Smart women have affairs too—Opinion

M. Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fDewJ_0jdiRHv300
Photo byPhoto by Magnet.me on Unsplash

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

There have been countless times when I’ve looked back on my dalliance with adultery and felt that hot cringe of shame over my actions. Although I’ve done a lot of work to heal from that experience, it never completely goes away.

The thing is — I’m smart. Well, that’s what I like to think. That’s what I was told my entire school career and beyond. I generally make good, rational decisions while remaining highly functional, especially in regard to work.

Despite my confidence in my overall intelligence, I had a 4-year affair I had with a married man. Yup. That was not a winning move. Understatement.

There are a lot of women who are smart, functional people but somehow end up engaging in affairs with married people just like I did. Being smart enough to do well in life doesn’t necessarily mean we’re immune from being stupid — or at least making a total fool of ourselves in the love department.

Many of my friends and family might have wondered if they had underestimated my intelligence during that time period. I get it. That bright person still existed inside me, however, it is scientifically proven that love (or lust) makes us less rational and more impulsive.

Brain scans show that a region of the brain that is essential to judgment — the brain’s frontal cortex — shuts down when people fall in love. Researchers using MRI scans found that the frontal cortex deactivates when someone is shown a picture of the person they love, leading them to suspend all criticism and doubt.

I know for a fact that many highly intelligent women out there find themselves engaging in affairs with married people, getting their hearts broken, feeling like fools, and are then left wondering if they’re really as smart as they once thought they were.

From the moment I embarked on that illicit relationship, I made one reckless, selfish, and stupid decision after another. I never thought I was actually mentally stupid but my choices and decisions certainly reflected the symptoms of someone suffering from a total lapse in judgment.

I know women who have had affairs. They’re almost always kind and intelligent. That intellectual power can cause them to grieve questionable choices and punish themselves many years after an affair ends — even a lifetime.

Smart people do stupid things —including women who engage in affairs. We could debate the guidelines of what makes a person deserve the label of ‘stupid’ but, in the case of love, lust, and affairs, I think it’s safe to say that when smart women make mistakes in this department, it’s just a mistake, not a life-defining label.

I never wanted to marry my second husband because he wasn't my type

# women# love# relationships# infidelity# life

Comments / 3

Published by

Host of The Pondering Stepmom Podcast. Writing about relationships, lifestyle, family & self-improvement.

California State
18777 followers

