Why Water Is Vital For Your Health And Well-Being

Luke Fitzpatrick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LPNmk_0kt4lbe100
Photo byPhoto by Nigel Msipa on UnsplashonUnsplash

Over 70% of the earth's surface is covered in water, and over 60% of the human body is made of water. It's one of the most important compounds to human life. It is crucial to your body's function and all the chemical processes. For example, water aids digestion; water helps your body absorb nutrients, helps you move and remove waste, and regulates body temperature.

If your body doesn't have sufficient water, it enters into a dehydrated state, which in its most basic form, can result in kidney stones and confusion. At the other end of the spectrum, severe dehydration can lead to organ failure and death.

Water is life

One of the biggest mistakes people make, especially in extreme heat, is they wait until they feel thirsty to drink. By that point, dehydration is already taking effect. Hydration is a proactive activity – you should drink water regularly to prevent dehydration. If your urine is dark, it indicates you are dehydrated and needs more water.

Drinking from a copper water bottle can help you absorb all the necessary nutrients, improve wound healing speed, and provides anti-inflammatory benefits. Of course, experts will argue about how much water people should drink. Still, according to Penn Medicine, the most accurate formula is dividing your weight by two and consuming that number of ounces in water.

Sometimes you will need to drink more – if you are working out more, in hotter or humid weather, or have bowel issues or a vomiting bug.

The Importance of fluids

The body relies on water for various vital processes – part of the blood system carries nutrients, glucose, and oxygen. It works to help your kidneys remove waste. It provides your eyes and joints with lubrication and maintains healthy skin.

The human body regulates its body temperature, but water is a necessary part of that process. When you lose water through sweat, it must be replaced in the heat. This is also true of physical activity. The more you do, the more you sweat, and the more fluids you need to replace. Hydration is essential for people of all ages, but how much water you need does change with age. For example, babies survive on breast milk or formula because they have a high body fluid level. Older people have the lowest fluid levels, which makes hydration even more important.

Brain power

A lack of hydration can lead to many issues, but one of the quickest ways it influences your body is your mood, concentration, memory, and reaction time. Dehydration's impact on your cognitive function can occur with as little fluid loss as two percent.

Digestion

Your body can't properly digest food without enough water. If you don't drink enough water, you may notice an issue with your bowel movements, which can cause bloating, gas, and indigestion. Drinking more water is a great place to start if you are experiencing these types of symptoms.

Energy levels

When the body is dehydrated, it can slow circulation, which impacts how much oxygen reaches your brain. Your heart has to work that much harder to pump oxygen, which can make you feel less focused and fatigued. So you might not need more sleep. You might need to enjoy a glass or two of water.

Joint health

Water keeps your joints lubricated, which provides your bones with a cushion to reduce friction. A reduction in joint friction won't just mean improved mobility. It means your joints will move more smoothly, resulting in fewer aches.

Fewer headaches

Headaches are one of the most obvious signs of dehydration, and it doesn't take much fluid loss for your head to start pounding. If you experience headaches regularly without any explanation, you should pay attention to how much water you drink.

While many symptoms of dehydration can be signs of underlying illnesses, you should try to increase your hydration to be sure that isn't the issue you are dealing with. There is no drawback to drinking more water; if you don't prefer its taste, you can jazz it up with frozen fruit.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Hydration# Water# Health# Fitness

Comments / 0

Published by

Academic Speaker | Freelance Journalist | I have contributed to a variety of publications such as Forbes, Tech In Asia, and The Next Web. I cover a variety of topics ranging from fintech, big data, AI, blockchain, to lifestyle and breaking news stories.

486 followers

More from Luke Fitzpatrick

Why A Business Plan Is Important In 2023: Understanding Its True Value

A business plan is a comprehensive document that outlines the goals and strategies of a business. It serves as a roadmap for the business, outlining how the company intends to achieve its objectives and grow over time. Creating a business plan is an essential step for any entrepreneur looking to establish a successful and sustainable business.

Read full story

Home Security Checklist: Protect Your Castle From The Inside Out

There are layers to physical security. When people lived in castles, they had moats and drawbridges, and that might not be feasible in the modern world, but defense-in-depth is still very much a concept that counts in home security. It aims to deter and delay an intruder.

Read full story

The Ultimate Guide To Boat Camping

There's nothing more relaxing than being out on the water, surrounded by nature. It can also be exciting if you want to take it a step further and spend a night. Whether heading for the ocean, river, or lake, you must ensure you're prepared for anything. This ultimate guide to boat camping will help make your experience unforgettable.

Read full story

The Shoplifting 'Crime Wave' And What Businesses Can Do

According to the NASP (National Association for Shoplifting Prevention), over $13 billion of merchandise is stolen yearly. Their data also shows that only one shoplifter in 48 is caught, and only half of those arrested end up prosecuted. With such high numbers and ineffective punishments, it's not an exaggeration to claim that businesses are experiencing a shoplifting epidemic.

Read full story

Modernizing Holiday Rentals: The Importance Of Using Technology For Safety And Comfort

There are many factors that people take into consideration when planning a family holiday and choosing suitable accommodation. Among these, we can include the safety and comfort provided by the place where they will stay.

Read full story

North American Monthly Cellular Phone Data Usage Projected At 55GB Per Person

A SIM (subscriber identity module) is typically purchased from a carrier and slotted into a phone. They usually come with a fixed amount of minutes, texts, and data. However, with consumer demand changing, new SIM card variations, such as the data-only SIM, are gaining popularity.

Read full story

How Playing the Drums Affects a Child’s Brain

Most children are attracted to rhythmic activities and music. Why not have a child study drumming? Parents may worry that they will invest in a beginner drum set and the child will lose interest after a week or two or that the continuous noise may be overwhelming.

Read full story
18 comments

Investment And Saving Options For Small Business Owners

As a small business owner, you have several different investment and saving options to choose from. Knowing which option is right for you can be difficult, and the wrong decision could have severe consequences for your business.

Read full story

The Difference Between Symmetric vs. Asymmetric Encryption

You may have heard about encryption and ways to make your personal information more secure, but do you know the difference between symmetric vs. asymmetric encryption? How will this knowledge help you?

Read full story

Highlights From the Global Wellness Summit 2022

Photo byPhoto by Hannah Busing on UnsplashonUnsplash. The Global Wellness Summit 2022 recently took place in Tel Aviv this past October 31 - November 3, with great success and raving reviews.

Read full story

There Are More Than 1.3 Million Lawyers In The U.S.

Most people only think about legal services if they get in trouble and must go to court. However, many different types of legal services can be provided online. With more than 1.3 million lawyers in the U.S., it is essential to consider your specific needs when choosing an online legal service provider.

Read full story
23 comments

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD): Winter Depression

Staying healthy throughout winter can be difficult. Low temperatures prevent your body from effectively fighting viruses, especially when cold, dry air enters your respiratory system. Common viruses in the winter are the common cold and flu.

Read full story

Many People Don’t Trust Doctors To Provide Quality Care

Finding the right doctor for your needs is crucial to your health. Many people don’t trust their doctors to provide quality care or get the medical help they need. Doctors seem to spend less time with their patients than ever, making it difficult to find one you trust will listen to your health concerns. Patients deserve quality care and to feel like their health concerns are being heard and cared for properly.

Read full story
77 comments

The RV Industry Contributes Almost $12 Billion In Taxes To The US Economy Every Year

Photo byPhoto by Anders Nielsen on UnsplashonUnsplash. The recreational vehicle is something of an American pastime and, according to data from Truly Experiences, contributes almost $12 billion in taxes yearly to the U.S. economy.

Read full story

New Poll Suggests Gen Z Seek Fulfilling Relationships That Add Value To Their Lives

A new poll recently created quite a stir on social media – the number of men under 30 who haven't had sex is so dramatic that a particular segment of the internet is calling for a right to sex. There was a big factor they all seemed to miss, though; the poll wasn't about whether they'd ever had sex. It was in the last year. And the numbers were pretty similar for women.

Read full story
1 comments

Adobe’s Recent Polling Suggests Well-Designed Websites Perform Better

If you’re in the e-commerce business, or if e-commerce is a part of your business model, then you need to have a website. E-commerce is the way of current and future purchasing products online. So, if you’re thinking of incorporating e-commerce into your web design, whether you’re doing your web design or hiring it out, here are some statistics that you might find helpful before you move forward.

Read full story

Australia Is Trying To Get Tech Talent To Come To Adelaide

Nestled in Adelaide's Central Business District, Lot Fourteen is shaping into something special. With over $700 million in government investment and $400 million from the private sector, Lot 14 is ready to make a global impact.

Read full story

85% Of Men Will Experience Thinning In Their Hairline

Male pattern baldness has long been a topic of conversation, but female pattern baldness is just as real and as prevalent. Hair is a significant part of most people's identities. Women's hair is perceived as a sign of their femininity, and society dictates that it is part of a woman's attractiveness.

Read full story

Dinner Party Planning For This Party Season

A dinner party always requires lots of planning, but winter has an exciting twist. Where once you choose savory, light meals to enjoy in the warmth of the sun, winter allows you to make more decadent dishes. Goodbye citrus salad, hello ravioli casserole. It's the cozy comfort food we crave all year, and a winter dinner party is a perfect time to take advantage of it.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy