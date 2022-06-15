Atlantic Beach, NC

Places to eat at this summer in Atlantic Beach, NC

M

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jJ7Pn_0gBrArce00
https://www.sharkshackab.com/

If you are planning to visit Atlantic Beach this summer, then you are probably wondering about which places to eat at. Atlantic Beach has many delicious restaurants and activities to offer for the whole family.

The Shark Shack

When you drive by all the surf shops, you will notice a little blue shack beside McDonalds called the Shark Shack. It may not look like much on the outside, but is a favorite among the locals and tourists. It can be difficult to find parking and it is worth fighting for a parking spot. Some of the most popular items they sell are the grouper bites and the crab cakes. It is also pet friendly so you can bring your furry friend along with you. Don't forget to play cornhole with the family while you wait for your food.

Amos Mosquito's

If you are looking for something a little more upscale, then try out Amos Mosquito's. They are located on the left hand side of the road as you are headed towards Fort Macon. Try to arrive early because it packs out with a long wait out the door. Always check the specials when you walk in because they will have delicious fresh caught fish. If you are visiting on Thursdays, make sure to check out their sushi menu!

Table 9

The oysters here are a delicacy and they prepare them in different kinds of dishes that will make your mouth water. If oysters are not your thing, then you may want to try their filet mignons or blackened shrimp. Whatever you are in the mood for, you won't be disappointed.

4 Corners Diner

Who else loves breakfast all day? Enjoy shrimp and grits or omelettes at any point of the day. They also serve sandwiches, subs, and seafood if you aren't in the mood for breakfast.

Nacho's Mexican Restaurant

If you are tired of seafood and want Mexican food, then you may want to try Nacho's Mexican Restaurant. They are located right next door to Food Lion in the plaza. Enjoy chips and salsa with a jumbo margarita while waiting for your food. The fajitas for two is the perfect hot meal to split with your significant other or a friend.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Local News and Recommendations for the Outer Banks and Eastern Shores of North Carolina. Travel tips and more.

Morehead City, NC
71 followers

More from M

Jacksonville, NC

Restaurants to take Dad in Jacksonville, NC

Father's day is coming up and you may be wondering where you can take your dad for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Jacksonville, NC has many restaurants to choose from, no matter what your dad is in the mood for.

Read full story
Panama City Beach, FL

Places to eat at in Panama City Beach, FL

Panama City Beach is one of the most famous beaches in the world and well known for it's white sandy beaches. Panama City Beach is also a place for foodies and has a lot of unique restaurants.

Read full story
Panama City Beach, FL

Activities to do in Panama City Beach, FL

Panama City Beach is an ideal place to take a vacation with activities for the whole family to enjoy. Panama City Beach offers activities such as shopping, scuba diving, water sports and more. You can easily spend a week on vacation here and still not have time to do everything.

Read full story
Virginia Beach, VA

Four places to get crab legs in Virginia Beach, VA

When you are visiting Virginia Beach, you maybe wondering where you can order crab legs. Luckily, there are several different places to order delicious steam pots with crab legs. Let's dive in.

Read full story
Morehead City, NC

Places to eat at in Morehead City

Morehead City has great restaurants to offer and you maybe wondering which to choose on a visit to the Crystal Coast. A nice, edgy, and casual restaurant to go to if you are looking for tacos or burritos. Most plates come with salted chips on the side. You can choose from a variety of salsas (pico, spicy pico). The spicy pico provides a nice spicy kick if you are looking for that extra kick to your meal. Dank Burrito is a great lunch place with friendly staff.

Read full story

Things to do in Atlantic Beach

If you are looking for a laid-back and fun vacation this summer, then you can't go wrong with Atlantic Beach, NC. There are many different activities you can do. The most obvious thing is to hit the beach! The main public access is at the circle and you have to pay to park during the prime of the summer. There are a few spots you can check out at the circle where you can buy ice cream. Bring some sunscreen!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy