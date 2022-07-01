Falling in love can feel like an addiction because it behaves in a similar way

Bethany Ferr via Pexels

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

You can tell when someone is in love just by sharp observation.

It’s the way their feet rub up against one another and their toes curl when they’re on the phone with that person.

It’s the way the pitch of their voice lifts and dances in coy circles when they talk to that person.

It’s the way their body language changes when they’re around that person.

It’s the way they caress each other’s hair. It’s the way they flutter around nervously. It’s the way their cheeks get flushed at the slightest touch from this person whom they obviously adore.

Whether it’s a friend, a family member, or even yourself— when the magic of falling in love happens — you can’t try to change it. Whether you like it or not.

Once a person falls in love, it’s almost mission impossible to get their head out of that space.

If you don’t believe me — try it.

I know from personal experience that the intoxicating charm of a new paramour is not so easily penetrable — not by a parent and not even by a best friend.

Once someone falls in love with another person — no matter the barriers, no matter the challenges, and no matter the negative influences that may be visible on the horizon — the blinders to all these things are fully fastened and ready to shield a person who’s deeply in love from any obstacle to their lover.

Falling in love is a journey. Sometimes it’s a dark journey and sometimes it’s a fulfilling journey. Either way, falling in love will force your entire being to recalibrate to a place you’ve never experienced before.

This is why so many parents of older children who have watched them fall in love with partners whom they think are unsuitable know full well from experience that to try and come in between that intense infatuation is like signing a parent/child relationship death warrant.

Think Romeo and Juliet.

An article in Psychopharmacology (2012) concluded that when compared to behavioral addiction, social attachment is similar — individuals become addicted to others because of the returned reward.

There is a chemical chain of reactions triggered in our bodies that ultimately instigate the feeling of love in our minds.

People have said since the middle ages that love is a sickness or a form of madness. Symptoms can include a loss of appetite, insomnia, and severe bouts of melancholy.

I have learned from my own life experience that when I was in love with someone — even someone I knew was ‘bad’ for me — I couldn’t stop myself from falling in love with them anyway. Neither could anyone else who loved and cared about me.

Attempting to convince someone who is in love NOT to be in love with a particular individual is basically like committing relationship suicide with that person. Not only will they not listen to you but they may very well shut you out completely.

The best thing you can do for someone you care about who has fallen deeply in love with someone — even someone you don’t approve of — is to support them while accepting the fact that you cannot change the way they feel.

Every person who falls in love needs to travel through their own journey — in their own time — and thus learn their own lessons.

I know I did.