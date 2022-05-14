A tea leaf reading about my future ended up coming true

M. Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yEzGF_0fdeDrT300
Deepak Khirodwala via Pexels

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

The method of tea leaf reading involves looking at the placement and formations of tea leaves remaining in your teacup to try and gather information about the past, present, and future of your life.

Per Wikipedia, this practice of tea leaf reading is also known as Tasseography, which is a fortune-telling method that interprets patterns in tea leaves, coffee grounds, or wine sediments.

I once went to a beautiful little tea house in Canada to have my tea leaves read for me when I was 19 years old. It was just a fun outing with friends. I had absolutely no idea about this kind of thing at the time, nor did I take it particularly seriously. It was just something my friends really wanted to do.

However, once we sat down and the woman started reading our tea leaves, I was stunned by the realization that this might not be complete nonsense after all.

The woman who was performing the reading had someone take notes while it was happening so each of us friends wrote down the information for one another as the words were spoken.

At the time, the woman who was performing the reading was able to tell me things about my parents, my background, and my personality that she could never have known. Mind you, this was way before the internet age so there was no way a Google search could have been performed on any of us.

I was told by the woman doing the reading that I would eventually move to The United States, marry an American man, and that she could see me in California in a car with this man. This information about the future was interesting, however, at the time, I had no motives to move to the United States. I was about to enter university in Canada.

Flash forward about 15 years later and there I was living in California. There were many other twists and turns that preceded my arrival in California but my being there was not something I ever thought would happen, especially since I was originally from Canada. I had indeed married an American man. I met and married him in California. This man was originally from California.

I then moved to California with this man.

It wasn't until I was already living in California for many years that I remembered this tea leaf reading and how accurate it had been regarding these details about my future. This California detail was something that stuck with me especially but, unfortunately, I could not find the notes that were originally written down.

How I wish I could read those notes to see if there were other things the woman had predicted that were accurate. I also think about connecting with those two friends with whom I went to the tea leaf reading to find out if they still have those old notes or if there was anything the woman at the tea house said that day that ended up coming to fruition for them.

There are definitely mysteries we may never know the truth about. One thing I do know for sure though is that this reading at the quaint little tea house in Canada was an unforgettable experience.

