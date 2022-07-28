Men don't look at me like they used to because I'm not a beautiful young woman anymore

Polina Tankilevitch via Pexels

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I am a woman who is aging.

There are lines on my forehead. There is skin starting to hang strangely on my arms. Men don’t look at me like they used to. My body aches in new and unexpected places.

I am indeed an older human being and also a woman. My body has begun to decay in a very noticeable and physical way. Superficially, aging can really be a drag at particular moments.

But do you want to know what the absolute best part about aging is right now for me — as a woman? I’ll assume you do if you keep reading this.

The best part of aging right now is the phenomenal way in which I am constantly seeing the world with new eyes — how each day brings with it a new kind of revelation.

The best part of aging right now is reflecting upon all of my life decisions, life mistakes, and life choices knowing that every single one — good or bad — has brought me to this point I’m at now and that even though I may have had a few regrets along the way — I am ultimately at peace with who I am.

My sense of vanity and ego has evolved into humility. My sense of self isn’t as attached to my looks or if I think I’m as ‘attractive’ as I used to be. I’m not as worried about other people thinking I’m pretty or beautiful.

As I’ve aged, I’ve discovered a new kind of beauty. One that comes from accepting myself and coming to terms with those things and features I used to consider ‘flaws’.

What are flaws other than those pieces of ourselves that we either do not accept because others don’t accept them or because we cannot acknowledge or be at peace with them within ourselves?

I’ve discovered that my flaws are not my enemy. They are, in fact, my greatest triumphs — my most courageous hurdles to overcome that have forced me to grow and expand into places or people I may not otherwise have experienced.

At the same time that I’m mourning my youth as I age, I’m actually welcoming the birth of this older age.

Yes, the aches and pains are not pleasant. Yes, friends and family do die around you as you age. Yes, the twists and turns of aging as a woman while dealing with bizarre hormonal changes and all sorts of unexpected body dramas are a challenge.

However, age has triggered my sense of who I am, what I need, and more importantly — what I don’t need.

I don’t need people in my life who flake out, let me down, or don’t respect my boundaries. I don’t need relationships that create negativity. I don’t have time for drama anymore. The aging process has melted the need for chaos away and created a thirst not only for exploration but for enlightenment.

Aging right now as a woman is magnificent. It’s everything you ever wanted but were afraid of. It’s joy and it’s a challenge. It’s a gift — one we don’t have to necessarily be at war with.

If you don’t fight it so much, aging can be a beacon of discovery, wisdom, and vision.