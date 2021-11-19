Is Your ‘Ex-Nostalgia’ Normal?

M. Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03nanx_0d23mOQ500
Source: ian dooley via Unsplash

I recently watched the popular series called, ‘Sex/Life’ on Netflix. Actually — I binged it. It was pretty juicy stuff albeit not very realistic. However, I did watch the entire series in one weekend which IS saying something.

The series centers around a sex-neglected housewife in upper-class suburbia married to the seemingly perfect man with whom she has two kids — however — she simply cannot stop obsessing about her ex-boyfriend and all the mind-shattering sex they used to have together.

There’s a lot more that happens in the series that I won’t get into or spoil, but this idea of a person fantasizing about a past lover to the degree that it impacts functioning in their current life got me thinking about how often I think about my ex-lovers or even a particular ex-lover. I’m sure I’m not the only woman who watched this series and pondered this.

I’d be lying if I said I never thought about my ex-lovers even now that I’m married.

My ex-lovers inspire my reflection — they are muses for my own personal growth and learning. It’s not really so much about my exes themselves as it is about the lessons that I feel I can bring into my current life based on my experiences from those previous relationships.

So, YES, I do think about my exes even though I’m in a committed, monogamous relationship with my husband.

But how much is too much? How do we know if we’re thinking about our exes too much?

When does occasional nostalgia hit the boundary line of inappropriate or even obsession in regards to an ex or exes?

Does thinking about your ex mean you’re not a faithful partner in the present time? What if you think about your ex during sex? Moreover, what if your partner is thinking about their ex during sex or at any other point during their day?

A conundrum, for sure.

I suppose the question really boils down to how much ‘ex-nostalgia’ is normal? How much nostalgia about an ex is an understandably healthy amount and how much of it is just a case of totally not being over it?

A good measure of this could be expressed in the same way we gauge the severity of other addictions such as alcohol. Does this thing you’re consuming interfere with your day-to-day life, your relationships, or your job? Does this thing control your every action, choice, or compromise your ability to function without it?

Being able to move on from an ex is a powerful thing. For some people, it can take years — even decades.

While it’s important to move forward, never underestimate the power of pervasive thoughts. If you’re consistently focused on an ex while you’re in a serious relationship or even married to someone else, it’s not fair to your partner and it’s certainly not healthy for yourself.

Realistically speaking, many of us do tend to choose partners who remind us of our last partner or who resemble them in some way shape, or form. This is human nature. There’s nothing wrong with it.

However, there’s a difference between picking a partner simply because they remind you of an ex and picking a partner whom you find to be compatible with your energy and values who also happens to have some similarities to an ex-lover.

While it’s totally normal to think about an ex-lover or even more than one ex-lover while you’re committed to someone else, the key is balance and perspective.

What are your thoughts really trying to tell you? Are you relatively happy with your current partner? Are you perhaps trying to escape from your current relationship by daydreaming about an ex-lover? What kind of thoughts are you having about your ex? Are they thoughts about how you’ve learned and evolved since that relationship or are they more desirous in nature — regretful about that previous relationship ending?

In the end, there’s always a reason why our mind tells us things. Sometimes it’s because certain issues are unresolved and sometimes it’s just memories influencing our present lives in strange and mysterious ways. The pieces of the ultimate puzzle.

Thinking about an ex-lover as a married woman or a married man isn’t a crime. It doesn’t mean you’re a terrible partner. It may just mean that you’ve got unresolved issues from that relationship.

Coming to terms with certain experiences in love and loss can take a lifetime for some people. A first love who betrayed us. A marriage that ended in a bitter divorce. A past lover who awoke our sexuality like never before. These things are imprinted upon us for as long as we wander this Earth.

My advice is to take those experiences and use them to be a better partner in the relationship you’re in now — especially if you feel good in that relationship.

Either way, every experience has worth, and every relationship — no matter how far away in the past — also has its own intrinsic value to our current identity.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
relationshipsloveexlifehappiness

Comments / 0

Published by

Typing about life, relationships, family & self-improvement. Please support my writing at Ko-fi.

California State
1034 followers

More from M. Brown

Why 'Happy Wife, Happy Life' Is Utter Nonsense

While out to dinner with my husband recently, we were subjected to an expression that we discovered we both dislike. It fired up a pretty good conversation between us, actually.

Read full story
19 comments

My Husband Thinks I’m More Attractive Than He Is — But Does It Matter?

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. ‘We all know you’re the better-looking one in this relationship…’ My husband mused as we walked out the front door.

Read full story
4 comments

I’ve Been Married Twice but I’ve Never Been a ‘First Wife'

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand. They say comparison is the thief of joy.Maybe that’s true. I pondered that concept when I realized that in both of my marriages, I’ve never been the “first wife.”

Read full story
8 comments

To The Single Woman Who Has Given Up on Relationships — But Still Really Wants One

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand. To the single woman who has completely given up on dating and relationships but still has the desire for a partner — I want to tell you something.

Read full story
2 comments

I Found My First Love on Facebook 15 Years Later

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand. The toe-tingling, euphoric experience of falling in love with someone for the very first time —and then— the absolutely soul-crushing experience of having your heart sharply broken for the very first time.

Read full story
3 comments

Having An Affair Changed My Perception of Marriage

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand. Ittakes two. It’s give and take. It’s all about commitment. Those are a few of the slogans I’ve heard people use in regards to relationships and marriage.

Read full story
71 comments

To the Parent With the Teenager — I See You

Note**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand. I see you in the car, in the early morning light with that look on your face. That look of silent frustration yet determined purpose.

Read full story

I Thought I Was Unhappy in My Marriage — But I Was Wrong

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand. I have often said that it’s not a romantic partner’s job to make you happy — it’s your job to make yourself happy.

Read full story
37 comments

Dating Over the Age of 35 Can Be Tricky to Navigate

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I have experienced firsthand. If you’re over the age of 35 and swimming through the dating scene, it can be so much more complex to navigate than dating in your 20s.

Read full story
9 comments

I See You, Stepmoms

No matter what situation you’re in. No matter how often you see your stepchildren. No matter how you parent. No matter how much you like or dislike your role. Maybe you really don’t know what you’re doing. Maybe you’re on the verge of giving up. Maybe you've made some colossal mistakes. Maybe I wouldn’t even agree with your decisions.

Read full story

The Truth About Only Children — From An Only Child

“It must have been nice to get all your parent’s attention.”. “Only children are usually more selfish than others.”. “Only children don’t learn how to socialize as well as other kids.”

Read full story
53 comments

How to Use the Misery From Your Most Painful Break-up to Improve Your Next One

Those of you who have experienced the heart-stomping, nerve-frying, spirit-breaking pain of a devastating break-up know exactly what that feels like. It’s brutal. However, I’m not here to wallow in the agony of the suffering that was undoubtedly experienced by an apocalyptic break-up — no matter how tragically real that pain is.

Read full story
2 comments

My Marriage Isn’t Perfect — And It Never Will Be

I’m married. And, honestly, sometimes being married really sucks. Being in any long-term relationship can be a drag at times, whether you’re married or not. That’s just the truth.

Read full story
13 comments

Why It’s Ok to Love Your Stepchildren Like Your Own — And What That Really Means

As I started off in my role as a stepmom, I would hear people say, “You can’t possibly love your stepkids as your own. It’s not the same.”. At the beginning of my stepmom journey, I would say that I agreed with that statement.

Read full story
6 comments

I Was the Other Woman Once — Does That Mean I’m Destined to Cheat?

I’ve been the other woman. The mistress. I’ve participated in having an affair with a married man. I was complicit. I was wrong. I apologized to the wife. However, I’ve never cheated on anyone I was in a relationship with. Ever. Not even the married man I was having the affair with.

Read full story
51 comments

This Is What Post-divorce Traumatic Stress Syndrome Feels Like

When people talk about experiencing traumatic events that have scarred them mentally, emotionally, or even physically, we tend to think about veterans of war, victims of horrific crimes, or survivors of terrifying accidents.

Read full story
21 comments

Let's Stop 'Happiness-Shaming' People

Have you ever listened to someone talk about how happy they are and felt resentful towards them?. I have — and I think at some time or another we all have. I call it happiness-shaming.

Read full story
1 comments

Dear Extroverts — Love, An Introvert

This is not meant to be an offensive chastising or a stern lecture. I have good intentions and high hopes for this not to be taken in that way. However, as an introvert, I have something I need to say to all of the dear extroverts out there in the world.

Read full story
4 comments

You Don’t Have to Visit Toxic Family Members During the Holidays

You don't have to spend another holiday with family members who make you miserable and here are 3 great reasons why:. Even though many of us are raised to believe that the holidays are a time for visiting our relatives and familial obligations are a priority over everything else, putting your mental and emotional health at risk for the sake of “family” doesn’t actually have to be a thing.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy