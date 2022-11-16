Many People Don’t Trust Doctors To Provide Quality Care

Luke Fitzpatrick

Photo by Johny Georgiadis on Unsplash

Finding the right doctor for your needs is crucial to your health. Many people don’t trust their doctors to provide quality care or get the medical help they need. Doctors seem to spend less time with their patients than ever, making it difficult to find one you trust will listen to your health concerns. Patients deserve quality care and to feel like their health concerns are being heard and cared for properly.

How to find the right doctor?

With rising insurance and medical costs, you deserve a doctor willing to put your treatment first. So here are a few tips to help you find the right healthcare provider:

Check your insurance

Always check with your insurance company to find doctors in your area that will take your insurance. Unfortunately, not all doctors take all insurance, and some mental health providers don’t accept any insurance, requiring patients to pay out of pocket for every appointment.

Therefore, you’ll need to ensure any doctor you find will accept insurance to prevent you from paying out of pocket for your healthcare costs. Of course, depending on your insurance type, you’ll likely have to pay a portion of your doctor’s fees, but that doesn’t mean you should pay all of it. Instead, finding an in-network provider is key to helping you save money.

Most insurance companies have a tool on their websites that allow you to search for providers in your area. Once you discover who takes your insurance, you can start researching different doctors to find one that suits your needs.

Consider your health needs

Everyone has different health needs. Some people need specialized care, while others need a primary care physician they can go to whenever they feel under the weather. In addition, some people need dental insurance, while others need vision insurance due to their health needs.

Therefore, only some doctors in-network will suit your specific needs. If you’re a relatively healthy adult, you’ll need a doctor you can go to for specific services like vaccinations, gynecological exams, and vision exams. Of course, there are several types of physicians to consider, including:

  • Family practice: Family practice treats a variety of pages, from newborns to the elderly. However, they’re generalists who treat various conditions and will give you a referral when you need a specialist. Nurse practitioners with different nursing specialties may also work in family practice.
  • Internal medicine: Doctors treat adults to prevent, diagnose, and manage diseases and chronic conditions like essential tremors and diabetes.
  • General practice: General practice doctors are similar to family practice, treating patients of every age. However, they typically treat more conditions and may use alternative medicine.

Ask around

Referrals are the best way to meet your next doctor. If you have a specific health concern, such as scalp issues, you can ask others with the same condition who their doctors are and whether they enjoy the experience.

Most people find their doctors this way because they trust their loved ones to refer them to a doctor who will provide them with exceptional service. If you have a healthcare provider already but need a specialist, you can ask your PCP for a referral to a specific specialist to help you get better access to the care you need.

Consider location

Location is important, especially for individuals who visit the doctor more often. If you go to the doctor more than once or twice a year, you should consider finding someone nearby. Always try to find a doctor who is convenient for you to visit. You can also try to find doctors who make house calls or keep their offices open on weekends for additional convenience.

Language

If English isn’t your first language, you should try to find a doctor who speaks it to ensure you can understand everything they’re telling you about your health. Having a doctor, you can effectively communicate with can lead to better health outcomes because you’ll understand their instructions.

Meet them

The best way to determine whether someone is a good fit to care for your health is to meet them in person. Of course, a doctor’s visit will cost you money, but if you don’t have any severe health conditions to discuss, you can meet doctors for physicians to discuss your health.

Consider how comfortable you are in their offices and whether or not they pay attention to your concerns. Be aware of red flags like a doctor who seems disinterested or too busy to discuss your needs further.

When meeting your doctor in person, pay attention to everything from the waiting room to how the staff interacts with patients. Having a quality doctor is essential, but if you’re not comfortable in their office, you’ll be hesitant to return.

Ask questions

When considering a new doctor, you should prepare a list of questions. Then, you can call their office to talk to a nurse or an office manager to have most, if not all, of your questions answered. First, consider what’s most important to you. A list of questions may include the following:

  • How fast do you call patients back if they have questions?
  • Which hospitals does the doctor use?
  • What routine tests are performed?
  • Is the office staff friendly?
  • Who sees patients when the doctor is away?
  • Do patients pay upfront and file the claims themselves, or makes the office process insurance claims?

Of course, you can always make an interview appointment to meet the doctor and office staff to get a feel for the experience you can expect if you become a patient.

Summing up

Finding the right doctor takes time, especially if you’re looking for someone who can dedicate enough time to speaking with you during your appointments.

Many doctors are overworked and will try to get in and out as soon as possible to move on to the next patient, trying to treat as many people as possible. However, if you’re ever unhappy with the services your doctor provides, you can call their offices and discuss the issues with an office manager or nurse to determine whether or not it’s worth going back.

