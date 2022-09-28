Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA Fees

Charlotte NC Area 55+ or Active Adult Communities Home Prices, HOA Fees and Amenities Lynn Alvarez

Disclosure: This post contains a link to our website. If you buy a home, we may earn a commission. Thanks.

Are you thinking of retiring soon, but not quite sure where to go? Or, if you’ve decided to visit the Charlotte area in North Carolina you are not aware of the home prices and the HOA fees that come with homeownership in these 55+ or active adult communities? I will talk about the new communities and their location, year built, number of homes, the median price of homes, amenities, and the big question that you want to know….. what are the HOA dues and what are included in the monthly HOA fee?

I would like to emphasize that if you are interested in building a home in a new community, please don’t register on the builder’s website nor go to the builder’s sales office without your real estate agent on your first visit because once you do that, you will not be able to bring your agent later. They will not allow us to get involved during the construction of your home. Our commission is built-in the price of the home so there is no benefit for the buyer to build a home without an agent’s help. We do a lot of things for you when you build your new home especially when you are from out of state.

We attend construction meetings, inspections, new homeowners orientations, and final walk-throughs, coordinate communications between lenders, the closing attorneys, and our clients, and closing disclosures review. The builder’s rep you meet at the builder’s sales office or online represents the seller or builder and does not do any of these things for you. Please contact me if you have any questions about this. Visit our website for active adult or 55+ communities at https://livingingreatercharlotte.com

Imagery on Mountain Island

Imagery on Mountain Island is an age-restricted 55+ community in Mount Holly and it’s in its final phase. The only available homesites to be built are in Phase 4 and The Pointe area with waterfront starting from the high $700s to high $900s. Some waterfront lots have not been released yet. The builder of this waterfront 55+ community is Lennar Homes which started building in 2018. The total number of homesites when complete is 483.

The median price of homes that sold in Imagery in the last 6 months was $538,000, which is a combination of new homes and resale homes. Currently, the list price of homes whether resale or new construction is from $475,000 to $965,000.

When you buy a new construction home in North Carolina, you have to pay a capital contribution. This is a one-time, nonrefundable fee paid by the buyer at closing that usually goes into a special account used to fund capital improvements and repairs in the community. It is also known as a buy-in fee or a contribution to working capital upon the transfer of property from the builder to the new owner.

Imagery on Mountain Island’s capital contribution is $2,000. The monthly HOA is $240 per month. It includes the use of the community amenities and yard maintenance. The amenities in Imagery are Mountain Island Lake, outdoor pool, fitness center, 2 pickleball courts, 2 tennis courts, dog park, library, sewing room, ceramic/pottery studio, party/gathering place, walking ad hiking trails, 5 waterfront parks, beach, and lifestyle director. We have created several videos about Imagery, so please check these videos on Imagery on Mountain Island. To see what’s available for sale check our website at https://livingingreatercharlotte.com/

Trilogy Lake Norman

Trilogy Lake Norman, an age-restricted 55+ community is located in Denver, NC on the west side of Lake Norman. The builder is Shea Homes which started building in 2016 with approximately 1,100 to 1,200 homes when complete. The median price of homes sold in the last 6 months for new construction and resale homes is $651,000. Right now, the active and under contract homes range from $442,000 to $945,000. The capital contribution at Trilogy Lake Norman is $1,776 plus the $6,500 Twin Mills Club fee that you have to pay at closing. These 2 fees are mandatory.

The monthly HOA due is $392 which includes the use of amenities and lawn maintenance.

Trilogy Lake Norman has spectacular resort-style amenities such as the 30,000 sq. ft Twin Millls Club, 4 pickleball courts, 2 tennis courts, 2 bocce ball courts, outdoor pool, heated indoor pool, amphitheater, half-acre dog park, hiking trails, billiard pools, poker table, kitchen for chef’s demonstration, the foundry restaurant and bar, the Scuppernong wine room, the outfitter café, the outfitter sports shop, the ballroom, fitness center, and spinning class, Latrobe’s Atelier – ceramic, painting, woodworking shop, and full-time lifestyle director that organizes different clubs, community events, and interest groups. Also included in the HOA is membership at Freedom Boat Club which you can reserve, you just have to pay for the gas. There are several homes for sale at Trilogy Lake Norman.

The Farm at Ingleside

The Farm at Ingleside is located in the town of Iron Station, NC, which is only a mile away from Trilogy Lake Norman. D.R. Horton is the builder that started in 2021. The Farm at Ingleside has 2 sections; one is a regular non-55+ and the other one is the age-restricted 55+ with 139 homesites when complete. As of this video, 40 homesites remain, so you still have the opportunity to build your forever home. If you don’t want to go over $500,000, The Farm at Ingleside is the most affordable 55+ community in Greater Charlotte.

The median price of homes that sold in the last 6 months was $437,000 and at present time, homes for sale which are under construction start from $390,000 to $505,000. The capital contribution to this community is $1,500. The HOA is $750 per year and $100 per month. The $750 is for the use of the clubhouse, outdoor pool, fitness center, and gathering area which are shared with the non-55 plus residents. The $100/month is for yard maintenance, the total is $162.50 per month. In the 55+ section, residents have pickleball and bocce ball courts.

Regency at Palisades

Regency at Palisades located in Southwest Charlotte is an age-targeted 55+ community with 415 homes when complete, which is very soon. Right now, there are only 2 new construction homes available for sale and 19 under contract. The builder is Toll Brothers which started building in 2014. There have been a lot of resale homes and the median price that sold in the past 6 months was $646,000, the current listing price ranges from $550,000 to $780,000.

The one-time capital contribution that will be paid at closing is $2,500. The monthly HOA fee is $942.50 per quarter that includes yard maintenance and use of amenities which are an outdoor and indoor pool, clubhouse, fitness center, gathering area, 2 pickleball courts, 2 tennis courts, 2 bocce ball courts, walking trails, and a resident lifestyle director that organizes the events and activities in the community. Regency at Palisades has access to Lake Wylie to launch your kayaks or canoes.

If you are wondering about the difference between age-restricted and age-targeted 55-plus communities, please check my video explaining the differences, similarities, and communities that fall into those categories. Please watch our videos on Regency at Palisades. Want to see the available homes for sale? Visit our website for new listings.

Sonata at Mint Hill

This is another example of an age-targeted 55+ community that offers amenities for people over 55. This community is located near downtown Mint Hill, NC, a suburb of Charlotte along I-485. All the homes in Sonata at Mint Hill are full brick and can either be one story or one and a half stories. The builder is Mattamy Homes which started building in 2020. There are 249 homes when this community is finished and right now, 118 homesites are remaining, so you still have a chance to get into this community. The median price that sold in the last 6 months was $562,000 and currently, the active homes on the market are selling from $524,000 to $660,000.

The capital contribution to get in Sonata at Mint Hill is $1,000. The HOA due is $225 per month that covers lawn maintenance and use of community amenities which are an outdoor pool, clubhouse, recreation area, walking trails, gathering place, pickleball court, and catering kitchen. Although there are no tennis courts in this neighborhood, everyone can play at Veterans Memorial Park across the street with 6 lighted tennis courts.

Cresswind Charlotte

Cresswind Charlotte is located on Exit 41 on I-485 just behind the new Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center. This is an age-restricted 55-plus community with a plan to have 845 homes when complete. Kolter Homes which is considered a semi-custom home builder started this community in 2017 up to the present time and still has a lot of opportunities to build from scratch because of the new phases that are slated to be released soon. You can find resale homes at Cresswind Charlotte. The median price that sold in the past 6 months was $512,000 and currently, active homes are listed from $524,000 to $660,000 for both resale and new construction.

The capital contribution at Cresswind Charlotte is $1,500 and will be paid at closing. The monthly HOA fee is $249 which includes yard maintenance, use of amenities, high-speed internet, basic cable, and a security system.

Cresswind Charlotte has an 18,000 sq. ft clubhouse, indoor and outdoor pool, fitness center, 4 pickleball courts, 2 tennis courts, 2 bocce ball courts, arts and crafts room, lounge area, yoga and aerobics studio, social ballroom, fireplace, and grilling courtyard, social clubs, and a lifestyle director that coordinates events in the community. There are also several clubs to join or you can start a new one.

Cresswind Wesley Chapel

Cresswind Wesley Chapel, a gated active adult community is located in Monroe, North Carolina in Union County. This age-restricted 55+ community opened in late 2021 with a plan to build 660 homes. The builder is Kolter Homes which I’ve mentioned earlier, is considered a semi-custom builder because you can build from scratch and choose your homesite, floorplan, and interior and exterior options. The median price in this community that sold in the past 6 months was $622,000 and the current listing price ranges from $548,000 to $671,000.

The HOA fee at Cresswind Wesley Chapel covers lawn maintenance, security monitoring, high-speed internet, waste and trash removal, and use of amenities. The HOA monthly fee will be staggered because the amenity center is still under construction, so for 2022 it’s $99 per month, for 2023 is $150 per month and for 2024 is $249 per month when all the indoor and outdoor amenities are in full operation.

The amenities at Cresswind Wesley Chapel are similar to what Cresswind Charlotte has except that it does not have an indoor pool, but Wesley Chapel has 12 pickleball courts and a Cresswind SmartFIT gym. Here’s the complete list of amenities in Cresswind Wesley Chapel – gated community, resort-style outdoor pool, outdoor spa, event lawn with a bandshell, clubhouse, 2 tennis courts, 12 pickleball courts, bocce ball courts, Cresswind SmartFit training center, cardio and yoga studio, art studio with ceramics, multi-purpose event rooms, social clubs, game room, and lifestyle director. Check our videos about Cresswind Wesley Chapel and floor plans. Interested to see the available homes at Cresswind Wesley Chapel?

Esplanade at Northgate

This community by Taylor Morrison is located in Indian Trail, North Carolina in Union County which opened in late 2021. There’s a total of 194 homes to be built at Esplanade at Northgate. The median price that sold in the past 6 months was $460,000 and the current listing price of homes is from $400,000 to $545,000. The one-time capital contribution is $1,800 and the HOA due is $316 per month covering lawn maintenance and use of amenities.

This is going to be an amazing age-restricted 55+ or active adult community with so many amenities for you to enjoy such as sports courts for pickleball and bocce ball, a clubhouse with a multi-purpose room, fitness center, outdoor pool, picnic area, recreation area, dog park, community gardens, and walking trails. And a lifestyle director that coordinates the activities of residents at Esplanade at Northgate. Just bear in mind that property taxes in Union County is much lower than in other counties in the Charlotte area. There are still a lot of opportunities to buy a new construction home in this community. Please watch this video about this community. And if you are thinking of purchasing a home at Esplanade at Northgate, check out the available homes for sale on our website at LivingInGreaterCharlotte.com

Pinnacle at Wesley Chapel

Opened in 2019, Pinnacle at Wesley Chapel located in Monroe, North Carolina in Union County is another Taylor Morrison age-restricted 55 community with only 60 homes when complete. Right now, there are only 3 inventory homes available for sale ranging from $450,000 to $550,000. The median price in this community that sold in the last 6 months is $434,000.

The one-time capital contribution is $1,200 and the monthly HOA fee is $235 that includes lawn maintenance and use of amenities which are: clubhouse, dog park, fitness center, sport court, movement room, bocce ball court, butterfly garden, fireside indoor and outdoor seating. Hurry if you still want to get into Pinnacle at Wesley Chapel which is a couple of minutes away from a shopping center. Check out homes for sale at Pinnacle at Wesley Chapel.

The Gentry at Handsmill on Lake Wylie

This gated community, The Gentry on Handsmill on Lake Wylie is another great age-restricted 55+ community by Kolter Homes located in the city of York, South Carolina. The Gentry is an active adult section of the whole community, Handsmill on Lake Wylie with a planned 700 homesites. The Gentry with 130 homes by Kolter Homes started this year, 2022, so you have an opportunity to be part of this amazing lakeside community.

The other section is a well-established master-planned neighborhood with beautiful million-dollar homes. As of this writing, there are 10 inventory homes at The Gentry listed from the low $500’s to the high $600’s and will be completed in December this year. They are lovely arts and craft style homes ranging from 1,700 sq. ft to almost 3,000 square feet with large lots, so the houses are not on top of each other.

There is a capital contribution of $750 and a transfer fee of $100 to be paid at closing. The HOA fee is $155 per month for lawn maintenance and $100 per month for shared amenities in the community. The amenities are a clubhouse, fitness center, lake, outdoor pool, and walking trails. Personalize your home to fit your lifestyle on Lake Wylie living.

Windhaven

The Meadows at Windhaven located in Tega Cay, South Carolina is a Lennar Homes project that started this year, 2022, with only 75 homes of one-story, one-story with a basement, and one and a half story homes ranging from 1,600 to 2,900 square feet. If you are interested to live in Tega Cay, hurry and visit Windhaven today! Currently, there are 27 inventory homes for sale with delivery dates for September 2022 up to March 2023. Twenty of those homes are one story, 1.5 stories on foundation slab listed from $420,000 to $490,000 while 7 of those homes are one story and 1.5 stories with unfinished basements listed from $469,000 to $598,000. If you are looking for a more affordable home to fit your budget, you will be able to find homes at Windhaven for under $500,000. The median price that sold in Windhaven for the past 6 months was $479,000.

The one-time capital contribution at Windhaven is $1,650 and the HOA dues are $240 per quarter and $92 per month. The amenities are an outdoor pool and a cabana. The $240 quarterly fee is for shared amenities with the non-55 section in the community while the monthly fee of $92 is for yard maintenance. There is a total of 329 homes in the whole community of Windhaven in Tega Cay. This is a prime location that is close to everything like shopping centers, schools, Lake Wylie, Fort Mill, and Charlotte. Ahh... this place is just a short minute's drive from shopping. The best bang for your buck and yet amazing homes at reasonable prices.

Bailey’s Glen

Baileys Glen located in Cornelius, NC started building this age-restricted over 55 community in 2009 and has been slowly releasing homesites phase by phase. The builder is South Creek Construction with a plan of having 573 homes when complete. There will be 17 new lots to be released in 2023. There is also a plan of building luxury condominiums, so watch out for that in the coming years.

There is a one-time capital contribution of $1,063 which is equivalent to 3 months of HOA fee. The median price that sold in Baileys Glen for the last 6 months was $656,000. The only active home for sale is a new construction that will be finished in December this year for $838,982. It is a 1.5-story home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and 3,558 square feet.

Baileys Glen has amazing resort-style amenities like – a clubhouse, outdoor pool, 5 pickleball courts, 1 tennis court, 3 bocce ball courts, shuffleboard, pottery shop, fitness center, recreation area, picnic area, woodworking shop, social clubs, ballroom, card, and game rooms, and a lifestyle director that coordinates the activities of residents. Check out homes for sale at Bailey’s Glen on our website at LivingInGreaterCharlotte.com

Cottages at Marvin Gardens

The Cottages at Marvin Gardens is an age-restricted community 55+ community in the city of Marvin featuring 25 single-family residences. Cottages are three and four-bedroom ranch plans, some of which offer standard or optional second-floor finished space from 2,400 to over 3,000 square feet.

The community is steps away from the brand new Publix at the corner of Providence and New Town roads. The builder, Saussy Burbank, opened this community early this year, 2022. Several homes have sold this year with a median price of $677,000. Currently, the homes available for sale are from $700,000 to $800,000.

The one-time capital contribution is $600 for the first owner plus a $200 transfer fee and the HOA fee is $300 per month which includes yard maintenance and upkeep of the community. There are no other amenities. This community is close to a lot of popular shopping centers in South Charlotte.

The Courtyards on Lawyer’s Road

The Courtyards on Lawyers Road is one of the many age-restricted 55+ communities by Epcon Communities throughout the Charlotte area. It is located in Stalling, NC in Union County with 146 homesites when complete. It opened in mid-2020 but did not start building until the Spring of 2021 so there are still a lot of opportunities to pick out your homesite and floor plan. The median price for the sold homes in the past 6 months was $490,000. Homes currently on the market are listed from $485,000 to $630,000.

The one-time capital contribution is $1,800 and the monthly HOA fee is $250 which includes yard maintenance and use of amenities which are the clubhouse, outdoor pool, pickleball, fitness center, gathering area, and walking trails.

Epcon homeowners get a private courtyard that is the unique focal point of every luxury ranch home.

Cumberland

Cumberland is a new age-restricted 55+ community in Concord that just opened this year. The builders are Peachtree Residential and Niblock Homes with a plan to build 120 homes for the first phase. The median price at Cumberland is $595,000. Homes on the market are listed from $526,000 to $625,000, 2 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 baths, and 1,800 to 2,500 sq. ft.

The capital contribution at Cumberland is $300 and $150 for the verification fee. These are both one-time fees to be paid at closing.

HOA fee is $225 per month that includes yard maintenance and use of amenities which are the clubhouse, pickleball court, dog park, and walking trails.

So what do you think? Several communities are selling resale homes only which you can find on our website at https://livingingreatercharlotte.com/

Did you find any of these communities interesting that you may want to visit the Charlotte area soon? Please don’t hesitate to contact me at 704-975-2429.

Hopefully, this gave you some helpful insight into the 55+ community that will match your criteria and will fit your budget. Whenever you’re ready, contact me to help you get started in your home search process, or visit our website at LivingInGreaterCharlotte.com

We’ll be happy to help. Contact us today!

Albert and Lynn Alvarez

The Ally Group Real Estate

Charlotte, NC

704-957-2232 | 704-975-2429

https://www.livingingreatercharlotte.com/