Central Florida Hidden Luxury

It’s no secret that the pandemic has been a blessing for real estate revival. Whether it was the quarantine that made folks itch to escape their everyday homes and seek a project or just the urge to travel with the downtime, the boom has certainly flooded AirBnB. And that’s lucky for me!

BHR Ranch, Micanopy, Florida

I met Mrs. Barbara English in the driveway of her gorgeous, sprawling Micanopy, Florida estate. After traveling the bumpy, real life, one horse roads just south of Gainesville off the beaten path of I-75, I approached the address included in my assignment from AirBnB. A John Deere tractor mailbox and perfectly manicured landscape presented the iron gates and a proud sign, “BHR Ranch.” A lady inside the security box with a British accent knew I had arrived telling me, “access granted,” as if I had been given the privilege of Secret Service. The gates opened to a stunning property-worthy of a magazine cover.

©️Lydia Bell

©️Lydia Bell

Barbara came almost skipping out to welcome me. She was very quick to get started and defer to my professional opinion about where to begin. She said her husband was to be my guide around the ranch and would take me on the ATV, (which was as nice as my BMW SUV, I might add.) I immediately felt at home. They were a warm and down-to-earth couple. They each found opportunities to speak of their daughter who is away at college and obviously their pride and joy. The atmosphere inside was stylish and laid back with jazz playing in perfect tune with the surroundings.

©️Lydia Bell

Barbara and her soft spoken husband, Harvey, rent this newly renovated 1970’s home situated on 44 acres to AirBnB guests for a cool $1,900 per night. Many events, including weddings, have also taken place at BHR Ranch. It is an immaculately beautiful but also comfortably relaxed 2 story, 6 bedroom home with plenty of space offered to accommodate large groups. The private, stocked fishing pond tucked under enormous oak trees presents itself in its own valley of central Florida rolling hills and is the perfect backdrop for the travertine surrounded pool on a hot Florida day.

©️Lydia Bell

©️Lydia Bell

After I toured the acreage with Harvey and capped my number of photos around 200, Barbara met us in the covered outdoor entertaining area. She said to me, “Lydia, I’d love to have you back to photograph our other home in Silver Springs. There’s a bit more to that one, though. It’s about a half hour from here.” I thought to myself, “A bit more than this? How is that possible?” Of course I replied I’d be happy to.

©️Lydia Bell

Marietta Cypress Acres, Silver Springs, Florida former home and ranch of the late country music legend, Mel Tillis

As promised, I arrived to the home on the outskirts of Ocala in Silver Springs a couple weeks later. Crossing the bridge built over the wildlife protected National Forest allows a unique view of Florida treetops and is just before reaching Barbara and Harvey’s property. As I approached, I was very intrigued. The drive was not quite the grandiose entrance of the other home-it was discreet. The immense bit of land sits on the edge of the Ocala National Forrest and borders Highway 40. The entrance was an older, rusty electronic gate that had to be opened manually. The driveway was not flashy and a little mysterious, especially with the looming storm clouds. I still proceeded with excitement knowing Barbara’s keen taste in real estate.

©️Lydia Bell

As I drove through two more non-functioning gates, I realized that this was the back entrance. I pulled up to meet Will, Barbara and Harvey’s property manager, who I’d been communicating with by text. A friendly, smiling man stuck his head around the two-tone wooden architectural masterpiece waving me to hurry in before the storm clouds opened up. No sooner did I grab my equipment and step into the wide open kitchen did it start pouring. It was almost as if I stepped into another room of the outdoors. The entirety of the wall overlooking their private lake was glass. The wilderness sanctuary the home was built on was obviously the priority feature of this homestead.

©️Lydia Bell

“Where would you like start?” Will asked me. “There’s several buildings on the property so we have a lot to cover.” I stared at him in disbelief of all I was trying to wrap my mind around and could see beyond him. “You lead,” I told him. He knew the grounds best and took pride in his job. He also very much cares for and has a loyalty to his employers. We agreed on how lucky we felt to both have met Barbara and Harvey. Family is clearly their first priority and they certainly have extended that sense to those that work for them.

And they have great style to boot! As seen in the cheetah print carpet Barbara chose for the second story master bedroom and private staircase and hallway. Its edgy yet elegant pattern completely preserves the retro feeling of the home’s original era but still ties in an updated classiness. Barbara calls herself an amateur decorator. I think she’s being a tad modest, though. Her divine designs were exactly what this old place needed to come back to life.

©️Lydia Bell

With most real estate assignments, I usually do a bit of quick research to get a sense of what’s in store. I knew a little about the Silver Springs property and its history prior to arriving. I was certain that Barbara had taken country music legend, Mel Tillis’s ranch and restored it to a beautiful modern day masterpiece. And I had no idea how right I was. The low ceilings, multi-level rooms and clean, sharp lines separating glass and wooden walls were indicative of the once upon a time Palm Springs-esque style that marked a celebrity-owned status. Now mostly painted a sleek black and paired with white modern furniture, these mod outdated wood-paneled walls and ceilings turn a southern gentleman’s hideout into jaw dropping minimalistic luxury. Each room seemed mostly wrapped in windows leaving them open to viewing the entertaining decks and boardwalks at the lake. You would think you were walking the pages of Architectural Digest.

©️Lydia Bell

Will showed me through the screened in patio suited for a party of the highest Floridian society. As I stepped from the brick floor through the sliding glass doors, I stepped into another world completely. This massive room was a hybrid of a lodge, theater, and gentlemen’s secret club. Inside the posh, vintage, lounge with cathedral ceilings, a floor to ceiling sunken stone fireplace on one end and full scale bar on the other, I stood there for what felt like an hour taking it all in. The enormous obviously original iron chandeliers hung from the giant, raw wooden beams. The beams were met with substantial pillars down the length of the room. The wood patterned walls and ceilings were almost blinding but so stunning. It felt warm and inviting, but almost untouchable.

©️Lydia Bell

I looked around noticing the panels of multiple switches and dials, built in speakers, tucked away projection screens and heavy drapery. Will was talking to me across the room yet his voice was deadened. I asked him to repeat himself and he said, “I wonder why this was completely closed off from the main house.” “It was a recording studio.” I answered. It had to be. With the soundproofing and careful designs to encase acoustics, and all the technical idiosyncrasies, it made sense. I have yet to find solid proof of this theory but if it is out there, this music buff would love to add it to my collection of knowledge.

Will and I moved along to the other cottages on the property. First the gym. Small but more than enough equipment for any fitness fanatic. Then on to the Marietta Suite. This southern-chic decorated quarters is named for Barbara’s mother who’s beautiful portrait as a child hangs in the center of the common space. It is a quaint but completely accommodating cottage with a full kitchen, living, bedroom, and bathroom. One wall of windows overlooking the lakeside, and two parallel walls on either side, with handcrafted shelving holding mementos special to Barbara’s family.

©️Lydia Bell

The bunkhouse is a sleek, well designed fun space for parties with several children. The lounge furniture surrounds the massive television complete with gaming systems and movies. There is a kitchen for meals or just snacks. The double bathroom with two shower stalls and two separate vanity rooms matches the plan behind the triple decker three wide two walled built in bunk beds. Genius!

©️Lydia Bell

Personally, my favorite cottage is the lakeside house. A one room romantically, peaceful lounge area with a solid wall of picture windows looking out over the lake just beneath the deck entrance where the double wicker swings hang. It has its own boardwalk that extends seemingly halfway out over the lake, (filled with bass I’m told!) where a johnboat awaits.

©️Lydia Bell

©️Lydia Bell

As dusk approaches, the grounds of Marietta Cypress Acres lights up in twinkling warm lights that seem to fuse this insanely beautiful homestead into its natural surroundings. The peaceful sanctuary echoes wildlife 24-hours a day to include a family of native cranes that have taken up residence here. There is a simple driveway that leads you on a peaceful, scenic tour around the lake to the main entrance on Highway 40. There is no mistaking it by the custom-made, full-color oak tree that spans both gates and dons the property’s name.

©️Lydia Bell

©️Lydia Bell

©️Lydia Bell

©️Lydia Bell

My job with AirBnB photographing vacation homes all over the southeast affords me the opportunity to see homes as beautiful as Barbara and Harvey’s. From the forgotten coast’s hidden beach hideaways, historic manors, golf course condos, tiny houses on lakes and riversides, log cabins perched on mountains, barn lofts in the middle of nowhere, and high rise penthouses, I am always blown away by the unique styles people manage to reflect in their homes. I love most of all that I get to meet some of the most interesting and hospitable people with stories as intriguing as their homes.

In 2011, I decided to turn taking photographs into a business. Not a day has gone by since then that this career has not been part of my daily life. I have made some of the best friends and stayed in places fit only for a queen. I have worked with celebrities and been lucky to be part of projects with Fortune 500 companies. Being my own boss of a creative small business is far from easy. But there is always a surprise waiting around the corner that makes it all worth it.

Struggling through the pandemic did me in. I admit, for someone who does not give up easily, this economy has beat me down. Just when I had thrown in the towel, AirBnB rescued me and revived my passion. How lucky am I to make a living from my talents? All the while doing what I am most passionate about, traveling and meeting new friends. I make my own schedule. I choose where I want to explore while uncovering the stories that weave us together as a population of humans in a young country full of opportunity and entrepreneurship. Who knew the best was yet to come?

Stay tuned for more stories from the road. I’m looking forward to sharing them.

To view the entire gallery of images of Barbara and Harvey’s central Florida’s properties, visit: Gallery of Properties



