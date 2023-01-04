My daughter taught me how to stop saying negative things about myself

M. Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vh30y_0k11xehg00
Photo bySource: Brett Sayles via Pexels

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

The things we moms say in front of our daughters can be careless. But it’s not always intentional. Most of the time, the words we utter in front of our daughters are a common, self-deprecating dialogue about ourselves. It’s a bad habit many of us have.

Phrases float around the air such as, “I hope she doesn’t get my body type because I always had a rough time in school being over-developed.”

And then there’s usually something like, “She’ll be lucky if she grows up without my thighs. Hopefully, she stays as skinny as she is now.”

These are the words our daughters hear all the time from mothers, grandmothers, aunts, older sisters, and so on.

This is part of the culture of not loving ourselves enough that gets passed down through generations of women. Not all women, of course, but I would venture to say a good amount of us.

We’re all prone to complaining about how we look and projecting it onto the much younger versions of ourselves.

Even the most conscientious of moms, who might edit what she says in front of her daughter(s) slip up occasionally. That insecurity visits every single one of us. Our daughters are there, witnessing and listening.

The day my daughter made me realize that I was immersed in negative rhetoric was right before her bedtime one night. I was combing her hair — her fine, tangled mess of hair. I always told everyone, “Oh, she has hair just like mama — a total mess!

It’s true. She has my hair type. It’s very fine and hard to manage. It’s always in tangles. She hates having it brushed — just like I did.

But that night as I put detangler in my daughter’s hair and she actually let me comb it without a fight, I was suddenly overtaken with pride at how beautiful she looked. Her hair was so fine, soft, and lovely. it was perfect the way it was.

It was then that I realized that I was looking at myself through my daughter.

I realized that I also had soft, lovely hair — but I always hid it in a bun or ponytail because I hated my hair type. I wanted different hair. I almost never took the time to comb my hair as I was doing for my daughter.

Why not?

Why couldn’t I see the beauty in my own hair just like I did in my daughters? It was the same hair!

It was years and years of telling myself that my hair was not worthy of attention because it wasn’t as good as other women’s hair. So I hid it.

That night, I took the time to comb my own hair. I got the tangles out and I wore it down. I was beautiful in my own way, just like I told my daughter she was.

I think that in our best efforts to raise daughters with healthy self-esteem, we often forget about ourselves. The mothers. The ones who our daughters look up to and see what they potentially may become.

Do we want our daughters to see us as insecure people who hide because we think we’re not good enough, or do we want them to see us free from the shackles of self-pity and self-deprecation?

Whether many of us realize we’re doing it or not, we are showing our daughters how much we value ourselves in everything we say and do. It’s a huge responsibility to raise a daughter — just as it is to raise a son. They are going to be adults and possibly parents one day.

A lot of the time we mess up as parents. That’s just life. But there are some things we can try to change, such as the dialogue we use to describe ourselves. Not only will it show our children that it’s okay to be content with themselves, but it will do us some good too.

Suppose we can transform our dialogue from putting ourselves down at every turn into finding the beauty in our daily, ordinary, hard-working selves. In that case, it may make an actual difference to our children. It may give them some hope that perhaps their parents actually like themselves enough to smile when they look in the mirror.

If you enjoy my writing, you can leave me a tip, buy me a glass of wine or contribute to me monthly at my Ko-fi page! Thank you!

More...

I avoided dating a man who had the same name as my ex; then I found out I had the same name as his ex

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# mothers# daughters# motherhood# parenting# beauty

Comments / 0

Published by

Host of The Pondering Stepmom Podcast. Writing about relationships, lifestyle, family & self-improvement.

California State
19749 followers

More from M. Brown

I felt guilty thinking about my ex-partners while I was married

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The idea of a person fantasizing about an ex to the degree that it impacts functioning in their current life got me thinking about how often I think about my ex-partners.

Read full story
1 comments

I told my kids they never have to get married

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. My now-husband and I weren’t planning on getting married to one another. We already knew we were committed to each other and that we would be together for many years to come.

Read full story
1 comments

I went to church because I had a crush on a guy at work

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. After my divorce, I went through a strange period where I developed a crush on the kind of man I may not have ordinarily been attracted to — or at least I thought so.

Read full story
2 comments

A stranger tried to pick me up from school by telling me my parents were in the hospital

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I remember that day, standing outside of my elementary school waiting for my mom to pick me up. I was the last one there. There was no sign of either of my parents. This was highly unusual. My mom was always there to pick me up every day without fail.

Read full story
53 comments

My co-worker had no idea that her thirteen-year-old daughter was pregnant

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working in an office, you tend to bond with certain people that you work closely with on a daily basis. Over my twelve years working for one particular corporation, I became very close with one of my older co-workers.

Read full story
103 comments

My husband emptied my bank account before I left him; then gave me my bank card back

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. One gloomy day in California, I had finally had enough. My marriage was not only over, it was completely dead. I could not stay in the relationship a moment longer.

Read full story
291 comments

Smart women have affairs too—Opinion

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. There have been countless times when I’ve looked back on my dalliance with adultery and felt that hot cringe of shame over my actions. Although I’ve done a lot of work to heal from that experience, it never completely goes away.

Read full story
11 comments

I avoided dating a man who had the same name as my ex; then I found out I had the same name as his ex

What's in a name?Photo bycottonbro studio via Pexels. **This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Names are a funny thing. They can stir up emotions. People often associate strong feelings with a name. If there are people we don't like, we tend to carry negative emotions with us through life in regard to that name. Think of a childhood bully or a high school crush who rejected you.

Read full story
82 comments

I'm married but I don't wear my wedding ring

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I’m a married woman but I don’t always wear my wedding ring. In fact, I usually go out without it on.

Read full story
39 comments

Our teenager started dating a girl whose mother said she talks to dead people

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. It's always dicey being the parent of a teenager who's dating. You never quite know what you're going to get. And I'm not just talking about the person your teen is dating. You never quite know what you're going to get with that teenager's parents.

Read full story
110 comments

You don't have to spend the holidays with people who make you miserable - Opinion

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. You don’t have to spend another holiday with people who make you miserable. I’m here to make you feel better about that decision with some sensible reasons as to why…

Read full story
5 comments

I went on a date with a man who lied about his appearance

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. We all fib a little bit in the online dating world. Maybe we tell a white lie or two when trying to impress a potential date. It seems harmless at the time. Perhaps you edit your photos to make yourself look more appealing or you exaggerate your job credentials. You might even express an interest in a hobby or activity that you've never tried just to sound more interesting.

Read full story
127 comments

I never wanted to marry my second husband because he wasn't my type

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. People change you. They can transform your emotions, energy, and life trajectory in unbelievable ways — especially when you engage in intimate relationships with them.

Read full story
52 comments

I got fired from my job because I didn't force customers to spend more money

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I once worked at a portrait studio in the mall. It was a seasonal job that I was able to secure for the holiday season.

Read full story
2 comments

I hid from my nosey neighbor until my boyfriend finally told her the truth

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I lived in my apartment before I bought my house, I had a female neighbor who became obsessed with me, or at least that's how it felt to me. Almost every day she would either knock on my door or call my cell phone.

Read full story
66 comments

The wife of the man I was seeing showed up at my workplace in her pajamas

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. During my single years after my divorce, there was a time when I engaged in an affair with a married man whom I worked with. I'm not proud of this chapter in my life and it was a chaotic and negative experience all around.

Read full story
2 comments

I stopped talking to another mom because she asked too many personal questions

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Motherhood can be a lonely profession. You have many jobs within a job to do and, quite often, it can feel like you're on an island alone.

Read full story
75 comments

My husband's high-school girlfriend wouldn't stop calling him, so I finally had to say something

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I'm not a jealous woman, generally. However, when my husband's old girlfriend from high school started calling him out of the blue, I definitely had a raised eyebrow over it.

Read full story
221 comments

I'm a dedicated stepmom who doesn't get any 'mom credit'

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I’m a stepmom. I’m not the biological mom. I’m not the real mom. I’m not the person who birthed my stepchild.

Read full story
44 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy