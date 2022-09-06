I don't expect my partner to make me happy

M. Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nFEij_0hjR5uEU00
Daniel Xavier via Pexels

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

We’ve all heard the cliche-sounding statements about needing to make yourself happy before you can ever possibly think of making someone else happy, right?

But how true to form is that idea in the real world and in the realm of actual relationships?

I can tell you that many people really don’t know how to make themselves ‘happy’ or even have a clue as to what that means as far as it relates to relationships.

For me, being happy means that I’m personally fulfilled in my own life — separate from my partner. If he were to disappear tomorrow, I would still have my own hobbies, passions, and interests. I would essentially still be me.

I think that a lot of couples fall into the trap of thinking that they need one another to complete a whole picture when, in fact, each partner is already a complete work of art in their own right.

However, not every individual has realized their full potential when they enter into any given relationship, and, quite often, they end up placing a great deal of their personal self-worth and sense of happiness onto the partner they’re with.

When a person expects their partner to be the one to constantly make them happy, entertain them, or keep them functional in any way, this can be a huge strain on the relationship.

This is why I never expect that from my own partner.

I learned long ago that no one else was responsible for my happiness. I also learned that I simply cannot make another human being happy if they aren’t fulfilled within their own life and headspace.

Of course, it’s totally natural for partners to want to make one another happy. There’s no crime in striving to please your partner in the moment or within certain situations.

However, you’ve got to allow your partner to navigate their own journey. They need to explore things on their own. They need to fail on their own. They need to learn lessons on their own. Both partners need to do this.

When I’m feeling unfulfilled or unsatisfied in my life or relationship, I don’t expect my partner to fix it for me. Sometimes I can’t even fix it myself. That’s just life.

When things go wrong in life, it’s not necessarily a reflection of your relationship. It’s simply part of living in the world and encountering daily challenges.

I think this is where a lot of couples get confused. They project their life problems onto their relationship with their partner and assume that it must be the relationship that’s making them unhappy — when it might be other external influences causing them angst.

When you fundamentally love and care for a partner, it’s important to keep perspective on what’s driving both of you through life. What makes each of you happy? What gives you energy? What excites you? These are questions each individual must answer on their own. Coming together as partners with individual goals and passions is what makes great relationships great.

Enjoying happiness with a partner and being the source of happiness for a partner are two different things.

I can’t expect my partner to create my happiness just as I can’t create his. That’s a prime recipe for disappointment. I don’t expect my partner to complete my picture and he doesn’t expect me to complete his. We both have our own tools to create what we need in order to eventually feel fulfilled as human beings.

Will we support one another along the way while we both discover our own individual masterpieces?

Absolutely.

However, I am ultimately responsible for my own happiness and well-being within a relationship — just as my partner is responsible for theirs.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# love# partnership# marriage# life

Comments / 10

Published by

Host of The Pondering Stepmom Podcast. Writing about relationships, lifestyle, family & self-improvement.

California State
15352 followers

More from M. Brown

My advice for couples trying to figure out how to argue more productively

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. We’re all probably familiar with the expression, “No one knows what goes on behind closed doors.”

Read full story
1 comments

Sometimes you need to fall in love with the wrong person: Opinion

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When we think about our romantic relationships — especially our past ones, we generally tend to focus on the colossal mistakes we think we made in the realm of love.

Read full story
21 comments

You don't have to love your stepchildren like your own; but it's okay if you do: Opinion

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. As I started off my role as a stepmom, I would hear people say, “You can’t possibly love your step-kids as your own. It’s not the same.”

Read full story
20 comments

My daughter asked me why I shave my legs

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I knew the day would come. The dreaded moment when my daughter would question the things I do in the bathroom, in front of the mirror, or in the shower.

Read full story
1 comments

I stopped brushing my daughter's hair even though she wouldn't brush it herself

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. My 10-year-old daughter hates having her hair brushed and styled. Always has. She couldn’t give a flying fig if her hair is knotted up in horrifying tangles.

Read full story
45 comments

My second marriage wasn't supposed to happen

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. After my first marriage ended, it felt like I had just survived a major car accident. I walked away from the whole thing both completely traumatized and utterly incredulous that I had made it out in one piece.

Read full story
20 comments

Marriage can still be sacred even when you're divorced: Opinion

Source: Владимир Васильев via Pexels. **This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was a good wife in my first marriage. A loyal wife. A wife who never strayed and a wife who absolutely tried her best to be a compassionate partner.

Read full story
5 comments

There are people in relationships still hanging on to their 'what if' person: Opinion

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Many of us have heard the expression — the one that got away — which refers to a past romantic love who may have been absolutely compatible in so many ways, yet still, somehow the relationship just didn’t work out.

Read full story
23 comments

Knowing when to quit a marriage means choosing battles wisely: Opinion

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Have you ever heard someone say, “There are rough patches in every marriage”?

Read full story
25 comments
Key West, FL

Woman goes to Florida to drive tourists around on a bike

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When we think of Florida, we think not just about hot weather, palm trees, and beaches, but we think of tourists. Tourists are continually flocking to the state of Florida and according to the Florida Review & Travel Guide, 2016 saw numbers reach nearly 113 million.

Read full story

Life, love, and relationship advice I'd give my 20-something self now that I know better

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I often wonder what advice I would give myself if I could go back in time and communicate to my 20-something self. After some thought, I came up with valuable tips I think I'd give myself after experiencing some significant lessons in life, love, and relationships.

Read full story
4 comments

Serial cheater targets unsuspecting woman at work by befriending her

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The topic of a husband cheating on his wife can definitely be a touchy subject.

Read full story
20 comments

Men don't look at me like they used to because I'm not a beautiful young woman anymore

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I am a woman who is aging. There are lines on my forehead. There is skin starting to hang strangely on my arms. Men don’t look at me like they used to. My body aches in new and unexpected places.

Read full story
734 comments
Key West, FL

I traveled cross-country on a Greyhound bus with no cell phone in my 20s

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was 20, I traveled on a Greyhound bus from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, to Key West, Florida.

Read full story
15 comments
Key West, FL

A customer told me to stick my finger in his coffee to make it taste sweeter

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Oh, the things people say. The things customers have said to me over the course of my time working in the food service industry when I was a younger woman have been interesting, to say the least.

Read full story
25 comments

I found out that my ex was using the same pet name for his new partner that he used for me

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Baby, honey, sweetheart, bae, darling, sugar, love — angel. These are just some of the ‘pet names’ people like to use for their romantic partners.

Read full story
111 comments

I was a toxic stepmom

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The stepmom journey is nothing if not unpredictable. Just when you think you’ve finally mastered your role as a stepmom, a new and unexpected challenge will inevitably pop out at you.

Read full story
20 comments

My experience with divorce taught me how to be a better partner: Opinion

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. We all have our own perceptions of what marriage is really like. Some of us have our own experiences of marriage, sometimes many times over. And some of us have no interest in ever getting married at all.

Read full story
176 comments

Confessing to my affair partner's wife brought me the closure I needed

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. It still haunts me to this day. Long ago, I was the other woman. Probably the most haunting aspect of the affair itself was how it finally ended: by speaking to my affair partner's wife on the phone. And she wanted details.

Read full story
38 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy