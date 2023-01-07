I went to church because I had a crush on a guy at work

M. Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E4pqG_0k3Fz53500
Photo bycottonbro studio via Pexels

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

After my divorce, I went through a strange period where I developed a crush on the kind of man I may not have ordinarily been attracted to — or at least I thought so.

Most of the men I had previously been with up until this particular point in my life were what most women would describe as bad boys. You know, the villainous daredevil types with lots of charisma and no bank account.

In reality, these bad boys often turned out to be wild, insecure people with absolutely no plan for the future — and no plan for me either. Alas, I got totally wrapped up in their whirlwind of chaos.

After my experiences with both my ex-husband, I was incredibly lost. I was searching for…something.

That’s when I found myself starting to crush on a man at work. But he wasn’t just any man. He was intently religious and wholeheartedly dedicated to his church. In fact, bible verses were literally the only things he ever spoke about.

He was good-looking and intensely charismatic. I worked in the office and he worked in the warehouse — so every day I would see him when he arrived to clock in. He had a fresh, genuine swagger about him and a bold, energetic aura that captivated me.

Over time, I would come to anticipate his arrival at work in the mornings and look forward to our brief exchange of pleasantries. He was at least 5 years younger than me — I was in my 30s at the time — and we didn’t move in the same circles at work.

I really wanted to somehow get closer to him. I felt drawn to him.

Eventually, I made sure I placed myself in areas where I knew he would be and started up small conversations with him, attempting to insert myself into his world. It was a little bit stalker-ish, I know. What can I say?

After having some further conversations with the object of my crush, I found out that on the weekends he was completely devoted to the church he attended — organizing outings with the people from his church on Saturdays and then worshiping at the church all day on Sundays.

He invited me to come and check out his church many times — but I was hesitant.

I grew up going to a private Catholic school and going to a Catholic church until I was about 9 years old when my family stopped going to church completely. It was a decision that we discussed as a family and had agreed upon.

I had left going to church behind me and, although I accept and respect that many people are devoted to their religious routine of attending church on Sundays, it wasn’t a path that I chose to follow as I grew older.

That said, I knew that I didn’t want to go to church just to hang out with this guy that I was crushing on.

Or did I?

A few weeks later, I found myself at church on a Sunday.

Everyone was very welcoming. There was a man preaching for a good length of time. There were plenty of musical interludes where Christian Rock music was played with enthusiastic clapping and dancing.

I worked very hard to get into the whole thing but I couldn't help but feel that I was being inauthentic. The best I could do was put on a smile for those around me.

This particular Sunday church gathering was an all-day affair. I was not prepared for this kind of commitment but I kept going for several weeks. I really liked this guy.

However, I soon realized that I was not the only female there vying for his attention. He seemed to have quite a female following.

I mostly felt desperate for going to this church every Sunday — but I had convinced myself that it wasn’t just about the guy — it was about the journey of ‘finding myself’.

It turned out that this guy was also very much into exercise like I was and after I mentioned that we should go running together a few times he actually took me up on it and agreed to come over to my apartment one Saturday evening. I was pretty excited. I almost thought that this might be my moment.

He arrived with his running gear and off we went. It was dark outside, so that was kind of weird — but there we were. We ran and chatted. I found out much more about him. This was the first time I had seen him outside of the workplace or the church.

He was a friendly, kind guy. I didn’t know what he thought of me. I wasn’t even sure if he thought I was attractive or not. I didn’t know if he came over because we were just ‘friends’ or if he could sense that I wanted more. I’m not really a flirter. I’m an introvert. It was a miracle that I even got him to come over at all.

I learned about his past and the reasons why he got so involved with the church and its activities. He had much more of a dark past than I had anticipated — and then, suddenly, it all made sense. He had been one of those 'bad boys' all along. Well, a reformed bad guy, I suppose. Now I knew why I had been so attracted to him.

As we got further into our run, he told me about his very close friend who was a girl from the church whom he had known for a very long time. He mentioned how he wanted to settle down with her and have kids — but that they had to keep the relationship quiet for now out of respect for the church’s rules about dating.

Wait, what?

It was crushing. He was already in love with someone.

I was so disappointed. I really felt silly now.

Ah, well. live and learn, right?

But what did I learn?

Actually, the whole thing was a worthwhile experience. It took me to a place where I realized that this guy may have been great on the surface but he was ultimately still running from his own demons. This was not a project I wanted or needed to undertake.

I guess we’re all trying to escape what’s familiar but perhaps not so good for us. Including me. However, what I saw in this man was hope. I saw a glimpse of redemption which is what I had ultimately been looking for myself.

But I wouldn’t find it in a church and I wouldn’t find it in a man. I would eventually find it within myself

More...

The wife of the man I was seeing showed up at my workplace in her pajamas

If you enjoy my writing, you can leave me a tip, buy me a glass of wine or contribute to me monthly at my Ko-fi page! Thank you!.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# dating# life# crush# self improvement

Comments / 2

Published by

Host of The Pondering Stepmom Podcast. Writing about relationships, lifestyle, family & self-improvement.

California State
19749 followers

More from M. Brown

I felt guilty thinking about my ex-partners while I was married

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The idea of a person fantasizing about an ex to the degree that it impacts functioning in their current life got me thinking about how often I think about my ex-partners.

Read full story
1 comments

I told my kids they never have to get married

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. My now-husband and I weren’t planning on getting married to one another. We already knew we were committed to each other and that we would be together for many years to come.

Read full story
1 comments

My daughter taught me how to stop saying negative things about myself

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The things we moms say in front of our daughters can be careless. But it’s not always intentional. Most of the time, the words we utter in front of our daughters are a common, self-deprecating dialogue about ourselves. It’s a bad habit many of us have.

Read full story

A stranger tried to pick me up from school by telling me my parents were in the hospital

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I remember that day, standing outside of my elementary school waiting for my mom to pick me up. I was the last one there. There was no sign of either of my parents. This was highly unusual. My mom was always there to pick me up every day without fail.

Read full story
53 comments

My co-worker had no idea that her thirteen-year-old daughter was pregnant

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working in an office, you tend to bond with certain people that you work closely with on a daily basis. Over my twelve years working for one particular corporation, I became very close with one of my older co-workers.

Read full story
103 comments

My husband emptied my bank account before I left him; then gave me my bank card back

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. One gloomy day in California, I had finally had enough. My marriage was not only over, it was completely dead. I could not stay in the relationship a moment longer.

Read full story
291 comments

Smart women have affairs too—Opinion

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. There have been countless times when I’ve looked back on my dalliance with adultery and felt that hot cringe of shame over my actions. Although I’ve done a lot of work to heal from that experience, it never completely goes away.

Read full story
11 comments

I avoided dating a man who had the same name as my ex; then I found out I had the same name as his ex

What's in a name?Photo bycottonbro studio via Pexels. **This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Names are a funny thing. They can stir up emotions. People often associate strong feelings with a name. If there are people we don't like, we tend to carry negative emotions with us through life in regard to that name. Think of a childhood bully or a high school crush who rejected you.

Read full story
82 comments

I'm married but I don't wear my wedding ring

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I’m a married woman but I don’t always wear my wedding ring. In fact, I usually go out without it on.

Read full story
39 comments

Our teenager started dating a girl whose mother said she talks to dead people

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. It's always dicey being the parent of a teenager who's dating. You never quite know what you're going to get. And I'm not just talking about the person your teen is dating. You never quite know what you're going to get with that teenager's parents.

Read full story
110 comments

You don't have to spend the holidays with people who make you miserable - Opinion

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. You don’t have to spend another holiday with people who make you miserable. I’m here to make you feel better about that decision with some sensible reasons as to why…

Read full story
5 comments

I went on a date with a man who lied about his appearance

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. We all fib a little bit in the online dating world. Maybe we tell a white lie or two when trying to impress a potential date. It seems harmless at the time. Perhaps you edit your photos to make yourself look more appealing or you exaggerate your job credentials. You might even express an interest in a hobby or activity that you've never tried just to sound more interesting.

Read full story
127 comments

I never wanted to marry my second husband because he wasn't my type

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. People change you. They can transform your emotions, energy, and life trajectory in unbelievable ways — especially when you engage in intimate relationships with them.

Read full story
52 comments

I got fired from my job because I didn't force customers to spend more money

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I once worked at a portrait studio in the mall. It was a seasonal job that I was able to secure for the holiday season.

Read full story
2 comments

I hid from my nosey neighbor until my boyfriend finally told her the truth

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I lived in my apartment before I bought my house, I had a female neighbor who became obsessed with me, or at least that's how it felt to me. Almost every day she would either knock on my door or call my cell phone.

Read full story
66 comments

The wife of the man I was seeing showed up at my workplace in her pajamas

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. During my single years after my divorce, there was a time when I engaged in an affair with a married man whom I worked with. I'm not proud of this chapter in my life and it was a chaotic and negative experience all around.

Read full story
2 comments

I stopped talking to another mom because she asked too many personal questions

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Motherhood can be a lonely profession. You have many jobs within a job to do and, quite often, it can feel like you're on an island alone.

Read full story
75 comments

My husband's high-school girlfriend wouldn't stop calling him, so I finally had to say something

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I'm not a jealous woman, generally. However, when my husband's old girlfriend from high school started calling him out of the blue, I definitely had a raised eyebrow over it.

Read full story
221 comments

I'm a dedicated stepmom who doesn't get any 'mom credit'

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I’m a stepmom. I’m not the biological mom. I’m not the real mom. I’m not the person who birthed my stepchild.

Read full story
44 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy