me anymore

Coming to the conclusion that you might need help with some of the challenges in life can be a difficult realization. I know it was for me. After I went through a particularly trying time in my role as a stepparent several years ago, I sought therapy.

I had never been to any therapy before although I had often pondered its potential usefulness.

During this time in my life, I was experiencing a high amount of stress and anger in regard to my stepparenting role and co-parenting, so I thought it would be a good idea to try going to a family therapist in order to vent my problems and frustrations. I was both nervous and excited that I had decided to take control of myself and my emotions by seeking help.

That was, until my first session.

The therapist was nice enough. However, once we began discussing my situation and my reason for being there, the dynamics between us took an unexpected turn. The therapist began talking about her problems and all the challenges she faced as a stepmom herself and suddenly I was the one listening and giving her advice.

Wasn't it supposed to be the other way around?

We wrapped up the first session and I politely thanked the therapist for her time. I left feeling as though I hadn't gotten much off my chest, and I had thought that was the whole point of therapy. Regardless, I chalked the whole thing up to myself not being assertive enough in speaking up to vent my problems. I vowed to do better next time.

However, when the next session came around and I sat on the couch ready to pour out my complaints for the week, once again my therapist began telling me more of her problems to which I responded with my own thoughts and advice. It literally felt as though instead of going to therapy, I was just stopping by with a friend to vent over coffee, only she was the one venting much more than I was.

At the end of the second session, after asking me a few more follow-up questions, my therapist said, "Well, you seem very well adjusted and high functioning within your life, so I don't think there's much else to do here."

She was essentially telling me that she didn't want to see me anymore and that I had everything handled, or at least it seemed that way to her.

Wow. Not what I was expecting at all.

I left that therapist wondering if maybe my problems weren't as bad as I thought they were. Maybe I did have it all figured out, or at least had my coping mechanisms in order.

I went to therapy because I felt overwhelmed with feelings of anger and frustration, but I came out of it realizing that I had way more strength and resilience than I had thought, even in the eyes of someone who was a trained therapist with her own, personal problems.

I joked with my friends that I got dumped by my therapist because I didn't have enough issues for her to solve. Maybe that's true.

OR maybe she was just a very bad therapist.

