Why 'Happy Wife, Happy Life' Is Utter Nonsense

M. Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PdOkk_0d2ycUPz00
Jason Briscoe via Unsplash

While out to dinner with my husband recently, we were subjected to an expression that we discovered we both dislike. It fired up a pretty good conversation between us, actually.

The table next to us contained a couple, about a decade younger than us who were married.

We knew they were married because at one point the husband told the waiter to get his wife ‘anything she wanted on the menu no matter how expensive’ to which the waiter promptly replied, ‘Oh yes, you know what they say — happy wife happy life!’

Predictable laughter followed, of course.

My husband and I both rolled our eyes simultaneously.

Then we proceeded to dive into a conversation about why we both dislike this commonly used expression that somehow attempts to sum up the ingredients for a successful marriage into one very narrow and one-sided nutshell.

Although we both understand on some level why this expression is extremely popular, we had a couple of grievances with it. Mainly, it implies that the only happiness that matters within a marriage belongs to ONE person — the wife.

While I think most of us will agree that any wife in any marriage should indeed revel in the pursuit of happiness like any other human being, the implication that a wife should consistently be made happy at the expense of a husband — strikes me as not only sexist but as a fruitless concept in regards to building a healthy, functioning partnership where both parties feel acknowledged and respected.

As a woman, wife, and partner, I feel as though the conotation of this phrase is that as a wife I need to be pampered like some sort of princess and spoiled rotten even when my requests might be unrealistic or a strain on my partner.

Additionally, there is this massive implication that a woman is responsible for her husband's moods and possibly even responsible for the moods of an entire household.

Presumably, if a wife is in a bad mood or discontented within her marriage and/or household, it’s up to her to mentally and emotionally yank herself out of her gloom and doom to fix everyone else’s emotional state because — happy wife, happy life!

That isn’t happiness. That’s an emotional burden. Women already carry way too much baggage from other people’s emotional dysfunction our society.

While it’s great that a woman’s happiness within a marriage has finally become a priority — ABSOLUTELY— we don’t necessarily need to go from one extreme to another.

There’s no doubt that immense strides have been made as far as women’s rights and equality regarding marriage, however, it doesn’t mean we need to leave our male partners out in the cold, so to speak.

If we truly want to value both partners in a heterosexual relationship, we should do that as equally as we can — for both partners.

Mind you, nothing in a marriage or long-term relationship will ever be completely equal— as those of us who are in these types of relationships already know. I don’t think anyone expects perfection in regards to relationship equality. However, an effort towards both partners being heard and attended to in a relatively fair fashion should be the ultimate goal.

Happy husband, happy life? That’s a whole other article.

I discovered in my research of this expression, that it seems to have originated from a 1903 poem titled, ‘The Work and Wages Party.’ It was printed in a 1903 British paper reporting on labor wages and conflict of the time. The verse reads, ‘With all the kids in clover, A happy wife, a happy life, And a jolly good turn over.’

Take from that what you will, but it seems to be referring to making a living and having a happy household — written well over 100 years ago!

The phrase is clearly outdated. It seems to have been taken out of context from its original form over the last century and been popularized as a funny anecdote for modern marriage.

Many people will say there’s no harm in using an expression like, ‘Happy wife, happy life’ but digging down deeper in the meaning of stuff like that is what I like to do.

For me, in my own marriage it’s more like, ‘Happy partner, happy life.’

I like it to go both ways.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
marriagecouplehappinessrelationshipslove

Comments / 19

Published by

Typing about life, relationships, family & self-improvement. Please support my writing at Ko-fi.

California State
1034 followers

More from M. Brown

My Husband Thinks I’m More Attractive Than He Is — But Does It Matter?

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. ‘We all know you’re the better-looking one in this relationship…’ My husband mused as we walked out the front door.

Read full story
4 comments

I’ve Been Married Twice but I’ve Never Been a ‘First Wife'

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand. They say comparison is the thief of joy.Maybe that’s true. I pondered that concept when I realized that in both of my marriages, I’ve never been the “first wife.”

Read full story
8 comments

To The Single Woman Who Has Given Up on Relationships — But Still Really Wants One

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand. To the single woman who has completely given up on dating and relationships but still has the desire for a partner — I want to tell you something.

Read full story
2 comments

I Found My First Love on Facebook 15 Years Later

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand. The toe-tingling, euphoric experience of falling in love with someone for the very first time —and then— the absolutely soul-crushing experience of having your heart sharply broken for the very first time.

Read full story
3 comments

Having An Affair Changed My Perception of Marriage

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand. Ittakes two. It’s give and take. It’s all about commitment. Those are a few of the slogans I’ve heard people use in regards to relationships and marriage.

Read full story
71 comments

To the Parent With the Teenager — I See You

Note**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand. I see you in the car, in the early morning light with that look on your face. That look of silent frustration yet determined purpose.

Read full story

I Thought I Was Unhappy in My Marriage — But I Was Wrong

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand. I have often said that it’s not a romantic partner’s job to make you happy — it’s your job to make yourself happy.

Read full story
37 comments

Dating Over the Age of 35 Can Be Tricky to Navigate

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I have experienced firsthand. If you’re over the age of 35 and swimming through the dating scene, it can be so much more complex to navigate than dating in your 20s.

Read full story
9 comments

I See You, Stepmoms

No matter what situation you’re in. No matter how often you see your stepchildren. No matter how you parent. No matter how much you like or dislike your role. Maybe you really don’t know what you’re doing. Maybe you’re on the verge of giving up. Maybe you've made some colossal mistakes. Maybe I wouldn’t even agree with your decisions.

Read full story

The Truth About Only Children — From An Only Child

“It must have been nice to get all your parent’s attention.”. “Only children are usually more selfish than others.”. “Only children don’t learn how to socialize as well as other kids.”

Read full story
53 comments

How to Use the Misery From Your Most Painful Break-up to Improve Your Next One

Those of you who have experienced the heart-stomping, nerve-frying, spirit-breaking pain of a devastating break-up know exactly what that feels like. It’s brutal. However, I’m not here to wallow in the agony of the suffering that was undoubtedly experienced by an apocalyptic break-up — no matter how tragically real that pain is.

Read full story
2 comments

My Marriage Isn’t Perfect — And It Never Will Be

I’m married. And, honestly, sometimes being married really sucks. Being in any long-term relationship can be a drag at times, whether you’re married or not. That’s just the truth.

Read full story
13 comments

Is Your ‘Ex-Nostalgia’ Normal?

I recently watched the popular series called, ‘Sex/Life’ on Netflix. Actually — I binged it. It was pretty juicy stuff albeit not very realistic. However, I did watch the entire series in one weekend which IS saying something.

Read full story

Why It’s Ok to Love Your Stepchildren Like Your Own — And What That Really Means

As I started off in my role as a stepmom, I would hear people say, “You can’t possibly love your stepkids as your own. It’s not the same.”. At the beginning of my stepmom journey, I would say that I agreed with that statement.

Read full story
6 comments

I Was the Other Woman Once — Does That Mean I’m Destined to Cheat?

I’ve been the other woman. The mistress. I’ve participated in having an affair with a married man. I was complicit. I was wrong. I apologized to the wife. However, I’ve never cheated on anyone I was in a relationship with. Ever. Not even the married man I was having the affair with.

Read full story
51 comments

This Is What Post-divorce Traumatic Stress Syndrome Feels Like

When people talk about experiencing traumatic events that have scarred them mentally, emotionally, or even physically, we tend to think about veterans of war, victims of horrific crimes, or survivors of terrifying accidents.

Read full story
21 comments

Let's Stop 'Happiness-Shaming' People

Have you ever listened to someone talk about how happy they are and felt resentful towards them?. I have — and I think at some time or another we all have. I call it happiness-shaming.

Read full story
1 comments

Dear Extroverts — Love, An Introvert

This is not meant to be an offensive chastising or a stern lecture. I have good intentions and high hopes for this not to be taken in that way. However, as an introvert, I have something I need to say to all of the dear extroverts out there in the world.

Read full story
4 comments

You Don’t Have to Visit Toxic Family Members During the Holidays

You don't have to spend another holiday with family members who make you miserable and here are 3 great reasons why:. Even though many of us are raised to believe that the holidays are a time for visiting our relatives and familial obligations are a priority over everything else, putting your mental and emotional health at risk for the sake of “family” doesn’t actually have to be a thing.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy