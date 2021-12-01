My advice to any woman having an affair with a married man

M. Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfTbH_0dBaUyBp00
Alex Sheldon via Unsplash

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I once wrote about my experience falling in love with a married man. It’s not something I’m proud of but it’s something I choose not to feel shame for anymore, especially after all these years.

In response to my writing, I received an outpouring of stories and experiences from other women regarding their own affairs with married men. The women who reached out to me were searching for solace and for closure. They asked for my advice to help them figure out a way to extract themselves from their situations without causing or feeling even more pain than they already have.

I'm not a professional or certified therapist but I can offer up my own personal advice for any woman out there who has found herself in the position of being the 'other woman.'

My advice is to walk away.

I know you’re afraid of feeling more pain but the agony of staying with someone who most likely will not divorce their spouse or change their life in any way to suit your needs will end up being far worse down the road.

I know this is probably not what you want to hear. It wasn’t what I wanted to hear way back when and I let myself live in shame and denial for years while holding my own life hostage for the needs of someone who was not being faithful to the person they promised themselves to.

The more you choose to live in the bubble of denial and the more you convince yourself that perhaps this person will change or leave their spouse for you, the more you deprive yourself of a life you deserve to live without the secrecy, without the tears, and without this burden following you around.

You are not a wicked person. You made a mistake.

But to choose to live within that mistake even longer and cause even more pain for yourself and the other people involved, the more likely it is that you will continue to find comfort in the darkness instead of climbing up that proverbial ladder towards the light.

I know there might be some of you out there who think you are perfectly fine in this type of relationship where you don’t necessarily have to deal with a commitment and perhaps the wife even knows about you — but this is not generally the case.

And so I urge you to make a decision that you probably don’t want to make.

Maybe you won’t be able to make this decision for months or even years to come but if I can help you make it a little earlier than you might have done otherwise then perhaps my own lessons have been of some use.

If you are indeed in love with a married man I know how you suffer wondering if he loves you too, wondering if he thinks of you at night when he is with his wife, and wondering if he misses you while he is out with his family.

But these are things you should not have to wonder about.

You should not have to wonder if somebody loves you or if somebody truly wants to be with you. This is not how a healthy relationship functions and the person who is having the affair and betraying their spouse is not communicating or operating in a healthy way with anyone — you included.

Always keep in mind that if this person who is betraying their spouse were to actually leave them and be with you, it is highly likely that they would do the same thing to you. It doesn’t mean you are not valuable. It doesn’t mean you’re not pretty enough, exciting enough, or any of those things you may think to yourself.

The problem ultimately lies with the person who is betraying their partner and my heartfelt advice to you is to stop participating in that betrayal with them.

There is nothing that an affair can fix either for the spouse who is cheating or for the woman with whom he is cheating.

Although the excitement of an affair can be intoxicating, that does and WILL fade over time.

And so, my advice to any woman reading this who finds herself in the situation I have described, I again implore you to extricate yourself, cut ties, change your number, do whatever it takes to save your own future.

As someone who wasted years away pining for someone who could not love me in a healthy, functional way, this is my heartfelt and sincere advice.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
advicerelationship adviceinfidelitylovemarriage

Comments / 874

Published by

Typing from California about relationships, lifestyle, family & self-improvement. Support me at Ko-fi :)

California State
2650 followers

More from M. Brown

Opinion - Not all little girls want to be princesses

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. My daughter doesn’t want to be a princess. She doesn’t love pink. She does, however, love the color blue to the point of obsession. Always has and maybe always will.

Read full story
California State

Discussion about a mass exodus happening from California

California is not only my own beloved home but it's one of the most beautiful states in the nation. California offers up a little bit of everything for everyone. It has beautiful beaches with salty waves for swimming, gorgeous mountains for hiking, and stunning deserts to explore among scores of other things to do and see.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion - Second marriages are not 'sloppy seconds'

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. In hindsight — my first marriage was doomed. This is a fair enough reflection after nearly two decades of saying ‘I do’ for the first time.

Read full story
18 comments

Opinion - 'Happy Wife, Happy Life' Is Utter Nonsense

While out to dinner with my husband recently, we were subjected to an expression that we discovered we both dislike. It fired up a pretty good conversation between us, actually.

Read full story
72 comments

My Divorce Changed My Opinion on Marriage — For Better and For Worse

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was a good wife in my first marriage. A loyal wife. A wife who never strayed and a wife who absolutely tried her best to be a compassionate partner.

Read full story
7 comments

My Husband Thinks I’m More Attractive Than He Is — But Does It Matter?

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. ‘We all know you’re the better-looking one in this relationship…’ My husband mused as we walked out the front door.

Read full story
22 comments

I’ve Been Married Twice but I’ve Never Been a ‘First Wife'

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand. They say comparison is the thief of joy.Maybe that’s true. I pondered that concept when I realized that in both of my marriages, I’ve never been the “first wife.”

Read full story
16 comments

I Found My First Love on Facebook 15 Years Later

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand. The toe-tingling, euphoric experience of falling in love with someone for the very first time —and then— the absolutely soul-crushing experience of having your heart sharply broken for the very first time.

Read full story
5 comments

Having An Affair Changed My Perception of Marriage

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand. Ittakes two. It’s give and take. It’s all about commitment. Those are a few of the slogans I’ve heard people use in regards to relationships and marriage.

Read full story
74 comments

To the Parent With the Teenager — I See You

Note**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand. I see you in the car, in the early morning light with that look on your face. That look of silent frustration yet determined purpose.

Read full story

I Thought I Was Unhappy in My Marriage — But I Was Wrong

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand. I have often said that it’s not a romantic partner’s job to make you happy — it’s your job to make yourself happy.

Read full story
36 comments

Dating Over the Age of 35 Can Be Tricky to Navigate

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I have experienced firsthand. If you’re over the age of 35 and swimming through the dating scene, it can be so much more complex to navigate than dating in your 20s.

Read full story
9 comments

I See You, Stepmoms

No matter what situation you’re in. No matter how often you see your stepchildren. No matter how you parent. No matter how much you like or dislike your role. Maybe you really don’t know what you’re doing. Maybe you’re on the verge of giving up. Maybe you've made some colossal mistakes. Maybe I wouldn’t even agree with your decisions.

Read full story

The Truth About Only Children — From An Only Child

“It must have been nice to get all your parent’s attention.”. “Only children are usually more selfish than others.”. “Only children don’t learn how to socialize as well as other kids.”

Read full story
56 comments

How to Use the Misery From Your Most Painful Break-up to Improve Your Next One

Those of you who have experienced the heart-stomping, nerve-frying, spirit-breaking pain of a devastating break-up know exactly what that feels like. It’s brutal. However, I’m not here to wallow in the agony of the suffering that was undoubtedly experienced by an apocalyptic break-up — no matter how tragically real that pain is.

Read full story
2 comments

My Marriage Isn’t Perfect — And It Never Will Be

I’m married. And, honestly, sometimes being married really sucks. Being in any long-term relationship can be a drag at times, whether you’re married or not. That’s just the truth.

Read full story
13 comments

Is Your ‘Ex-Nostalgia’ Normal?

I recently watched the popular series called, ‘Sex/Life’ on Netflix. Actually — I binged it. It was pretty juicy stuff albeit not very realistic. However, I did watch the entire series in one weekend which IS saying something.

Read full story

Why It’s Ok to Love Your Stepchildren Like Your Own — And What That Really Means

As I started off in my role as a stepmom, I would hear people say, “You can’t possibly love your stepkids as your own. It’s not the same.”. At the beginning of my stepmom journey, I would say that I agreed with that statement.

Read full story
6 comments

I Was the Other Woman Once — Does That Mean I’m Destined to Cheat?

I’ve been the other woman. The mistress. I’ve participated in having an affair with a married man. I was complicit. I was wrong. I apologized to the wife. However, I’ve never cheated on anyone I was in a relationship with. Ever. Not even the married man I was having the affair with.

Read full story
61 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy