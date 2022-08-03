Becoming a suburban mom was my worst nightmare

Yan Krukov via Pexels

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I’m a mom. A mom who lives in the suburbs. On top of that, I’m also a stepmom.

But this is not the life I originally wanted.

Why?

Well, I always had this glamorous fantasy in my head of being free to travel the world and live however I wished. I certainly didn’t want to be tied down to a husband — much less have children. I thought settling down and eventually becoming a mom meant that life was officially over.

But I did get married. Then I got divorced. I was single and child-free for quite some time. I thought I was back on track and knew exactly what I wanted — or didn’t want.

I watched the people around me at work have babies, find new relationships, get married, break-up, then find new partners again. I felt that they weren’t free at all. From my perspective they were tied down, over-scheduled, and stressed out.

But they were living.

One day I realized that I was watching them live from the sidelines, masquerading behind my veil of “independence.”

At the root of it all, I was actually afraid. I was afraid to fall in love again. I was afraid to be hurt again.

And then I met the man who would later become the person I’m married to today. I was a tough shell to crack as far as he was concerned. I wasn’t interested in commitment because I was too scared of cleaning up the pieces when it all fell apart, which is all I had ever known in regard to romantic relationships.

I was only focused on the negative aspects of being in a relationship because — for the most part — all of my previous relationships had been heartbreaking failures. I didn’t want to go there again.

But my now-husband was very persistent. He slowly coaxed me out of my fear and into a safe place where I could receive love again without feeling vulnerable or suspicious. I fell hard for him. The relationship wasn’t dark or scary. It was hopeful and inspiring.

It was challenging, of course, because he was a single dad to a young son. But the relationship felt mature. It was grown-up. There was no drama or theatrics.

Then I got pregnant with my daughter. Shortly after that, we purchased our home, and I moved out of the tiny one-bedroom apartment I had lived in for eight years during my single years.

My little cocoon in which I hid from having a life filled with babies, school drop-offs, marriage, and the day-to-day struggle that is raising a family was now gone.

Myself, my pregnant belly, my husband, and my stepson moved into a beautiful home in the suburbs — my former worst nightmare.

Sometimes I wonder what would have happened to me if I had stayed in that little apartment and had never met my current husband. Would I still have met someone to share my life with? Would I have found a fulfilling life without a partner or children? Would I have become the forever single “crazy cat lady”?

I’ll never know.

I realize now that my disdain for becoming a suburban housewife was nothing more than my own fear of commitment and living a life that was the same as everyone else.

I know now that every mom who lives in the suburbs and stays at home or who goes out to work has their own story, their own problems, and their own confusion about how to do this thing called raising a family. No one knows how to do it right. They’re just doing it. And it’s a brave thing to do.

I know it’s often easy to judge “those moms” who drive the SUVs, wear yoga pants, and shop at Target. I know because I used to judge them. But now I know better. THAT mom isn’t every mom and many of those moms out there who we judge may have had a very different vision for their lives at one time.

Living a child-free life with different kinds of fulfillment is awesome if that’s where your story takes you. For me, having my own family meant a new chapter that helped me heal from my past.

I can say that I am fulfilled in my suburban mom/stepmom life. I do the things that need to be done for my family and I’m also following my personal passions such as writing this right now. I’m discovering honesty and peeling away the layers of fear that I’ve carried with me for so long.

That label of “suburban mom” is just a label. It’s not everything that I am. And I’m not afraid of it anymore.