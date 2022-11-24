Highlights From the Global Wellness Summit 2022

The Global Wellness Summit 2022 recently took place in Tel Aviv this past October 31 - November 3, with great success and raving reviews.

With the wellness industry expected to surpass $5 trillion by 2023, the Global Wellness Institute (GWI) outlined a firm focus during the GWS for defining wellness policies moving forward. With policies affecting the efficacy of the wellness sector at the micro (individual), meso (community/family), and macro (societal and environmental) levels, there will no doubt be some pivotal new policy definitions to come from the GWI in the coming months.

This latest GWS also set the stage for the launch of the BBC ShortStory series in collaboration with the GWI, In pursuit of Wellness. The Summit was jammed-packed with exciting, illuminating, inspiring content, and extraordinary musical performances - if you missed it, you missed out, so here’s a rundown of the highlights.

The future is Femtech

The Summit focused intently on the prediction that the future of wellness tech lies firmly in Femtech. With females being notoriously underrepresented in the medical research and development fields, Femtech is expected to be the next big thing in the wellness tech sector. Investment opportunities are therefore expected to abound in the female health space as companies vie for market share when launching femtech-related products and services.

According to Aradhana Khowala, CEO and Founder of Apatamind Partners, femtech startups raised $2.5 bn in 2021, and the market is expected to reach $75 bn by 2027.

Outgrowing formulaic spas

Omer Isvan, president of Servotel Corporation (top advisories for global investment and hotel and resort developments), addressed the Summit regarding the importance of taking threats against the wellness of our earth as seriously as we do our personal wellness. Isvan asserts that the wellness of the earth is so closely related to personal wellness, and that termination clauses are now included in development contracts to allow for dropping any clients that refuse to follow sustainability recommendations.

Spa guests are looking for impactful, unique, and transformational experiences, and according to Isvan, ‘it is no longer the time for formulaic spas.’

Restoring biological brain function

Shai Efrati, MD, Director of Sagol Center for Hyperbaric Medicine & Research, brought the science of Hyperbaric medicine to the table, suggesting that we ‘can actually take biology back in time.’

According to Efrati, studies in healthy individuals over 65 years of age demonstrate that the biological brain function can be restored using oxygen compression via Hyperbaric suites/chambers; anti-aging treatments are staggeringly popular, and a body of evidence for the effectiveness of some solutions is ever-growing.

The art and science of living well

In collaboration with the GWI, BBC StoryWorks’ new series, In Pursuit of Wellness, premiered on day one of the GWS. This extraordinary film series explores wellness in relation to its importance in every aspect of our daily lives, uncovering the science behind both modern wellness innovations and the ancient traditions that have preceded them. The series highlights how wellness practices abound all around us; how the very act of living our lives through breathing, moving, laughing, celebrating, and feeling grateful can all work towards transforming our health and well-being.

Music meets science

Freddie Moross , Managing Director of Myndstream , took to the GWS stage with Professor Adam Ockelford of Roehampton University and musical savant and blind pianist Derek Paravicini to present a unique exploration into the scientific approach to music and its vital applications to the wellness sector.

Moross was the youngest award winner at the GWS, picking up The Debra Simon Award for Leader in Furthering Mental Wellness for his work on Myndstream.

Myndstream is a leading global catalog of carefully curated music featuring internationally-acclaimed, award-winning artists. The company, led by award-winning Wellness leader Freddie Moross, sits at the intersection between art and science, contributing significantly to the research into the powerful impact that music has on well-being, including children’s development and music therapy for Autism Spectrum Disorder . Myndstream has explored the effects of curated music as therapy in school settings through a pilot study in collaboration with an Ireland-based childcare facility, Junior Genius, and features in the episode Music and Neurodiversity as part of the BBC series In Pursuit of Wellness.

A dazzling performance by one of the world’s most incredible pianists, Derek Paravicini, completed the presentation on music for well-being. Paravicini, despite being blind and autistic, has amassed millions of views on Youtube and through his TedTalk presentation due to his awe-inspiring skill for musical improvisation and performance.

Music meets nature

As well as science and music’s connection, the Global Wellness Summit highlighted how music meets nature with musical duo Palm Reading, a Myndstream article.

Charlie Laubacher and Skooby Laposky presented a unique musical experience generated directly from plant life and natural environments. Their performance captured biodata from plants in Israeli and Palestinian territories to create a seamless composition illustrating music and nature as healers.

Another jam-packed Global Wellness Summit wraps up

Other GWS 2022 highlights included:

information on the Dead Sea Guardians working towards protecting the Dead Sea, which is reportedly diminishing by 0.5cm every single day;

Meta (formerly Facebook) speaking on how the Metaverse, which creates our online virtual spaces, will play a major role in how we experience fitness and wellness moving forwards;

a new concept from TimeShifter regarding our natural daily rhythms and planning optimal times for eating, sleeping, exercising, and more to best support our health;

and how thermal water parks are growing in popularity, with a major development in the works for Mexico.

Next year’s Global Wellness Summit will be held in Qatar, with dates yet to be announced.