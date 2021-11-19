Is Your ‘Ex-Nostalgia’ Normal?

Source: ian dooley via Unsplash

I recently watched the popular series called, ‘Sex/Life’ on Netflix. Actually — I binged it. It was pretty juicy stuff albeit not very realistic. However, I did watch the entire series in one weekend which IS saying something.

The series centers around a sex-neglected housewife in upper-class suburbia married to the seemingly perfect man with whom she has two kids — however — she simply cannot stop obsessing about her ex-boyfriend and all the mind-shattering sex they used to have together.

There’s a lot more that happens in the series that I won’t get into or spoil, but this idea of a person fantasizing about a past lover to the degree that it impacts functioning in their current life got me thinking about how often I think about my ex-lovers or even a particular ex-lover. I’m sure I’m not the only woman who watched this series and pondered this.

I’d be lying if I said I never thought about my ex-lovers even now that I’m married.

My ex-lovers inspire my reflection — they are muses for my own personal growth and learning. It’s not really so much about my exes themselves as it is about the lessons that I feel I can bring into my current life based on my experiences from those previous relationships.

So, YES, I do think about my exes even though I’m in a committed, monogamous relationship with my husband.

But how much is too much? How do we know if we’re thinking about our exes too much?

When does occasional nostalgia hit the boundary line of inappropriate or even obsession in regards to an ex or exes?

Does thinking about your ex mean you’re not a faithful partner in the present time? What if you think about your ex during sex? Moreover, what if your partner is thinking about their ex during sex or at any other point during their day?

A conundrum, for sure.

I suppose the question really boils down to how much ‘ex-nostalgia’ is normal? How much nostalgia about an ex is an understandably healthy amount and how much of it is just a case of totally not being over it?

A good measure of this could be expressed in the same way we gauge the severity of other addictions such as alcohol. Does this thing you’re consuming interfere with your day-to-day life, your relationships, or your job? Does this thing control your every action, choice, or compromise your ability to function without it?

Being able to move on from an ex is a powerful thing. For some people, it can take years — even decades.

While it’s important to move forward, never underestimate the power of pervasive thoughts. If you’re consistently focused on an ex while you’re in a serious relationship or even married to someone else, it’s not fair to your partner and it’s certainly not healthy for yourself.

Realistically speaking, many of us do tend to choose partners who remind us of our last partner or who resemble them in some way shape, or form. This is human nature. There’s nothing wrong with it.

However, there’s a difference between picking a partner simply because they remind you of an ex and picking a partner whom you find to be compatible with your energy and values who also happens to have some similarities to an ex-lover.

While it’s totally normal to think about an ex-lover or even more than one ex-lover while you’re committed to someone else, the key is balance and perspective.

What are your thoughts really trying to tell you? Are you relatively happy with your current partner? Are you perhaps trying to escape from your current relationship by daydreaming about an ex-lover? What kind of thoughts are you having about your ex? Are they thoughts about how you’ve learned and evolved since that relationship or are they more desirous in nature — regretful about that previous relationship ending?

In the end, there’s always a reason why our mind tells us things. Sometimes it’s because certain issues are unresolved and sometimes it’s just memories influencing our present lives in strange and mysterious ways. The pieces of the ultimate puzzle.

Thinking about an ex-lover as a married woman or a married man isn’t a crime. It doesn’t mean you’re a terrible partner. It may just mean that you’ve got unresolved issues from that relationship.

Coming to terms with certain experiences in love and loss can take a lifetime for some people. A first love who betrayed us. A marriage that ended in a bitter divorce. A past lover who awoke our sexuality like never before. These things are imprinted upon us for as long as we wander this Earth.

My advice is to take those experiences and use them to be a better partner in the relationship you’re in now — especially if you feel good in that relationship.

Either way, every experience has worth, and every relationship — no matter how far away in the past — also has its own intrinsic value to our current identity.