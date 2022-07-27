Key West, FL

In my 20s, I traveled cross-country on a Greyhound bus with no cell phone; I also hitchhiked

M. Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30JwAF_0gtv2gp000
Julia Avamotive via Pexels

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

When I was 20, I traveled on a Greyhound bus from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, to Key West, Florida.

It took 6 days. This was the 90s. There were no cell phones. There was no internet. I cringe to think about what my poor parents must have gone through at that time. Now that I have my own daughter, I cannot even imagine the horror. The whole idea seems insane to me now that I'm much older.

I remember being so naive and clueless about the world outside of my little city in Canada. We stopped in countless cities at Greyhound bus stops across the United States — and many of these bus stops were not in the best parts of town.

I had only ever seen places like Los Angeles, New Orleans, or Florida in the movies. It was an adventure, to say the least. I felt like I was in a movie, traveling around like a gypsy. It was exciting.

Most of the people I met along the way were kind and colorful characters, but some were also pretty shady, looking back on it.

I remember one particular bus driver watching me in his mirror while I tried to sleep in the back of the bus. I woke up and he was just staring at me, intently. All the other passengers had gotten off.

I also remember a guy who sat next to me for several hours who had narcolepsy and kept falling asleep on my shoulder mid-conversation. Then, before he left the bus he unzipped his bag and showed me the drugs he was carrying.

I’m probably lucky I didn’t get murdered.

Speaking of dodgy situations, my taste in questionable men was epic. I take full responsibility for my choices. However, to be fair, there were no internet background searches back then.

But that doesn’t change the fact that in my 20s, I had a taste for men who always seemed to be accompanied by a criminal record. Sometimes I knew about their history and sometimes I didn’t. I didn’t plan it that way — I just always seemed to be attracted to that ‘type’.

In all seriousness, I’m fortunate to have escaped many situations that could have been permanently destructive to my physical self.

A person having a criminal record doesn’t necessarily mean they are ‘bad’ or that you shouldn’t date them, however, at age 20, I was much more into physical attraction than worrying about if a man looked 'good on paper' or if they potentially had a violent past.

My judgment was definitely questionable, to say the least. No excuses there.

The dangerous scenarios I put myself in with men who were often older and frequently on the shady side seem absolutely unacceptable to me now. As a woman and as a mother, I could not even imagine my daughter or a female friend exposing herself to the kind of men that I did.

I’m extremely relieved I’m here to write about it now, though.

Hitchhiking

I’m not proud to admit this, but when I was 20, hitchhiking was an occasional form of travel. I never did it alone — which doesn’t make it any better — but I did engage in this activity on more than one occasion.

There was always a precaution taken, such as a pocket knife in the backpack, etc., but there was no real paranoia that anything really sinister would happen — not like today.

Today, I would never dream of hitchhiking or allowing anyone I know to do it. The idea seems insane. Back then — it was a fun adventure. Naivety was in full effect — galore.

The idea of hitchhiking today sounds like a one-way ticket to a ride with a serial killer!

When I think back to all the risks I took when I was at the tender yet oh-so-sure I was mature age of 20, I physically shudder. I feel grateful to be alive.

Those experiences may seem insane now — but at the time, I thought I was living the dream.

What memories do you have as a young person where you did things that seem insane or risky to do nowadays? Let me know in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# travel# youth# lifestyle# life# lessons

Comments / 10

Published by

Passionately typing from California about relationships, lifestyle, family & self-improvement.

California State
14191 followers

More from M. Brown

Men don't look at me like they used to because I'm not a beautiful young woman anymore

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I am a woman who is aging. There are lines on my forehead. There is skin starting to hang strangely on my arms. Men don’t look at me like they used to. My body aches in new and unexpected places.

Read full story
724 comments
Key West, FL

A customer told me to stick my finger in his coffee to make it taste sweeter

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Oh, the things people say. The things customers have said to me over the course of my time working in the food service industry when I was a younger woman have been interesting, to say the least.

Read full story
15 comments

I was a toxic stepmom

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The stepmom journey is nothing if not unpredictable. Just when you think you’ve finally mastered your role as a stepmom, a new and unexpected challenge will inevitably pop out at you.

Read full story
20 comments

I was 'unfriended' on Facebook several times but didn't bother me

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Recently, I was deleted or unfriended as someone’s friend on Facebook.

Read full story
7 comments

My experience with divorce taught me how to be a better partner: Opinion

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. We all have our own perceptions of what marriage is really like. Some of us have our own experiences of marriage, sometimes many times over. And some of us have no interest in ever getting married at all.

Read full story
176 comments

Confessing to my affair partner's wife brought me the closure I needed

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. It still haunts me to this day. Long ago, I was the other woman. Probably the most haunting aspect of the affair itself was how it finally ended: by speaking to my affair partner's wife on the phone. And she wanted details.

Read full story
37 comments

I didn't appreciate my husband until I realized the relationship we had was over

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Relationships are a journey full of peaks, valleys, and weird, unexpected gray areas in between.

Read full story
190 comments

A woman in the changing room next to me insisted on fitting into a size zero

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Going into women’s fitting rooms at busy department stores always has the potential to be interesting. There can be toddlers whining while their mothers are desperately attempting to try on clothes, people having conversations on their cell phones next to you, or even people opening your fitting room door while you’re changing because the locks never seem to function correctly.

Read full story
27 comments

Advice for single people who can't find a long-term partner

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. If you’ve been on the dating scene for quite some time and still can’t find someone compatible with you , my experienced advice is to put the brakes on and take a dating vacation.

Read full story
84 comments

I’m a married woman who doesn't always wear a wedding ring

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I’m a married woman but I don’t always wear my wedding ring. In fact, I usually go out without it on.

Read full story
147 comments

Getting divorced at a younger age taught me how to be happily married

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Getting divorced at a younger age can be difficult. I know this because I got divorced at a relatively younger age than other people I knew who got married and then divorced.

Read full story
18 comments

When I first started dating my husband, I cleaned out his ex-wife’s clothes from their closet

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I first started dating my now-husband, I ended up cleaning out his ex-wife’s clothes from their closet that she had left behind because he was too distraught to do it.

Read full story
94 comments

I told my kids I don't expect them to get married

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. My now-husband and I weren’t planning on getting married right away or even at all. We already knew we were committed to one another and that we would be together for many years to come. We had both been married before and those partnerships didn’t turn out so great.

Read full story
27 comments

My husband and I like to spend our date nights alone instead of together

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Being in a committed relationship takes an avalanche of effort and dedication from two people.

Read full story
35 comments

I was terrified to give birth after listening to moms describe their birthing stories

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I think it’s pretty safe to say that every woman who has ever given birth had fears of the unknown while they were pregnant — especially the first-timers.

Read full story
23 comments

A mom in a bathroom stall next to me at a restaurant made me feel better about parenting

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. There are many things parents go through with their children, but the horrors of potty training can be truly traumatizing.

Read full story
78 comments

I felt unattractive because I have thin hair

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. More volume. Fuller hair. Thicker hair. Extra body. Treatment for thinning hair...

Read full story
59 comments

When my partner married me I was a different person

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I am no longer the same person my partner married. And he is no longer the same person I married.

Read full story
19 comments

I felt guilty for thinking about my ex while I was married

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The idea of a person fantasizing about an ex to the degree that it impacts functioning in their current life got me thinking about how often I think about my ex-partners.

Read full story
37 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy