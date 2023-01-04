My daughter taught me how to stop saying negative things about myself

Photo by Source: Brett Sayles via Pexels

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

The things we moms say in front of our daughters can be careless. But it’s not always intentional. Most of the time, the words we utter in front of our daughters are a common, self-deprecating dialogue about ourselves. It’s a bad habit many of us have.

Phrases float around the air such as, “I hope she doesn’t get my body type because I always had a rough time in school being over-developed.”

And then there’s usually something like, “She’ll be lucky if she grows up without my thighs. Hopefully, she stays as skinny as she is now.”

These are the words our daughters hear all the time from mothers, grandmothers, aunts, older sisters, and so on.

This is part of the culture of not loving ourselves enough that gets passed down through generations of women. Not all women, of course, but I would venture to say a good amount of us.

We’re all prone to complaining about how we look and projecting it onto the much younger versions of ourselves.

Even the most conscientious of moms, who might edit what she says in front of her daughter(s) slip up occasionally. That insecurity visits every single one of us. Our daughters are there, witnessing and listening.

The day my daughter made me realize that I was immersed in negative rhetoric was right before her bedtime one night. I was combing her hair — her fine, tangled mess of hair. I always told everyone, “Oh, she has hair just like mama — a total mess!”

It’s true. She has my hair type. It’s very fine and hard to manage. It’s always in tangles. She hates having it brushed — just like I did.

But that night as I put detangler in my daughter’s hair and she actually let me comb it without a fight, I was suddenly overtaken with pride at how beautiful she looked. Her hair was so fine, soft, and lovely. it was perfect the way it was.

It was then that I realized that I was looking at myself through my daughter.

I realized that I also had soft, lovely hair — but I always hid it in a bun or ponytail because I hated my hair type. I wanted different hair. I almost never took the time to comb my hair as I was doing for my daughter.

Why not?

Why couldn’t I see the beauty in my own hair just like I did in my daughters? It was the same hair!

It was years and years of telling myself that my hair was not worthy of attention because it wasn’t as good as other women’s hair. So I hid it.

That night, I took the time to comb my own hair. I got the tangles out and I wore it down. I was beautiful in my own way, just like I told my daughter she was.

I think that in our best efforts to raise daughters with healthy self-esteem, we often forget about ourselves. The mothers. The ones who our daughters look up to and see what they potentially may become.

Do we want our daughters to see us as insecure people who hide because we think we’re not good enough, or do we want them to see us free from the shackles of self-pity and self-deprecation?

Whether many of us realize we’re doing it or not, we are showing our daughters how much we value ourselves in everything we say and do. It’s a huge responsibility to raise a daughter — just as it is to raise a son. They are going to be adults and possibly parents one day.

A lot of the time we mess up as parents. That’s just life. But there are some things we can try to change, such as the dialogue we use to describe ourselves. Not only will it show our children that it’s okay to be content with themselves, but it will do us some good too.

Suppose we can transform our dialogue from putting ourselves down at every turn into finding the beauty in our daily, ordinary, hard-working selves. In that case, it may make an actual difference to our children. It may give them some hope that perhaps their parents actually like themselves enough to smile when they look in the mirror.

