I wouldn't let my mother-in-law in the delivery room when I gave birth

M. Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3La2No_0eywctEq00
Jonathan Borba via Pexels

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I think we can all agree that giving birth is a very personal and intimate event. Women who have given birth are especially aware of how much vulnerability and raw human emotion are involved in the entire birthing process.

For me, the first and only time that I gave birth, I was without my own mother. She was in another country and unable to be there for the actual day that I gave birth in the hospital.

However, there was one person who really wanted to be there with me when I gave birth.

My mother-in-law.

On the surface, this desire displayed by my mother-in-law to be there for me in the delivery room seemed sweet, even considerate. Unfortunately, I had a very troubled relationship with this woman.

From the moment I found out that I was pregnant, my mother-in-law became extremely overbearing. She would tell me what I had to do, what I had to buy, and bombard me with stories from all three of her own births...horror stories that I assume were somehow meant to be comforting but actually kept me up at night.

It's difficult to understand how some people can say they're attempting to help while simultaneously causing you more anxiety and they can't even see the effect they're having. This was how I felt in regard to my mother-in-law.

Nothing was ever good enough as far as my own plans or ideas about having my own child. There was always something to nag me about.

I'm positive that I'm not the only person in the world who has had problems with a mother-in-law.

This is why I banned her from the delivery room.

I explained to my husband that her presence would cause my stress levels to rise and, as much as he loves his mother, my husband understood. He understood that his mother could be controlling, though only in the way in which he knew it upset me. He didn't really get how much I wanted the birthing experience to be my own private thing, with him by my side, of course.

Birthing a child in a hospital with a doctor and nurses there yelling orders at you while attempting to help you push your baby out can be a scary and isolating experience. Any small moment where you can feel any semblance of control has much more meaning than it normally would.

Keeping my mother-in-law out of my delivery room while I writhed in pain meant that I could have one less person owning my already traumatizing and intense experience.

That's the reality of birth. It hurts. It's scary. And to me, it needed to be as private as it could possibly be. This meant that the room included me, my husband, and whatever medical staff needed to be there. That's it.

In the end, my baby ended up coming out so fast that my mother-in-law barely had a chance to try and get into the room with me. Perhaps it was missing my own mom that made me not want any other mom in there with me. Maybe I didn't want to disrespect my mom in some weird way.

In any case, I got what I wanted. Almost every time I see her, my mother-in-law reminds me that she wasn't able to be in the birthing room with me. I just smile and change the subject.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# motherhood# family# in laws# life# relationships

Comments / 0

Published by

Passionately typing from California about relationships, lifestyle, family & self-improvement.

California State
7837 followers

More from M. Brown

Waiting for your married lover to leave their spouse means you'll be missing out

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. There are singles out there who prefer to date married people simply because they don’t want to have to deal with the commitment of a full-time relationship with someone. There are lots of people who actually seek this kind of relationship out.

Read full story
97 comments

I looked up my first love on Facebook after not seeing him for 15 years

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The toe-tingling, euphoric experience of falling in love with someone for the very first time — and then — the absolutely soul-crushing experience of having your heart sharply broken for the very first time.

Read full story
130 comments

I got divorced at age 27, and I'm not ashamed of that

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was a child, I was told that divorce should only be utilized under the most extreme circumstances or when no other solution was readily available.

Read full story
29 comments

All the ‘bad boys’ I dated taught me how to appreciate a good man

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I’m not a big fan of regret. I usually try to change those kinds of feelings into useful lessons for my life.

Read full story
50 comments

The day I confessed to an affair, my life changed for the better

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. It still haunts me to this day. Long ago, I was theother woman, the mistress, the villain. I’ve previously documented this experience and the lessons it taught me, but I never did disclose the details of what happened during the end of the affair.

Read full story

When I left my abusive husband I had nowhere to go

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I don’t remember what the weather was like that day. I don’t remember what I was wearing. I don’t remember much.

Read full story
6 comments

Giving up the things you love for a new partner could make you resent them later on

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Quite often, when a single person becomes a part of a couple, they tend to throw away particular activities or even other people in favor of their new partner. This can often lead to resentment further down the road.

Read full story
8 comments

My younger husband is a more mature partner than my older husband was

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I’ve been married to a much older man and now to a man who’s younger than me.

Read full story
26 comments

It's easy to sabotage relationships when we don't check our behavior

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Romantic relationships can be dynamic and ever-evolving. Finding someone compatible to be in a long-term relationship with can be tricky. However, once you actually have a partner, maintaining that relationship is even harder.

Read full story
2 comments

My closest women friends know me better than my husband, and he's okay with that

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. What wouldn’t I do for my friends? My best friends. My dearest friends. My everlasting compadres.

Read full story
10 comments

I condemned infidelity until I found myself participating in it

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I’ve written several articles about affairs and infidelity. I’ve documented my own experiences many years ago as a mistress. Those were the darkest four years of my life and if I was given the chance to do it all over again, there would definitely be more cons than pros in regards to engaging in that situation looking back in hindsight.

Read full story
62 comments

My relationships with people changed when I lost weight

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. That’s just one of the questions I’ve fielded since my weight-loss Journey began over 3 years ago.

Read full story
34 comments

Faithful partners who get cheated on don't need to seek revenge

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Have you ever been cheated on while being a faithful and devoted partner to the person who cheated on you?

Read full story
111 comments

Unacceptable relationship behaviors are total deal breakers

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. There are some romantic relationships that we will encounter in this life that are truly life-changing. They are built on care, concern, and mutual respect.

Read full story
55 comments

I changed my mind about getting married again after I said I'd never do it

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. After my first marriage ended, it felt like I had just survived a major car accident. I walked away from the whole thing both completely traumatized and utterly incredulous that I had made it out in one piece.

Read full story
37 comments

Clear signals will show you that your affair partner will never leave their spouse for you

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. If you are involved in an affair with a married person and are under the impression that it’s possible he or she might leave their spouse for you, I have some points that may help you to see things more clearly.

Read full story
121 comments

How to use your most painful break-up to improve your next relationship

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Those of you who have experienced the heart-stomping, nerve-frying, spirit-breaking pain of a devastating break-up know exactly what that feels like. It’s brutal.

Read full story
7 comments

Dating a married man didn't bring me happiness but it did teach me some profound lessons

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I realized that I was becoming heavily entrenched in a relationship with a married man, I created certain ideas in my head about how being with a married person could be and how it could actually be a positive choice.

Read full story
341 comments

My advice for single women who have given up on relationships, but still really want one

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. For the single woman who has completely given up on dating and relationships, but still has the desire for a partner — I want to tell you something.

Read full story
347 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy