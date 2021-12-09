Getting divorced doesn't make you a failure

M. Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g4hHy_0dIOkIL400
Marius Muresan via Unsplash

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I'm proud of my mistakes because they have brought me the most important lessons I've ever learned. I’ve grown from living through the consequences of questionable decisions.

This is why I’m not ashamed to talk honestly about my divorce.

There’s almost always a lesson that I’m still learning so many years after my divorce that’s relevant or useful to people I come across in my travels.

It’s not that I can’t let go of the relationship itself — because I have. I’m actually joyful that the marriage ended after many difficult years. It’s what I took away from the experience that I can’t help but bring up time and time again.

Even today, I’m still absorbing the total effect that the experience of “failing” at marriage had on me. And on the surface, I did fail — miserably. But it wasn’t for a lack of trying. I gave that relationship my heart and soul and — ultimately — my peace of mind.

I was married at 24 and divorced by 27. Add three years of living together prior to marriage and that’s 6 years of slugging away at something that was inevitably doomed from the start.

But I’m not going to hide in the shadows of divorce shame. At the end of the day, the lessons I learned about myself, my strength, and my vulnerabilities are absolutely priceless.

I’m proud to be able to talk to other people — especially younger women — about the abuse and violence that happened in my first marriage, how I learned from it, and how I dealt with life after the divorce.

Knowing that my prior naivety and suffering can be an 'aha moment' for someone who may be in a relationship that’s not working or even in an abusive relationship is 100% worth it.

I often say that I don’t subscribe to regret. What I mean by that is that even though there are things that happened to me or mistakes I made that I’d rather forget, I can’t repress them. Those memories will come back around no matter what, so why not be proactive and turn those difficult experiences into a valuable life lesson that someone else can gain knowledge from?

I love my mistakes. I adore them as if they are my children. But they make me angry sometimes. They remind me of unfortunate choices I made and a heartache that once tore me apart. But I’m still going to carry them with me, caring for them and nurturing them until that misery becomes a smile either for myself or someone else.

Everything I am today I owe to my younger, brasher, uninformed, hopeful, kind, and impulsive self. She made me who I am today, sitting here writing about it. I’m not going to erase everything she was just because divorce is — to many people — still considered a failure.

I can say that the younger version of me tried her hand at love, gave it her all, loved unconditionally, and when all was said and done, she broke through as a substantially stronger mold than she was before.

It’s not so much that hindsight is 20/20 but it’s more like hindsight gives more meaning to past experiences that seemed to be senseless or confusing at the time.

As you go forward in life, you’ll discover that difficult past experiences required you to go through what you did in order to use those lessons as tools in the present.

Horrible mistakes and experiences are definitely regrettable but that doesn’t mean you have to live a life of regret on a daily basis. Own those mistakes. Make them work for you now.

It’s time.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
divorcemarriagerelationshipsrelationship adviceself improvement

Comments / 35

Published by

Typing from California about relationships, lifestyle, family & self-improvement. Support me at Ko-fi :)

California State
3013 followers

More from M. Brown

Healthy marriages aren't perfect

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. No marriage is perfect. No marriage is without problems. Sometimes being married or in a long-term relationship can feel like an overwhelming burden.

Read full story

Many wives don't know about 'the other woman'

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Let’s be clear: There’s never a good excuse for engaging in an affair with someone who is married. But it does happen. A lot.

Read full story

Opinion - Everyone is capable of infidelity

The subject of infidelity is often an unwelcome one in monogamous relationships and/or monogamous marriages. In fact, for many people, infidelity is the exact opposite of what they think a great relationship should be. Infidelity is the enemy and destroyer of true, committed love.

Read full story
50 comments

My husband and I act like we're single on date nights so we can relax

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Being in a committed long-term relationship takes an avalanche of effort and dedication from two people. No question.

Read full story
10 comments

Opinion - It's not possible for your partner to know everything about you

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. In every relationship, there may be things we keep from our partners — whether it’s intentional or unintentional. This is not only normal but also an intriguing element of human nature.

Read full story
8 comments
California State

Discussion about a mass exodus happening from California

California is not only my own beloved home but it's one of the most beautiful states in the nation. California offers up a little bit of everything for everyone. It has beautiful beaches with salty waves for swimming, gorgeous mountains for hiking, and stunning deserts to explore among scores of other things to do and see.

Read full story
3 comments

My advice to any woman having an affair with a married man

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I once wrote about my experience falling in love with a married man. It’s not something I’m proud of but it’s something I choose not to feel shame for anymore, especially after all these years.

Read full story
937 comments

Opinion - Second marriages are not 'sloppy seconds'

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. In hindsight — my first marriage was doomed. This is a fair enough reflection after nearly two decades of saying ‘I do’ for the first time.

Read full story
19 comments

Opinion - 'Happy Wife, Happy Life' Is Utter Nonsense

While out to dinner with my husband recently, we were subjected to an expression that we discovered we both dislike. It fired up a pretty good conversation between us, actually.

Read full story
72 comments

My Divorce Changed My Opinion on Marriage — For Better and For Worse

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was a good wife in my first marriage. A loyal wife. A wife who never strayed and a wife who absolutely tried her best to be a compassionate partner.

Read full story
7 comments

My Husband Thinks I’m More Attractive Than He Is — But Does It Matter?

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. ‘We all know you’re the better-looking one in this relationship…’ My husband mused as we walked out the front door.

Read full story
21 comments

I’ve Been Married Twice but I’ve Never Been a ‘First Wife'

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand. They say comparison is the thief of joy.Maybe that’s true. I pondered that concept when I realized that in both of my marriages, I’ve never been the “first wife.”

Read full story
17 comments

I Found My First Love on Facebook 15 Years Later

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand. The toe-tingling, euphoric experience of falling in love with someone for the very first time —and then— the absolutely soul-crushing experience of having your heart sharply broken for the very first time.

Read full story
5 comments

Having An Affair Changed My Perception of Marriage

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand. Ittakes two. It’s give and take. It’s all about commitment. Those are a few of the slogans I’ve heard people use in regards to relationships and marriage.

Read full story
74 comments

To the Parent With the Teenager — I See You

Note**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand. I see you in the car, in the early morning light with that look on your face. That look of silent frustration yet determined purpose.

Read full story

I Thought I Was Unhappy in My Marriage — But I Was Wrong

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand. I have often said that it’s not a romantic partner’s job to make you happy — it’s your job to make yourself happy.

Read full story
36 comments

Dating Over the Age of 35 Can Be Tricky to Navigate

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I have experienced firsthand. If you’re over the age of 35 and swimming through the dating scene, it can be so much more complex to navigate than dating in your 20s.

Read full story
9 comments

I See You, Stepmoms

No matter what situation you’re in. No matter how often you see your stepchildren. No matter how you parent. No matter how much you like or dislike your role. Maybe you really don’t know what you’re doing. Maybe you’re on the verge of giving up. Maybe you've made some colossal mistakes. Maybe I wouldn’t even agree with your decisions.

Read full story

The Truth About Only Children — From An Only Child

“It must have been nice to get all your parent’s attention.”. “Only children are usually more selfish than others.”. “Only children don’t learn how to socialize as well as other kids.”

Read full story
56 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy