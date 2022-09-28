A woman smashed into my car, then cried in my arms

Source: Dakota via pexels

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I knew the parking spot was a bit tight when I pulled in but I went ahead anyway because the entire parking lot was packed. I carefully maneuvered my way beside a bright, poppy red sports car, not thinking much of it.

I sat in my car on my phone for a minute and then the woman in the sports car next to me opened her driver's side door and promptly proceeded to smash it into the side of my car.

Ugh! I instantly imagined having to stand in the parking lot exchanging information with this woman and then having to call my husband and let him know about the damage to the car.

I reluctantly got out of the car, bracing myself for whatever was to happen next.

I turned the corner of my car and was confronted by a middle-aged woman with pink and purple hair showering me with apologies.

I smiled, tentatively, not wanting this to be an awful, confrontational experience.

"Is there any damage?" I asked, peering at the passenger side door. She rushed to swipe the area with her hand, removing the dust to investigate for any marks and/or damage. There did not appear to be any damage. Thank goodness!

The woman continued to apologize.

"I am SO sorry! I never do things like this! I can't believe I did this! This just is not like me!" She exclaimed.

"It's okay. There's no damage." I replied, with an assuring tone and sympathetic smile.

"Oh! This is not me at all. I'm just... I'm just...having a day..." The woman proceeded to burst into tears as she said this. I immediately felt bad for her. She was extremely emotional and was obviously having a rough day.

"It's totally okay, it's going to be okay," I said, trying to reassure this crying woman. She came over to me and immediately jumped into my arms for a hug. I hugged her back and grabbed her hands. I gave her hands a firm squeeze and looked into her eyes saying, "It will be okay."

"Oh, thank you!" The woman said, managing to smile through her tears.

I got back into my car to sit for a minute and compose myself. How did I end up comforting the person who hit my car? I was lucky there wasn't more damage. I had briefly thought about inquiring about why this woman was having such a bad day, but I decided to drop it and end this encounter while I still could.

The woman was obviously going into the same grocery store that I was planning on going into so I decided to stagger my entry. I didn't really want to run into that woman again. She seemed like a bit of an emotional wreck.

I was glad that I could bring some comfort to someone even though the circumstances were bizarre. People can be surprisingly fragile. They are going through things we know nothing about and, quite often, a random incident can connect two strangers in unexpected ways.