Places to eat at in Panama City Beach, FL

Panama City Beach is one of the most famous beaches in the world and well known for it's white sandy beaches. Panama City Beach is also a place for foodies and has a lot of unique restaurants.

Pineapple Willy's

Pineapple Willy's is a famous local favorite restaurant that has been serving food since 1984. They are probably most well known for their cocktails that you can take outside and drink on the beach. You can choose from a variety of flavors and go chill out at the beach! You want to get there as early as possible because this place always packs out. Parking is difficult to find, but worth it.

Sharky's Beachfront Restaurant

Sharky's is a casual restaurant that occasionally offers live music that you can search for on their website. You can sit outside and enjoy your dinner with a beachfront view. Watch as the sunset goes down. They also offer unique specialty drinks like the Pineapple Upside Down that you may want to try out.

Harpoon Harry's Beachfront Restaurant

Offering a beautiful beachfront view, you won't regret choosing this restaurant. Fresh seafood and mixed drinks on special daily. Try Harpoon Harry's world famous seafood bucket with snow crab legs, jumbo shrimp, sea scallops, sausage, potatoes, and creamy corn.

The Wicked Wheel

The Wicked Wheel is a unique restaurant showcasing motorcycles inside. They are probably most well known for their fried chicken and a local favorite. They aren't a beachfront restaurant, but make up for it with it's food and edgy vibes.

Gulf Coast Burgers

The Gulf Coast Burgers are well known for their burgers and delicious cat 5 shakes. You can easily share the cat 5 shake with someone else. They have several different flavors you can choose from and each shake is decorated with various kinds of candy. It is a sugar overload to satisfy your sweet tooth. Customize your burger how you want and enjoy the casual atmosphere.

