I stopped hating my stepchild's biological mother after years of being angry

M. Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=173qDj_0fZHE6Xz00
Andrea Piacquadio via Pexels

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Hate is a strong word. But many of us still use it.

I did too. I have used it many times in my role as a stepmother in regard to my stepchild’s biological mother.

I felt righteous in my use of this word. I felt victimized by the situation I was in. I felt powerless in my role. I felt angry.

For years, I seethed in the dark swamp of resentment.

Until one day, I reached the end of my rope — with myself.

I had made myself so weary from hate — so torn apart with angst that I was essentially eating away at myself. Every piece of joy that tried to make its way into my soul was devoured by my own misery.

The truth was that I was hiding behind that misery. I was using it as a shield with which to repel any sense of happiness that came my way.

Sometimes it really does just feel easier to remain unhappy rather than admit that you need to stand up and shake it off.

It can feel overwhelming to let go of the darkness you have been hanging onto for a very long time.

Did I have good reasons to be mad at my stepchild’s biological mother? Yes, absolutely.

As a full-time stepmom raising a young teenager without the support of his biological mother after many tumultuous years of her weaving in and out of his life — I had a terrific case for full-blown resentment. All my friends agreed. Most people who knew the story agreed.

The problem was that feeling furious all of the time wasn’t getting me anywhere. The validation that my stepchild had been wronged, my spouse had been wronged, or that I had been wronged wasn’t enough of a reason to stop living life in a meaningful way — a life free of rage, bitterness, and scorn.

It took me many years to realize that there was so much more to life than hating my stepchild’s biological mother for not living up to my expectations of what I thought a mother should be, do, and say.

I had to let that go — as much as I wanted to maintain my tight grip on it. And by letting it go, I also had to release my own ego. I had to realize that my part in my stepchild’s journey wasn’t about finding vindication for his biological mother’s wrongdoings. My part was and still IS about finding a path of acceptance and healing rather than waging a mental and emotional war every time things don’t go the way I think they should go.

As a stepparent, I cannot fix everything. I cannot stay mad at everything. I cannot allow myself to lose my identity to the swamp of anger. Once you enter that swamp it’s incredibly hard to get out.

I know there are many stepmoms out there who are on various mile markers of their own journeys right now. Some feel OK. Some feel confused. Some feel anger. And some are finally finding their own voices.

I thought I would never get to the point in my stepmom journey where I didn’t hate anymore. I never thought the poison of resentment would ever seep away.

But it did.

It didn’t happen overnight. It happened gradually. With every smile that I allowed to come. With every good thought that I allowed to show up. With the knowledge that I have always done my best. With the realization that it’s OK to allow myself to truly live in peace.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# parenting# self# self improvement# lessons# family

Comments / 19

Published by

Passionately typing from California about relationships, lifestyle, family & self-improvement.

California State
9166 followers

More from M. Brown

Details from a tea leaf reading about my future ended up coming true

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The method of tea leaf reading involves looking at the placement and formations of tea leaves remaining in your teacup to try and gather information about the past, present, and future of your life.

Read full story
5 comments

There were times when I never expected my marriage to be successful

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. People change you. They can transform your emotions, energy, and life trajectory in unbelievable ways — especially when you engage in intimate relationships with them.

Read full story
4 comments

I dated a man who couldn't read the menu because he was illiterate

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I once dated a man who was 34 years old and throughout the course of our relationship, I discovered that he could not read a single word.

Read full story
285 comments

Learning how to navigate Mother's Day as a stepmom

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Mother’s Day is upon us. That Sunday in May where a lot of us will be planning something special for the mothers in our lives.

Read full story

I never felt shame for being happy about my divorce

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. There is such a thing as grieving for a relationship. Whether it’s the end of a long-term relationship or even a short-term relationship that was very meaningful during its time, there’s usually a period of time for mourning what could have been, what would have been, or what we think should have been.

Read full story
47 comments

I stopped expecting happiness from my relationship when I realized it wasn't necessary

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Do you ever have those moments where you get totally bogged down by the relationship upkeep required to maintain a functioning, healthy relationship?

Read full story
84 comments

Having your heart broken is an important tool to guide your future relationships

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When we think about our romantic relationships — especially our past ones, we generally tend to focus on the colossal mistakes we think we made in the realm of love.

Read full story
35 comments

I was the 'other woman' and it totally changed my perception of marriage

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Ittakes two. It’s give and take. It’s all about commitment. Those are a few of the slogans I’ve heard people use in regards to relationships and marriage.

Read full story
184 comments

Waiting for your married lover to leave their spouse means you'll be missing out

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. There are singles out there who prefer to date married people simply because they don’t want to have to deal with the commitment of a full-time relationship with someone. There are lots of people who actually seek this kind of relationship out.

Read full story
203 comments

I wouldn't let my mother-in-law in the delivery room when I gave birth

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I think we can all agree that giving birth is a very personal and intimate event. Women who have given birth are especially aware of how much vulnerability and raw human emotion are involved in the entire birthing process.

Read full story

I looked up my first love on Facebook after not seeing him for 15 years

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The toe-tingling, euphoric experience of falling in love with someone for the very first time — and then — the absolutely soul-crushing experience of having your heart sharply broken for the very first time.

Read full story
128 comments

I got divorced at age 27, and I'm not ashamed of that

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was a child, I was told that divorce should only be utilized under the most extreme circumstances or when no other solution was readily available.

Read full story
29 comments

All the ‘bad boys’ I dated taught me how to appreciate a good man

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I’m not a big fan of regret. I usually try to change those kinds of feelings into useful lessons for my life.

Read full story
50 comments

When I left my abusive husband I had nowhere to go

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I don’t remember what the weather was like that day. I don’t remember what I was wearing. I don’t remember much.

Read full story
6 comments

Giving up the things you love for a new partner could make you resent them later on

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Quite often, when a single person becomes a part of a couple, they tend to throw away particular activities or even other people in favor of their new partner. This can often lead to resentment further down the road.

Read full story
8 comments

My younger husband is a more mature partner than my older husband was

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I’ve been married to a much older man and now to a man who’s younger than me.

Read full story
26 comments

It's easy to sabotage relationships when we don't check our behavior

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Romantic relationships can be dynamic and ever-evolving. Finding someone compatible to be in a long-term relationship with can be tricky. However, once you actually have a partner, maintaining that relationship is even harder.

Read full story
2 comments

I condemned infidelity until I found myself participating in it

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I’ve written several articles about affairs and infidelity. I’ve documented my own experiences many years ago as a mistress. Those were the darkest four years of my life and if I was given the chance to do it all over again, there would definitely be more cons than pros in regards to engaging in that situation looking back in hindsight.

Read full story
58 comments

My relationships with people changed when I lost weight

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. That’s just one of the questions I’ve fielded since my weight-loss Journey began over 3 years ago.

Read full story
34 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy