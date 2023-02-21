Why Water Is Vital For Your Health And Well-Being

Over 70% of the earth's surface is covered in water, and over 60% of the human body is made of water. It's one of the most important compounds to human life. It is crucial to your body's function and all the chemical processes. For example, water aids digestion; water helps your body absorb nutrients, helps you move and remove waste, and regulates body temperature.

If your body doesn't have sufficient water, it enters into a dehydrated state, which in its most basic form, can result in kidney stones and confusion. At the other end of the spectrum, severe dehydration can lead to organ failure and death.

Water is life

One of the biggest mistakes people make, especially in extreme heat, is they wait until they feel thirsty to drink. By that point, dehydration is already taking effect. Hydration is a proactive activity – you should drink water regularly to prevent dehydration. If your urine is dark, it indicates you are dehydrated and needs more water.

Drinking from a copper water bottle can help you absorb all the necessary nutrients, improve wound healing speed, and provides anti-inflammatory benefits. Of course, experts will argue about how much water people should drink. Still, according to Penn Medicine , the most accurate formula is dividing your weight by two and consuming that number of ounces in water.

Sometimes you will need to drink more – if you are working out more, in hotter or humid weather, or have bowel issues or a vomiting bug.

The Importance of fluids

The body relies on water for various vital processes – part of the blood system carries nutrients, glucose, and oxygen. It works to help your kidneys remove waste. It provides your eyes and joints with lubrication and maintains healthy skin .

The human body regulates its body temperature, but water is a necessary part of that process. When you lose water through sweat, it must be replaced in the heat. This is also true of physical activity. The more you do, the more you sweat, and the more fluids you need to replace. Hydration is essential for people of all ages, but how much water you need does change with age. For example, babies survive on breast milk or formula because they have a high body fluid level. Older people have the lowest fluid levels, which makes hydration even more important.

Brain power

A lack of hydration can lead to many issues, but one of the quickest ways it influences your body is your mood, concentration, memory, and reaction time. Dehydration's impact on your cognitive function can occur with as little fluid loss as two percent.

Digestion

Your body can't properly digest food without enough water. If you don't drink enough water, you may notice an issue with your bowel movements, which can cause bloating, gas, and indigestion. Drinking more water is a great place to start if you are experiencing these types of symptoms.

Energy levels

When the body is dehydrated, it can slow circulation, which impacts how much oxygen reaches your brain. Your heart has to work that much harder to pump oxygen, which can make you feel less focused and fatigued. So you might not need more sleep. You might need to enjoy a glass or two of water.

Joint health

Water keeps your joints lubricated, which provides your bones with a cushion to reduce friction. A reduction in joint friction won't just mean improved mobility. It means your joints will move more smoothly, resulting in fewer aches.

Fewer headaches

Headaches are one of the most obvious signs of dehydration, and it doesn't take much fluid loss for your head to start pounding . If you experience headaches regularly without any explanation, you should pay attention to how much water you drink.

While many symptoms of dehydration can be signs of underlying illnesses, you should try to increase your hydration to be sure that isn't the issue you are dealing with. There is no drawback to drinking more water; if you don't prefer its taste, you can jazz it up with frozen fruit.