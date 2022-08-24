Marriage can still be sacred even when you're divorced: Opinion

M. Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05FsJY_0hSjEa7900
Source: Владимир Васильев via Pexels

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I was a good wife in my first marriage. A loyal wife. A wife who never strayed and a wife who absolutely tried her best to be a compassionate partner.

Alas, all of these well-meaning wifely qualities could not save me from what was at the root of it all — which was a severely damaged partnership. A marriage that was sick at its core no matter how much love, care, concern, and compassion I attempted to infuse into it.

No matter how much I played nursemaid to this ailing marriage I could not cure it — certainly not on my own.

It does indeed take two to tango, as the saying goes.

The darkness of my first marriage laid down some valuable lessons for me. It taught me that when people say you can’t change someone — you need to believe them.

My fatal flaw was choosing to stay with this person time and time again. As time went on, and the longer I chose to tolerate the toxicity, I became just as toxic.

Subsequently, my first marriage ended with all of the ugliness that suits a traditionally bad ending.

After leaving my first husband and later filing for divorce, I went through the many stages of grief, like anyone else who has been through the traumatic experience of putting a marriage into the dumpster of lost dreams.

Only my first marriage wasn’t trash. There were good moments too. 

The problem was that most of the goodness in the relationship took a whole lot of effort to extract and the bad bits blossomed easily. The shade constantly overtook any light.

I simply couldn’t create something pleasant out of the broken parts in my first marriage, no matter how hard I tried.

I’ve often thought that my disappointment over being a ‘good wife’ yet still ‘failing’ at marriage took me to an incredibly dark place, mentally.

I scorned the whole idea of marriage for several years after that. All of those years I spent in my first marriage, mostly miserable, I probably could have cheated on my then-husband or even left him multiple times. But I didn’t. I kept beating that dead horse, so to speak.

My opinion on marriage went from viewing it as a sacred union that meant everything to an institution that meant nothing. However, what I realized after shunning away from the idea of the sanctity of marriage was that marriage itself can never be perfect just as the people who get married aren’t perfect.

My first marriage fell apart because my ex-husband and I were just not equipped to be together in that kind of long-term commitment. The odds were stacked against us. It didn’t mean there wasn’t love there. We were just not compatible in the ways that can ultimately make a difference.

And that’s okay.

It’s okay to end something that’s not working. It’s not so much a failure as it is a realization that you made an honest mistake. Admitting that and moving on is not only admirable, but it’s also very necessary for everyone’s health and well-being.

Throwing the marriage out with the bathwater is sometimes necessary.

Marriage can still be sacred even if you get divorced. It just takes two people willing to make and keep that partnership alive. If you can find a partner who wants to be with you and you both feel fulfilled together, it is entirely possible to accomplish a loving and productive union on a long-term basis — especially if you both share some common goals and values. 

Now that I’m in my second marriage going on over a decade, I know that I do possess the qualities needed to manage a committed and healthy relationship. I just needed a partner who shares my values and dreams to build something better — together.

I also needed to grow up — a lot — and I can’t stress that enough.

There is no fairytale marriage. But there are those of us who are capable of being dedicated and loyal partners — despite being jaded, despite being betrayed, and despite making colossal mistakes in the past.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# marriage# divorce# relationships# love# lifestyle

Comments / 5

Published by

Host of The Pondering Stepmom Podcast. Writing about relationships, lifestyle, family & self-improvement.

California State
14771 followers

More from M. Brown

There are people in relationships still hanging on to their 'what if' person: Opinion

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Many of us have heard the expression — the one that got away — which refers to a past romantic love who may have been absolutely compatible in so many ways, yet still, somehow the relationship just didn’t work out.

Read full story
23 comments

Knowing when to quit a marriage means choosing battles wisely: Opinion

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Have you ever heard someone say, “There are rough patches in every marriage”?

Read full story
24 comments
Key West, FL

Woman goes to Florida to drive tourists around on a bike

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When we think of Florida, we think not just about hot weather, palm trees, and beaches, but we think of tourists. Tourists are continually flocking to the state of Florida and according to the Florida Review & Travel Guide, 2016 saw numbers reach nearly 113 million.

Read full story

Life, love, and relationship advice I'd give my 20-something self now that I know better

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I often wonder what advice I would give myself if I could go back in time and communicate to my 20-something self. After some thought, I came up with valuable tips I think I'd give myself after experiencing some significant lessons in life, love, and relationships.

Read full story
4 comments

Serial cheater targets unsuspecting woman at work by befriending her

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The topic of a husband cheating on his wife can definitely be a touchy subject.

Read full story
20 comments

Men don't look at me like they used to because I'm not a beautiful young woman anymore

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I am a woman who is aging. There are lines on my forehead. There is skin starting to hang strangely on my arms. Men don’t look at me like they used to. My body aches in new and unexpected places.

Read full story
734 comments
Key West, FL

I traveled cross-country on a Greyhound bus with no cell phone in my 20s

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was 20, I traveled on a Greyhound bus from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, to Key West, Florida.

Read full story
15 comments
Key West, FL

A customer told me to stick my finger in his coffee to make it taste sweeter

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Oh, the things people say. The things customers have said to me over the course of my time working in the food service industry when I was a younger woman have been interesting, to say the least.

Read full story
23 comments

I found out that my ex was using the same pet name for his new partner that he used for me

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Baby, honey, sweetheart, bae, darling, sugar, love — angel. These are just some of the ‘pet names’ people like to use for their romantic partners.

Read full story
106 comments

I was a toxic stepmom

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The stepmom journey is nothing if not unpredictable. Just when you think you’ve finally mastered your role as a stepmom, a new and unexpected challenge will inevitably pop out at you.

Read full story
20 comments

My experience with divorce taught me how to be a better partner: Opinion

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. We all have our own perceptions of what marriage is really like. Some of us have our own experiences of marriage, sometimes many times over. And some of us have no interest in ever getting married at all.

Read full story
176 comments

Confessing to my affair partner's wife brought me the closure I needed

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. It still haunts me to this day. Long ago, I was the other woman. Probably the most haunting aspect of the affair itself was how it finally ended: by speaking to my affair partner's wife on the phone. And she wanted details.

Read full story
38 comments

I didn't appreciate my husband until I realized the relationship we had was over

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Relationships are a journey full of peaks, valleys, and weird, unexpected gray areas in between.

Read full story
200 comments

A woman in the changing room next to me insisted on fitting into a size zero

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Going into women’s fitting rooms at busy department stores always has the potential to be interesting. There can be toddlers whining while their mothers are desperately attempting to try on clothes, people having conversations on their cell phones next to you, or even people opening your fitting room door while you’re changing because the locks never seem to function correctly.

Read full story
27 comments

Advice for single people who can't find a long-term partner

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. If you’ve been on the dating scene for quite some time and still can’t find someone compatible with you , my experienced advice is to put the brakes on and take a dating vacation.

Read full story
84 comments

I’m a married woman who doesn't always wear a wedding ring

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I’m a married woman but I don’t always wear my wedding ring. In fact, I usually go out without it on.

Read full story
156 comments

When I first started dating my husband, I cleaned out his ex-wife’s clothes from their closet

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I first started dating my now-husband, I ended up cleaning out his ex-wife’s clothes from their closet that she had left behind because he was too distraught to do it.

Read full story
99 comments

I told my kids I don't expect them to get married

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. My now-husband and I weren’t planning on getting married right away or even at all. We already knew we were committed to one another and that we would be together for many years to come. We had both been married before and those partnerships didn’t turn out so great.

Read full story
28 comments

I was terrified to give birth after listening to moms describe their birthing stories

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I think it’s pretty safe to say that every woman who has ever given birth had fears of the unknown while they were pregnant — especially the first-timers.

Read full story
23 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy