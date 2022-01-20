Opinion - There's no such thing as a bad marriage

David Holifield via Unsplash

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

“That sounds like a bad marriage,” said a friend to whom I described my first marriage.

Yes. It certainly had all the characteristics of what we would commonly refer to as a ‘bad marriage’ including abuse, misery, and no shortage of tears.

Bad. Very bad. The worst. A regretful attempt at a partnership, for sure.

However, in hindsight, I hesitate to label my first marriage as ‘bad’.

It was so much more than that over-simplified three-letter word. It was 6 years of my life. I could go on all day about how painful my first marriage was — and about how much I suffered.

But that’s not really the point.

The point is that my first marriage triggered my sense of self in the most inspiring way as well as my ability to not only know better — but to do better.

It’s disappointing when we suffer relationship setbacks and all of our best-laid plans blow up in our faces. However, what we decide to do with those setbacks is monumental.

There may indeed be ‘bad’ parts to a marriage that fizzle it out catastrophically, but the reasons for getting married in the first place still have value. The marriage itself still has relevance. It still carries weight towards how a person ends up navigating their future.

A marriage — just like anything else — can have elements of both good and bad.

What makes a marriage ultimately successful is confronting those uncomfortable moments when a relationship feels like it isn’t working at all yet two functioning partners are somehow able to evolve themselves and the relationship into something that benefits both of them in a healthy and productive way.

My first marriage wasn’t able to produce anything healthy — for as much as I tried to make that a reality. I tried to the best of my ability at the time.

My first marriage was obviously meant to be a lesson — a symbol to me — highlighting what NOT to do again.

I got that lesson. Loud and clear.

As I moved forward after my first marriage, I knew exactly what I didn’t want. I may not have known what I did want yet — but it was a start.

Whether we label our life experiences as ‘good’ or ‘bad’ — it won’t change or erase them. Labels can’t change what we went through or how we dealt with certain experiences.

Labels can provide temporary meaning but they don’t always provide an answer, Sometimes they can only skim the surface of what’s really going on at a deeper level.

The dynamics of my first marriage caused some extremely bad behavior on both sides but the marriage itself wasn’t necessarily bad. It was unhealthy. Unfortunately, there was no medicine to cure it besides physical distance from one another.

Love and relationships don’t always turn out the way we hope, dream, or wish. It’s unfortunate, yes. However, it doesn’t mean it was all bad. It might not have been all good either. It just was. The real key is absorbing as many lessons as possible from the experiences we encounter in life and learning to move on in the healthiest ways we can.