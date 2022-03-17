When I left my abusive husband I had nowhere to go and the kindness of others helped me thrive

M. Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R0YT3_0eh2Lyv200
Peter Fazekas via Pexels

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I don’t remember what the weather was like that day. I don’t remember what I was wearing. I don’t remember much.

All I remember about the day I left my husband was the intense, instinctive need within myself to just GO.

I packed everything I could think of into my car while he was screaming obscenities at me, got in, put it in drive, gripped the wheel, and drove away.

I’m lucky to have made such a relatively smooth getaway considering all the years of violence and abuse.

Many women are not so lucky.

And so I drove for over an hour, up a mountain, to the city I had been commuting to every day for work. I drove to a mall parking lot and sat there. It was winter. I had no plan. I walked into the mall and purchased a comforter that was on sale. I took it back to the car and considered whether I was going to just sleep in the backseat that night.

I had never felt so alone in my whole life.

But it was nothing like the fear I had felt in the last few years of my marriage. This was nothing compared to that.

For any woman who has left an abusive marriage or relationship, I think there’s nothing quite like that surreal mix of adrenaline, terror, and absolute relief.

The “leaving” really feels more like escaping. You almost can’t believe it’s real once you finally get away from an abuser. There’s always that very real fear that they will follow you, track you down, and do something violent.

The fear never truly goes away.

I never wanted to leave my husband. I had always hoped that things would get better. As I know and others like me know, however, it doesn’t tend to get better — only worse.

I had left him before, maybe for a day or two. But I always went back. I went back because I was afraid. I didn’t think I could really ever leave him for good.

But this time was different.

I had finally reached my breaking point. The life I was living could not be my final destination. I was done with the misery, tears, and darkness. I was ready for the light.

I ended up getting a cheap motel room that night I left. I got takeout and ate in my room. I locked the door and closed all the curtains.

I finally felt safe.

I slept better that night than I had slept in a very long time. I was a tiny speck in the universe and no one knew where I was. Feeling insignificant felt good. It felt like I could do anything.

I ignored the calls and texts, asking when I was coming “home”. I wasn’t going back to a home like that ever again.

Home from now on was where I decided it would be, and where I felt safe.

The next day I went to work and told absolutely no one about what had happened in my personal life.

I dyed my hair and cut it that week. I stayed in a freezing cold Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu studio my co-worker offered me to save money while I searched for an apartment. There was no heat or hot water in the studio and those icy-cold showers I took there were only the beginning of my awakening into a new way of being.

I eventually found a cozy apartment in a nice community to rent within 2 weeks of leaving my husband. The manager of the apartment was a woman who had been through what I had been through. She was kind. She was an angel. She understood that my husband could never know where I was.

She never called the old apartment building I had come from for references. She waved part of my deposit. She took a chance on me and I will never forget her for it.

And that’s the thing about making decisions that are true to your best path. Once you start making them, all kinds of doors start opening up. Once you finally break free of poisonous relationships and toxic habits you begin to feel a freedom you either forgot about or didn’t even realize existed.

Those of us who are lucky enough to get out know the gratitude of freedom. We know the taste of primal fear. And we know that there is a life out there after abuse that is safe, fulfilling, and so worth the journey.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# domestic abuse# divorce# marriage# life lessons

Comments / 2

Published by

Passionately typing from California about relationships, lifestyle, family & self-improvement.

California State
7341 followers

More from M. Brown

Affairs are rarely worth the risk even when it feels good

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. We all know that engaging in something we’re not supposed to do will usually give us that jolt of nervousness or butterflies in our stomachs. Adrenaline will rush through your body and make everything around you seem heightened.

Read full story
2 comments

The day I confessed to my affair partner's wife, my life changed for the better

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. It still haunts me to this day. Long ago, I was theother woman, the mistress, the villain. I’ve previously documented this experience and the lessons it taught me, but I never did disclose the details of what happened during the end of the affair.

Read full story

Giving up the things you love for a new partner could make you resent them later on

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Quite often, when a single person becomes a part of a couple, they tend to throw away particular activities or even other people in favor of their new partner. This can often lead to resentment further down the road.

Read full story
8 comments

My younger husband is a more mature partner than my older husband was

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I’ve been married to a much older man and now to a man who’s younger than me.

Read full story
26 comments

It's easy to sabotage relationships when we don't check our behavior

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Romantic relationships can be dynamic and ever-evolving. Finding someone compatible to be in a long-term relationship with can be tricky. However, once you actually have a partner, maintaining that relationship is even harder.

Read full story
2 comments

My closest women friends know me better than my husband, and he's okay with that

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. What wouldn’t I do for my friends? My best friends. My dearest friends. My everlasting compadres.

Read full story
10 comments

I condemned infidelity until I found myself participating in it

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I’ve written several articles about affairs and infidelity. I’ve documented my own experiences many years ago as a mistress. Those were the darkest four years of my life and if I was given the chance to do it all over again, there would definitely be more cons than pros in regards to engaging in that situation looking back in hindsight.

Read full story
62 comments

My relationships with people changed when I lost weight

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. That’s just one of the questions I’ve fielded since my weight-loss Journey began over 3 years ago.

Read full story
34 comments

Faithful partners who get cheated on don't need to seek revenge

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Have you ever been cheated on while being a faithful and devoted partner to the person who cheated on you?

Read full story
110 comments

Unacceptable relationship behaviors are total deal breakers

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. There are some romantic relationships that we will encounter in this life that are truly life-changing. They are built on care, concern, and mutual respect.

Read full story
54 comments

I changed my mind about getting married again after I said I'd never do it

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. After my first marriage ended, it felt like I had just survived a major car accident. I walked away from the whole thing both completely traumatized and utterly incredulous that I had made it out in one piece.

Read full story
37 comments

Clear signals will show you that your affair partner will never leave their spouse for you

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. If you are involved in an affair with a married person and are under the impression that it’s possible he or she might leave their spouse for you, I have some points that may help you to see things more clearly.

Read full story
94 comments

How to use your most painful break-up to improve your next relationship

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Those of you who have experienced the heart-stomping, nerve-frying, spirit-breaking pain of a devastating break-up know exactly what that feels like. It’s brutal.

Read full story
7 comments

Dating a married man didn't bring me happiness but it did teach me some profound lessons

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I realized that I was becoming heavily entrenched in a relationship with a married man, I created certain ideas in my head about how being with a married person could be and how it could actually be a positive choice.

Read full story
341 comments

My advice for single women who have given up on relationships, but still really want one

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. For the single woman who has completely given up on dating and relationships, but still has the desire for a partner — I want to tell you something.

Read full story
386 comments

I’m not a perfect wife, and I never will be

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I can be an awful partner. I can be atrociously lacking in my relationship skills at times.

Read full story
305 comments

My relationship with an abusive ex taught me how to thrive

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Occasionally, my mind will wander to dark and negative spaces thinking about how a significant chunk of my 20s was spent in a relationship with my abusive ex.

Read full story
13 comments

Serial dating can be exciting but counter-productive when looking for long-term love

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. If you’ve been on the dating scene for quite some time and still can’t find someone compatible with you — it may be time to put the brakes on and just stop dating entirely.

Read full story
7 comments

Moving on after divorce can be hard but letting go of the pain is necessary

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I’ve come into contact with many people who are still angry with their ex-spouses — angry to the point of allowing those emotions to spill into their present relationships and destroy any positive experiences that come their way.

Read full story
35 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy