I met my ex-husband for breakfast to see if he had changed

M. Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zyvyu_0dQ7ygqs00
Ingrid Hall via Unsplash

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

There are many out there who believe people are capable of change. And then there are those who believe that a leopard can never change his or her spots.

When I decided to meet my ex-husband for a casual breakfast after 5 years of estrangement, I was genuinely curious to know if this leopard had indeed been able to change his spots.

I left my first marriage without looking back. In short, it was for my own safety at the time.

After 5 years and a few brief conversations where my ex-husband expressed his desire to make amends, I decided to accept his invitation to breakfast.

We met at a popular restaurant in the city I was living in. My ex-husband would probably never understand that the reason I wanted to meet with him in such a populated place was that part of me would always fear his temper.

He’d supposedly cleaned up and toned down his anger issues but I still wondered about that leopard and his spots. I had spent 6 years with this person and the destructive cycle had never, ever changed.

Now, 5 years later, I was about to see him again in real life.

We found each other in the parking lot of the restaurant. I thought he was going to cry when he saw me. I feel callous to say that I didn’t feel much emotion. Honestly, I wasn’t entirely sure why I was there. Closure? Forgiveness? To see if he felt any remorse for his past actions?

As we walked into the restaurant, he said, “Looking good, kid.”

He had always called me “kid” when we were together because I was 12 years younger than him. At one time, I thought it was charming. In my 30’s it was just weird.

We sat down and ordered our food. We exchanged information on what we’d been up to over the years and he talked about how much he had missed me. It felt so strange to be sitting there with him.

And that’s when it happened.

The waitress came over with our food and his order was messed up. He instantly got irrationally angry about it. The waitress was visibly blushing from embarrassment.

This had been something that had infuriated me our entire marriage. He had been rude to the waitstaff wherever we went. It didn’t stop there, either. There had been times he had been downright abusive to servers. I had been a waitress myself for years, so this was not cool at all.

I believe you can tell a lot about the character of someone based on how they treat their food server. Seeing how my ex-husband acted in this restaurant on this day, it was obvious nothing had changed in how he treated people.

Had I really been expecting some changed man filled with kindness and empathy for others?

I awkwardly made more small talk just waiting to get out of there. He went on some more about his life and problems. He complained about his food some more and even ended up sending his breakfast back.

I couldn’t remember having a meal out with my ex-husband when we were married that didn’t end with him sending his food back or yelling at someone. It had gotten to the point where I didn’t even want to go to a restaurant with him at all.

And now it was all coming back to me. What was I doing here?

That seemingly small exchange between my ex-husband and the waitress was all I needed to see.

We left the restaurant and I said I had somewhere to be. We said goodbye and he hugged me. I pulled away to leave but he grabbed my hand.

“Hey,” he said, “I’m sorry for the way things ended with us.”

“So am I,” I responded.

And that was it.

There was no big revelation. There was just the simple realization that some people never change.

I was disappointed that my ex-husband hadn’t evolved into someone with more empathy but, in the end, I was relieved. I realized how far removed I was from that chaotic and unhealthy life with him.

I learned that I wasn’t that “kid” anymore who thought she could change an unhappy person into someone who was happy. I realized that sometimes you just have to jump into that freezing cold pool of acceptance whether you’re ready or not. That’s just life.

You try your best, accept what is, and move on.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
relationshipsdivorceselflifepast

Comments / 320

Published by

Typing from California about relationships, lifestyle, family & self-improvement. Support me at Ko-fi :)

California State
3501 followers

More from M. Brown

My husband said he would forgive me if I ever cheated on him

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When we enter into long-term relationships and/or marriages, there’s usually an expectation of monogamy — unless you’re in a relationship where both parties have agreed that monogamy is not a central goal, of course.

Read full story
25 comments

Healthy marriages aren't perfect

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. No marriage is perfect. No marriage is without problems. Sometimes being married or in a long-term relationship can feel like an overwhelming burden.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion - Everyone is capable of infidelity

The subject of infidelity is often an unwelcome one in monogamous relationships and/or monogamous marriages. In fact, for many people, infidelity is the exact opposite of what they think a great relationship should be. Infidelity is the enemy and destroyer of true, committed love.

Read full story
50 comments

Getting divorced doesn't make you a failure

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I'm proud of my mistakes because they have brought me the most important lessons I've ever learned. I’ve grown from living through the consequences of questionable decisions.

Read full story
35 comments

My husband and I act like we're single on date nights so we can relax

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Being in a committed long-term relationship takes an avalanche of effort and dedication from two people. No question.

Read full story
10 comments

Opinion - It's not possible for your partner to know everything about you

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. In every relationship, there may be things we keep from our partners — whether it’s intentional or unintentional. This is not only normal but also an intriguing element of human nature.

Read full story
9 comments
California State

Discussion about a mass exodus happening from California

California is not only my own beloved home but it's one of the most beautiful states in the nation. California offers up a little bit of everything for everyone. It has beautiful beaches with salty waves for swimming, gorgeous mountains for hiking, and stunning deserts to explore among scores of other things to do and see.

Read full story
3 comments

My advice to any woman having an affair with a married man

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I once wrote about my experience falling in love with a married man. It’s not something I’m proud of but it’s something I choose not to feel shame for anymore, especially after all these years.

Read full story
956 comments

Opinion - Second marriages are not 'sloppy seconds'

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. In hindsight — my first marriage was doomed. This is a fair enough reflection after nearly two decades of saying ‘I do’ for the first time.

Read full story
19 comments

Opinion - 'Happy Wife, Happy Life' Is Utter Nonsense

While out to dinner with my husband recently, we were subjected to an expression that we discovered we both dislike. It fired up a pretty good conversation between us, actually.

Read full story
72 comments

My Divorce Changed My Opinion on Marriage — For Better and For Worse

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was a good wife in my first marriage. A loyal wife. A wife who never strayed and a wife who absolutely tried her best to be a compassionate partner.

Read full story
7 comments

My Husband Thinks I’m More Attractive Than He Is — But Does It Matter?

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. ‘We all know you’re the better-looking one in this relationship…’ My husband mused as we walked out the front door.

Read full story
21 comments

I’ve Been Married Twice but I’ve Never Been a ‘First Wife'

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand. They say comparison is the thief of joy.Maybe that’s true. I pondered that concept when I realized that in both of my marriages, I’ve never been the “first wife.”

Read full story
17 comments

I Found My First Love on Facebook 15 Years Later

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand. The toe-tingling, euphoric experience of falling in love with someone for the very first time —and then— the absolutely soul-crushing experience of having your heart sharply broken for the very first time.

Read full story
5 comments

Having An Affair Changed My Perception of Marriage

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand. Ittakes two. It’s give and take. It’s all about commitment. Those are a few of the slogans I’ve heard people use in regards to relationships and marriage.

Read full story
75 comments

To the Parent With the Teenager — I See You

Note**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand. I see you in the car, in the early morning light with that look on your face. That look of silent frustration yet determined purpose.

Read full story

I Thought I Was Unhappy in My Marriage — But I Was Wrong

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand. I have often said that it’s not a romantic partner’s job to make you happy — it’s your job to make yourself happy.

Read full story
37 comments

Dating Over the Age of 35 Can Be Tricky to Navigate

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I have experienced firsthand. If you’re over the age of 35 and swimming through the dating scene, it can be so much more complex to navigate than dating in your 20s.

Read full story
9 comments

I See You, Stepmoms

No matter what situation you’re in. No matter how often you see your stepchildren. No matter how you parent. No matter how much you like or dislike your role. Maybe you really don’t know what you’re doing. Maybe you’re on the verge of giving up. Maybe you've made some colossal mistakes. Maybe I wouldn’t even agree with your decisions.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy