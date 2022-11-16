Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD): Winter Depression

Staying healthy throughout winter can be difficult. Low temperatures prevent your body from effectively fighting viruses, especially when cold, dry air enters your respiratory system. Common viruses in the winter are the common cold and flu.

Cold weather makes it challenging for you to recover from illness and prevent it from recurring, so to stay healthy, you need the right plan to follow all season long. In addition, with a lack of sunlight, many people may start feeling the effects of seasonal affective disorder (SAD), also known as winter depression, so you’ll need a plan for your mental and physical health. Here are a few ways to take care of your health this winter.

Stay warm

It may be challenging to stay warm during the winter, especially if you have to stand at the bus stop in the cold or walk to class as a college student. However, staying warm is crucial to protect you from the elements.

Of course, being cold doesn’t make you sick, but it can affect your body’s ability to fight viruses since it’ll be more focused on trying to keep you warm. In addition, being in freezing temperatures for too long can be deadly, so exercise caution when spending any time outdoors during the winter.

Wash your hands

Many illnesses spread in the winter months, including the common cold and flu. The best way to prevent yourself from getting sick is by washing your hands and keeping your hands away from your mouth and face. Always avoid accidentally infecting yourself when touching surfaces that may contain germs and then touching your face since that’s the easiest way for germs to enter your body.

Washing your hands also prevents others from getting sick, especially young children and the elderly with compromised immune systems. If you don’t have access to soap and water, consider carrying hand sanitizer with you wherever you go.

Take advantage of sunlight

If you live in a place where the sun doesn’t come out too often in the winter, you should take advantage of the sunlight whenever you see it. Sunlight is the best way for you to get the vitamin D you need to support your immune system, and sunlight can improve mental health and keep the symptoms of SAD at bay.

Of course, depending on the temperature outside, you may not be able to enjoy time in the sun for too long. However, opening a window when the sun is out can be enough to help you feel more energized and invigorated during a long, dark winter.

Spend time with loved ones

Winter is a great time to build your relationship because there are fewer winter activities than summer activities. In addition, most people simply want to stay home during the winter to avoid the harsh conditions outside. Taking advantage of the time you have with your loved ones can help you form stronger bonds, so consider playing games, talking, or even making dinner together.

Take vitamin C

Vitamin C is essential for immune support. However, it won’t make an existing cold go away faster, so it’s important to take care of your immune system even when it’s healthy. Vitamin C also supports muscle recovery and nerve health to help you feel your best.

You can get this vitamin from fresh fruits, especially citrus fruits and vegetables, or you can take a vitamin C supplement to keep your body strong during cold and flu season.

Get rest

Sleep is good for you, and with the sun setting earlier and coming up later, you have more darkness to support better sleep. While you should get quality sleep every night, no matter the season, winter can help you sleep better by allowing you to easily regulate your temperature with layered bedding to prevent you from getting too cold or too hot.

Remember, sleep allows your mind and body to rest so that they can fight off viruses like the cold and flu. However, it’s also good for your mental health and can prevent anxiety and depression.

Eat right

Diet plays a significant role in overall health. You should be getting most, if not all, of the vitamins and minerals you need from food. However, based on your busy schedule and lifestyle, that’s not always possible, so you may have to take additional supplements.

Eating a healthy diet throughout winter can help prevent illness by ensuring your body has the nutrients it needs to fight viruses while keeping you fit. In addition, eating a healthy diet throughout the year can prevent you from gaining weight during the winter when you may be less active, and consuming less sugar can prevent various health issues like obesity, yeast infections , and diabetes.

Exercise

Exercise can be challenging in the winter. If you like running outdoors, your options may be limited by the ice, snow, and frigid temperatures. In addition, winter can make you feel more fatigued than summer because there’s less sunlight, so you may feel less motivated to hop on the treadmill or head to the gym.

However, exercise is important for overall health and wellness; you must find ways to continue exercising even when you can’t spend too much time outdoors. Investing in an indoor exercise bike or another piece of equipment can ensure you’re getting enough cardio to stay healthy and fit.

Take care of your skin

Most people don’t consider the health of their skin. However, your skin is your largest organ, and without the right care, it can become dry, cracked, and even painful during the cold winter months. During the winter, you use artificial heat to keep your home warm, ultimately trying the air out even more than the cold outdoor air alone, which can cause your skin to dry.

Keeping your skin moisturized is key to preventing skin issues like itchiness, cracking, and flaking. You can take care of your skin in several ways, including staying hydrated throughout the day, investing in a quality cream or lotion, and using sunscreen (yes, even in the winter).

Final thoughts

Your winter health routine doesn’t have to be much different from the things you do in the summer. A healthy diet and exercise are essential to overall health. However, you should keep yourself warm and consider washing your hands more often during cold and flu season.