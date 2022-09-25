Opinion: Trying simple, lighthearted activities can help women heal from divorce

Source: Andre Furtado via Pexels

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Most people don’t get married with the intention of getting divorced.

But when a divorce does happen and all the paperwork is finalized, it’s time to start the process of moving on.

So how does one move on?

The answer is slowly, through a series of small steps that require courage, patience, and a little bit of fun. Yes, fun. Something that provides amusement or playfulness. Remember that?

As a woman who has been through a divorce and survived, I highly recommend forcing yourself to have some fun even if you aren’t feeling it at the current moment.

It might take years after a divorce to actually feel comfortable enough to enter into another serious relationship.

In the meantime, here are my suggestions for some lighthearted activities every woman should try after a divorce. Some of them may seem silly or trite — but that’s the point. There’s no better time than right now to engage in something delightfully trivial.

Switch Up Your Wardrobe

I don’t know what it is, but there’s something about starting over that requires new clothes. Call it a fresh start, from the bottom up. Maybe you can upgrade to a fancier style, or better yet, try out a completely new style. New shoes, belts, and purses are also lighthearted and fun accessories to go with any kind of newfound freedom.

You don’t have to buy a whole closet full of clothes —or even expensive clothes. Maybe just one or really nice dresses or jeans if you can afford them in case you happen to go on a date or just want to feel attractive for yourself.

Changing your clothing style can be surprisingly liberating. You’re divorced — not dead. So act like you’re still alive and spice up your underwear even if it’s only for yourself in the mirror.

P.S — No excuses about being overweight or not looking good in clothes. This is a new beginning. Make it happen.

Exercise!

Nothing shakes off stress and boosts natural endorphins like exercise. Whether you start walking, running, or dancing, you need to move your body. Eventually, your mind will catch up.

If you work or have children and feel you have no time, please try to make room for at least a little bit of this in your schedule even if it’s just 20 minutes of cardio in your living room.

Exercise is a key factor in balancing your mental health. It’s pretty much proven scientifically that exercise makes you feel better. So try it.

If possible, join a class. There are many these days. There’s Zumba, yoga, Pilates, spinning, and even pole dancing (apparently it’s all the rage). Go ahead. Feel awkward and get out of your comfort zone. You may even meet other women like you going through similar circumstances.

If you’re totally against joining a class, get outside for a walk and try working up to running. Take it from me — it’s well worth it.

Go To A Beach

A beach?

Yes, a beach. Find one. If there isn’t one nearby, consider taking a road trip. There is nothing like digging your bare toes in the sand, smelling the salty sea air, and the sound of waves crashing onto the shore.

Saltwater is naturally healing and I believe that going anywhere near the ocean has an effect on the mind and body which promotes clarity. Get away from your phone, computer, and all the voices in your head. Just sit by the ocean, taking in the smells and vibrations.

Even if it’s not summertime, you can still enjoy a walk or sit down at a beach. Take a journal because you might even get inspired. There’s never been a better time to just let your thoughts tumble out.

A divorce is the end of something you invested a lot of time, energy, and hope toward. You have to find hope in something else now and nothing helps the mind move on like a change of scenery and the magic of nature.

Start Planning

If you’ve always dreamed about traveling or starting a new project, now is the time to start planning that. Even if you can’t actually do the things you’ve always dreamed of doing right now, start the planning process.

Write things down. Daydream. Google vacation prices. Look up 3-day cruises. Plan something to look forward to.

So often, when we’re all caught up in the daily struggle of surviving, raising children, and/or making ends meet, we just cast aside anything extra that would naturally make us excited.

There’s something about the ritual of planning a trip or a passion project that settles the mind and gives us a new light at the end of the tunnel. Knowing that somewhere down the road you’re going to bring your goal to fruition adds purpose and motivation.

Keeping the brain busy with plans and organizing is a fantastic distraction from wallowing in the aftermath of a relationship officially ending.

Make Yourself Laugh

It’s time to expel negativity and the most efficient and enjoyable way to do that is through laughter and adrenaline. Go to a comedy club. Laugh until your stomach hurts. Get out to an amusement park. Giggle with the thrill of a scary ride. Watch more comedy movies or shows on television.

For some of you out there, it may feel like you’ll never be able to laugh again. Maybe you didn’t want to get divorced and your spouse did. Maybe you’re going through a rough custody battle over children. It can be brutal. This is why you need more joy in your life.

Sometimes you really do just need to fake it until you make it.

If you were totally ready for your divorce and couldn’t wait to be free again, then it will be all the more convenient for you to actively feel contentment coursing through your veins again.

Every situation is unique but the bottom line is you need to take what you’ve got left in life and live it, not just barely make it through. Trying new things can help with this.

Divorce isn’t great. But you still can be.