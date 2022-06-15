Places to eat at this summer in Atlantic Beach, NC

https://www.sharkshackab.com/

If you are planning to visit Atlantic Beach this summer, then you are probably wondering about which places to eat at. Atlantic Beach has many delicious restaurants and activities to offer for the whole family.

The Shark Shack

When you drive by all the surf shops, you will notice a little blue shack beside McDonalds called the Shark Shack. It may not look like much on the outside, but is a favorite among the locals and tourists. It can be difficult to find parking and it is worth fighting for a parking spot. Some of the most popular items they sell are the grouper bites and the crab cakes. It is also pet friendly so you can bring your furry friend along with you. Don't forget to play cornhole with the family while you wait for your food.

Amos Mosquito's

If you are looking for something a little more upscale, then try out Amos Mosquito's. They are located on the left hand side of the road as you are headed towards Fort Macon. Try to arrive early because it packs out with a long wait out the door. Always check the specials when you walk in because they will have delicious fresh caught fish. If you are visiting on Thursdays, make sure to check out their sushi menu!

Table 9

The oysters here are a delicacy and they prepare them in different kinds of dishes that will make your mouth water. If oysters are not your thing, then you may want to try their filet mignons or blackened shrimp. Whatever you are in the mood for, you won't be disappointed.

4 Corners Diner

Who else loves breakfast all day? Enjoy shrimp and grits or omelettes at any point of the day. They also serve sandwiches, subs, and seafood if you aren't in the mood for breakfast.

Nacho's Mexican Restaurant

If you are tired of seafood and want Mexican food, then you may want to try Nacho's Mexican Restaurant. They are located right next door to Food Lion in the plaza. Enjoy chips and salsa with a jumbo margarita while waiting for your food. The fajitas for two is the perfect hot meal to split with your significant other or a friend.