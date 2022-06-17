Activities to do in Panama City Beach, FL

pcbfl.gov

Panama City Beach is an ideal place to take a vacation with activities for the whole family to enjoy. Panama City Beach offers activities such as shopping, scuba diving, water sports and more. You can easily spend a week on vacation here and still not have time to do everything.

Shipwreck Island

Shipwreck Island is a famous waterpark that has been in Panama City Beach since 1982. It is a great place to take your whole family. There are different slides and activities for all ages. The lazy river is a great way to relax. Kick back with a strawberry daiquiri and enjoy the beautiful weather. Just don't forget to store sunscreen in the lockers and apply it regularly.

Royal Escape Rooms

If you have a large party and love escape rooms, then Royal Escape Rooms is for you! They offer escape rooms of every difficulty. Discover hidden secrets in the Forbidden Tomb and escape the tomb. Maybe you are interested in saving the city from a zombie outbreak by completing his research and curing him. Whatever you decide, you are going to have a wild ride.

Pier Park Shopping

Pier Park is an outdoor shopping mall that offers 124 stores, ranging from clothing to home goods, shoes, jewelry and more. There are also indoor amusements like the IMAX theater, laser tag, arcades and more. Check out the Sky Wheel while you are there. If you want to enhance your experience, purchase VIP passes with a free drink. You can also purchase photos from your ride afterwards! In addition to all of the stores and activities, there are also dozens of restaurants to dine at.

Swim with the dolphins

Have you ever wanted to swim with dolphins? You have the chance to at Gulf World in Panama City Beach. There are different packages you can purchase depending on what you want to do. Photographers take photos of you and the dolphins during your experience. You can purchase the photographs later if you choose to do so. Gulf World also offers other exciting experiences to interact with the animals, including feeding stingrays and meeting sea lions.