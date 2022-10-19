To the moms who get up way earlier than they need to in the morning

Victoria Akvarel via Pexels

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

To the mom who wakes long before the sun even opens one eye.

To the mom who knows full well the day she has ahead of her.

To the mom with a million little things on her mind.

To the mom who rises early to plan, prepare, and recalibrate.

To the mom who gets up way earlier than she really needs to.

I get you.

Maybe you relish this solitude of this hour, this peace. Maybe you simply can’t sleep. Maybe you have sick children who keep you awake, listening to every sound, every cough, every breath.

To the mom who wakes up several times a night.

To the mom who wakes before her alarm goes off EVERY morning.

To the mom who dreams of sleep but is somehow awake.

To the mom who wishes she could nap but never does.

To the mom who gets up way earlier than she really needs to.

I’m with you.

Maybe it’s just to get a cup of coffee in peace, to savor a half-hour of solitude, or maybe just to use those extra minutes to gather your thoughts.

To the mom who tiptoes into the kitchen in the darkness.

To the mom who quietly packs lunches while she’s still half asleep.

To the mom who is anticipating the wants and needs of her family before they even wake.

To the mom who worries about her children, the future, and the now.

To the mom who gets up way earlier than she really needs to.

I am you.

Maybe you like to see the sunrise while sipping your coffee. Maybe you try to do yoga. Maybe you check your emails. Maybe you have other reasons why.

You’re not the only one who is up in the early morning hours already busy.

You’re not the only one who wakes before dawn just to breathe.

You’re not the only one who lifts her weary head from her pillow each day much earlier than she needs to.

You’re not the only one who beckons the sunrise with her worries, hopes, and intentions.

You’re not the only one who wonders if she can do it again tomorrow. Who wonders if she’s doing enough, giving enough, or loving enough.

To the mom who gets up way earlier than she really needs to. I get you. I’m with you. I am you.