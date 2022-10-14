When my husband's friend cheated on his wife, he didn't want to end the friendship

M. Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3te9us_0iZ2QosN00
ELEVATE via Pexels

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

We as a society tend to assume that men don’t get wrapped up in complicated feelings and emotions like women do.

Men can be complicated humans too. They feel things. They have emotions swirling around in their brains even if many of them are hesitant to show them.

My husband recently made a friend — a guy friend — and he was pretty happy about it. He doesn’t have very many male friends in general and this new friendship was something he felt optimistic about.

Unfortunately, the honeymoon period of this new male bond didn’t last very long.

Soon after my husband had befriended his new male companion, he found out that this guy had cheated on his wife. His wife was someone who my husband had known for years.

When I found out about this, I was not pleased. However, when my husband confided all the details surrounding this situation to me, I started to understand.

There were past issues that were hard to ignore in the relationship between these two married people. There had been an affair previously. And now it had happened again.

At first, my husband was trying to explain away the cheating behavior of his new male friend. He was so disappointed. He couldn’t believe this guy could cheat on his wife unless he was somehow pushed into extenuating circumstances. He was drunk. It was just that one time. He was under a lot of stress.

I could only roll my eyes.

I couldn’t think of any way in which cheating could be an ‘accident’ or some sort of misunderstanding. However, I also understood my husband’s desire to make excuses for his new pal. He had made a friend and he wanted him to be a good guy. But he couldn’t reconcile the news that his friend had cheated on his wife.

Part of me was relieved that my husband struggled with this news of infidelity. To me, it signified that he took fidelity seriously. That was meaningful to me. I was also sad for him. He had finally made a friend and that friend had betrayed a code of morals that was extremely important to my husband.

My personal opinion was that more than likely the infidelity in this relationship wasn’t over. I knew that this guy would probably cheat again considering he had cheated in the past and had then repeated the behavior again. I’m no expert, but I do believe that patterns don’t lie.

This whole situation really affected my husband. He wrestled with the idea that a man could work hard to build a relationship and a family and then destroy it with an affair.

No one knows what goes on behind closed doors. No one knows the true guts inside of a marriage. No one knows the breaking points of any one individual relationship.

Over some time, my husband continued to grapple with the fact that his friend had betrayed his spouse. I do wonder if this is because it made him think about what would happen if he cheated on me — which is fair. I think most married couples wonder about these things.

But to actually cheat — that’s another thing altogether.

My husband tried to talk about this to me. He continued to try and explain away his friend’s behavior. But I wasn’t having it. I believed that if cheating had happened more than once or twice, it was likely to happen again.

Ultimately, this couple decided to get back together and try again. When my husband asked me about my opinion on this event, I stated that I believed any reconciliation between his friend and his wife would be a short-lived honeymoon period before another storm started brewing.

We disagreed on this. We had different ideas about the whole situation based on our own personal experiences but, all in all, it was a good discussion to be had.

This whole experience forced us to reevaluate our marriage. It made us realize how fragile relationships can be and how quickly one decision can eviscerate them.

This couple who dealt with infidelity could be us. It could be any couple.

My husband thought he might finally have a great male friend whose wife may have eventually become a good friend for me, as well.

Unfortunately, his friendship aspirations were dashed. He felt as though he couldn’t be close to a man who had cheated on his wife. Perhaps he didn’t want to get too close to the flame of temptation himself. Empathizing with another man who had cheated on his wife and may be capable of doing it again could seem like a dangerous alliance for my husband.

I get it.

People aren’t perfect, which means they aren’t capable of having perfect romantic relationships. The same goes for friendships.

Trust is a difficult thing to gain — and men who have friendships with other men do care about the character of those friends they choose — probably much more than we as a society give them credit for.

Relationship reflection isn’t always comfortable. It can feel awkward and yucky to confront feelings that feel safer swept under the rug. Sometimes other people’s experiences force us to look at ourselves — and ultimately this is not only healthy — but essential.

If you enjoy my writing, you can leave me a tip, buy me a glass of wine or contribute to me monthly at my Ko-fi page! Thank you!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# friendship# relationships# infidelity# love# marriage

Comments / 2

Published by

Host of The Pondering Stepmom Podcast. Writing about relationships, lifestyle, family & self-improvement.

California State
15839 followers

More from M. Brown

I'm a dedicated stepmom who doesn't get any 'mom credit'

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I’m a stepmom. I’m not the biological mom. I’m not the real mom. I’m not the person who birthed my stepchild.

Read full story
45 comments

My boring marriage made me think about what I really want out of life

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Within the carefully cultivated walls of my marriage on any given day, there are many things left unsaid, undone, and blatantly disheveled.

Read full story
23 comments

A woman smashed into my car, then cried in my arms

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I knew the parking spot was a bit tight when I pulled in but I went ahead anyway because the entire parking lot was packed. I carefully maneuvered my way beside a bright, poppy red sports car, not thinking much of it.

Read full story
7 comments

Having my heart broken ended up being a good thing

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When we think about our romantic relationships — especially our past ones, we generally tend to focus on the colossal mistakes we think we made in the realm of love.

Read full story
4 comments
Las Vegas, NV

I 'couple-watched' at the pool in Las Vegas and it gave me hope

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. On a recent trip to Las Vegas, we stayed at a resort with multiple pools on a very hot weekend. Predictably, we spent the majority of our time at the pool.

Read full story
12 comments

I don't expect my partner to make me happy

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. We’ve all heard the cliche-sounding statements about needing to make yourself happy before you can ever possibly think of making someone else happy, right?

Read full story
14 comments

Sometimes you need to fall in love with the wrong person: Opinion

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When we think about our romantic relationships — especially our past ones, we generally tend to focus on the colossal mistakes we think we made in the realm of love.

Read full story
21 comments

You don't have to love your stepchildren like your own; but it's okay if you do: Opinion

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. As I started off my role as a stepmom, I would hear people say, “You can’t possibly love your step-kids as your own. It’s not the same.”

Read full story
21 comments

I stopped brushing my daughter's hair even though she wouldn't brush it herself

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. My 10-year-old daughter hates having her hair brushed and styled. Always has. She couldn’t give a flying fig if her hair is knotted up in horrifying tangles.

Read full story
45 comments

My second marriage wasn't supposed to happen

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. After my first marriage ended, it felt like I had just survived a major car accident. I walked away from the whole thing both completely traumatized and utterly incredulous that I had made it out in one piece.

Read full story
23 comments

Marriage can still be sacred even when you're divorced: Opinion

Source: Владимир Васильев via Pexels. **This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was a good wife in my first marriage. A loyal wife. A wife who never strayed and a wife who absolutely tried her best to be a compassionate partner.

Read full story
5 comments

There are people in relationships still hanging on to their 'what if' person: Opinion

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Many of us have heard the expression — the one that got away — which refers to a past romantic love who may have been absolutely compatible in so many ways, yet still, somehow the relationship just didn’t work out.

Read full story
23 comments

Knowing when to quit a marriage means choosing battles wisely: Opinion

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Have you ever heard someone say, “There are rough patches in every marriage”?

Read full story
25 comments
Key West, FL

Woman goes to Florida to drive tourists around on a bike

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When we think of Florida, we think not just about hot weather, palm trees, and beaches, but we think of tourists. Tourists are continually flocking to the state of Florida and according to the Florida Review & Travel Guide, 2016 saw numbers reach nearly 113 million.

Read full story

Life, love, and relationship advice I'd give my 20-something self now that I know better

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I often wonder what advice I would give myself if I could go back in time and communicate to my 20-something self. After some thought, I came up with valuable tips I think I'd give myself after experiencing some significant lessons in life, love, and relationships.

Read full story
4 comments

Serial cheater targets unsuspecting woman at work by befriending her

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The topic of a husband cheating on his wife can definitely be a touchy subject.

Read full story
21 comments

Men don't look at me like they used to because I'm not a beautiful young woman anymore

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I am a woman who is aging. There are lines on my forehead. There is skin starting to hang strangely on my arms. Men don’t look at me like they used to. My body aches in new and unexpected places.

Read full story
815 comments
Key West, FL

A customer told me to stick my finger in his coffee to make it taste sweeter

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Oh, the things people say. The things customers have said to me over the course of my time working in the food service industry when I was a younger woman have been interesting, to say the least.

Read full story
26 comments

I found out that my ex was using the same pet name for his new partner that he used for me

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Baby, honey, sweetheart, bae, darling, sugar, love — angel. These are just some of the ‘pet names’ people like to use for their romantic partners.

Read full story
131 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy