Things to do in Atlantic Beach

If you are looking for a laid-back and fun vacation this summer, then you can't go wrong with Atlantic Beach, NC. There are many different activities you can do.

The Beach

The most obvious thing is to hit the beach! The main public access is at the circle and you have to pay to park during the prime of the summer. There are a few spots you can check out at the circle where you can buy ice cream. Bring some sunscreen!

Fort Macon Park

Fort Macon Park is a very popular state park that was used during the Civil War. It's the perfect place to take photoshoots with your friends or family. If you are a history buff, then you may enjoy visiting all the rooms and reading the history behind the park. There is also a public beach access that is free parking if you would rather go to the beach.

Oceanana Pier

If you are into fishing, then the Oceanana pier is a great place to go. You can also eat breakfast here and they have a pretty delicious breakfast. You can probably spend hours here just fishing.

Professor Hacker's Lost Treasure Golf

Who doesn't love mini golf and go-karts?? You can easily spend the whole day here. There are two mini golf courses with 18 holes each. You can ride the train to the courses and they have adorable miner props everywhere. You can also wait in line for the go-karts, bumper boats, or play at the game arcade. You don't want to miss this place if you visit Atlantic Beach, NC. Your whole family will enjoy this place.

Take the Ferry to Shackleford Banks

The Shackleford banks is definitely worth seeing and very unique to the area because there are wild horses that live on the island. You will see a few if you are lucky! It's also a great spot to throw a beach towel down and play music on the radio.

Parasailing

Enjoy the view over the water with parasailing! There are a few spots you can go parasailing. If this is your cup of tea, then you will have a great view of the ocean.

North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores

A nice and relaxing way to spend your afternoon with your family and kids is the aquarium. It is located in Pine Knoll Shores. It's a great spot to take your kids. They have petting exhibits where you can touch some of the horseshoe crabs and other animals. There's a gift store on the way out where you can buy a cute dolphin or turtle stuffed animal!

