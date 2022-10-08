Talk To Friend's First Before Hiring A House Cleaner

Luke Fitzpatrick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0maMVF_0iQmU6Ru00
Living roomPhoto by Kara Eads on Unsplash

Being in a constant state of anxiety because your house isn't clean is no way to live. And as much as you try, it can be tough to keep on top of cleaning your home when you already lead a busy life.

Finding the time to perform deep cleaning can be almost impossible between work and the kids' schedules. And you certainly don't want to rely on family and friends — it's not good practice, and it can sometimes sour relationships. That's why professional cleaning exists.

A lot goes into hiring a professional house cleaner, as you'll want to ensure you get one that's the right fit for you, your wallet, and your house. The following guide provides tips on hiring a competent, reasonably priced cleaner that will come into your home and leave you with a spotlessly clean home.

Search well and far

While contacting the first option you find after a quick Google Search may be tempting, it's worth waiting and doing your homework on the local options available. Read reviews, and visit the cleaning company's websites and social media pages.

Are they in good working order? Do they have good reviews on them that seem genuine? Do they have good pictures of before and after their work? Ask your family and friends if they have any recommendations. Referrals from friends are always a great way to get quality help. Check if the cleaning business you're interested in has satisfaction guarantees.

The important thing is that you search well before contacting anyone. Also, ensure that the cleaning company's employees are bonded and insured. That way, you're doubly protected against any breakages or accidents while doing their jobs.

See if they're a good fit

From your list of house cleaners, you'll want to pick one that's the best fit for you and your family. After all, these people will be coming into your home. This may require trial-and-error or multiple phone calls and seeing what kind of feeling you get from those conversations.

You should set up an interview for prospective cleaners to get a feel for them and their work. They can also offer you an in-home estimate during this interview.

Establish a rate of pay

During this interview, you must establish a fair pay rate if they're a one-man-band operation. If not, they may be salaried by their cleaning company. This distinction should be made evident within their online presence; if not, you should ask the question during a phone conversation.

Rates of pay are usually an hourly fee, and they'll be able to give you an estimate of how long it'll take them to clean your space. Be sure to check on the costs, as the price varies quite a bit between residential and commercial cleaning.

This is why it's critical to have everything written down in a contract if you're hiring a cleaner for the long term. Keep in mind a larger cleaning company has more variety for a cleaner to match your home (they also do office cleaning), but individual cleaners may be cheaper to hire.

Contact previous clients

If this professional house cleaner has come recommended to you by friends and family or has decent online reviews, don't hesitate to reach out to their previous to get information on how good a job they did.

This is part of your homework on who you hire and one of the last things you'll do before inviting the prospective cleaner into your home. Your home is your castle, and you want to have your house cleaned by a professional who has experience in regular cleaning to the highest quality.

Feel free to inspect their work and ask questions

Once the cleaner is inside your home and begins their work, you may be tempted to be out while this is happening to make things easier. But, at least for the first couple of times they clean, you should be present until you develop trust.

Also, it doesn't hurt to ask questions of your cleaners and inspect their work accordingly. You can ask any questions you like, and if you have allergies, it might be an idea to ensure that they're bringing in scent-free cleaning products.

They may also have tips on cleaning the home yourself so you can keep the space fresher in between cleans. Any cleaning tips will benefit your regular cleaning schedule. Also, pay attention to how long it takes them to clean certain home areas so you know how much time in the future to allocate.

If carpets are on the agenda, ensure they're cleaned

This will definitely need to be discussed beforehand, but sometimes cleaners come in and don't clean carpets, wash floors, or clean ovens — they only do surfaces and the rooms in the house.

If they don't disclose it and want them to clean your carpets, make sure you ask. They will likely come with a professional carpet cleaner, which may be the last thing they do before leaving. Either way, it's a good idea to double-check their cleaning checklist.

Make sure they cover all the bases

It's part of your job to decide what you want your professional cleaner to clean when they get to your home. So, make sure that you have thought about this before they arrive. Many will clean the house in its entirety, and they'll welcome regular cleaning work. Others, however, will need further information from the potential client before they start work.

While they should be proficient enough to do all the work themselves, they may also need specific directions for cleaning windows or hardwood floors. It's also worthwhile ensuring that they clean things like ceiling fans and light fixtures in the living room, as this is where dust and dirt accumulate over time, and they're often forgotten in the hustle and bustle of the job.

Do they provide bathroom cleaning? Or a spring clean as part of the cleaning routine? Will they do a full home clean in the time allocated, or will bathroom cleaning take up all their time? You might also ask if they offer services like running errands, pest control, or other cleaning solutions that might be outside the norm.

Provide adequate feedback and pay accordingly

You must let them know if you are unsatisfied with any element of the cleaner's work. They're probably not there to take your money and run, and most cleaners will relish the opportunity to have feedback on their work, positive or negative.

It'll help them do their jobs better next time and help you form a happier, healthier bond with the cleaner. You should make payment upon completion or in the way you've arranged to do so under your written contract.

Final considerations

Depending on the type of cleaning you're looking for, it's important to note that there are two types of cleaners for your home. First, a large company with many cleaners on their books, and second, individual cleaners who are either cleaning as a side business or as their primary source of income, working on a sole proprietorship only.

Before trusting the latter in your home, you might want to check to see their credentials, ask about insurance and, of course, find out their business registration details.

Before hiring, you should also see if they do house tours for a more accurate estimate on price and to find out how much time cleaning will take. You could also ask about green cleaning, whether cleaning of homes and gardens can come in a package deal, and see if they do holiday cleaning to ensure your home is looking its best during busy festive seasons.

No matter what purpose you're hiring a professional cleaning company, the goal is to come out of the experience with a clean house and in a happier and healthier mindset than before. So make sure that this is the case before inviting them back.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# cleaning# homes# cleaner# how to

Comments / 0

Published by

Academic Speaker | Freelance Journalist | I have contributed to a variety of publications such as Forbes, Tech In Asia, and The Next Web. I cover a variety of topics ranging from fintech, big data, AI, blockchain, to lifestyle and breaking news stories.

241 followers

More from Luke Fitzpatrick

Locally-Owned Businesses Account For 44% Of The U.S. Economy

Laptops meeting in coffee shopPhoto by Maranda Vandergriff on Unsplash. Locally-owned businesses account for 44% of the U.S. economy. That's a significant number, meaning local businesses are vital to the general state of our country.

Read full story

How To Party From Home In 2022

There are plenty of ways to celebrate responsibility and enjoy every holiday that comes your way. Let's look at some of the best party ideas you can play for the festive season around the corner and the coming year ahead.

Read full story
Jackson, MS

What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water Crisis

Life in Jackson, Mississippi, is already significantly impacted by a crumbling water infrastructure in desperate need of repair; now, historic rainfall has completely cut all residents off from clean water supplies. Recent heavy rainfalls and subsequent flooding have overwhelmed the already fragile system,

Read full story
1 comments

Collect User-Generated Content For Your Brand in 5 Easy Ways

Standing out and staying relevant on social media can be pretty taxing. You have to strategize and create content almost every day. Content creation takes time and effort, and requires you to master the latest management systems to stay on par with other brands. But did you know that you can tap your audience to help you?

Read full story

6 Ways To Integrate Instagram Posts Into Your Email Marketing Campaigns

Email marketing remains constant for many online consumers, even in a social media-driven market. A lot of mailing list subscribers still sign up straight from websites. However, there's a different charm when you also lead your existing subscribers to your social media platforms. Instagram, for example, opens up a more personalized and real-time engagement.

Read full story

Improve Your Business Instagram Account in 6 Easy Ways

Instagram has been a helpful platform for businesses to thrive, create genuine connections, and collaborate. It makes a lot of sense why many users have switched to a Business Instagram Account. Switching has given them access to information and features that help propagate their business.

Read full story

How To Get The Healthy Skin You’ve Always Wanted?

Having healthy skin is one of the best self-confidence boosters around. Finding a routine that works for you can be challenging with many products, tips, and tricks on the market. To help you get the skin you want and deserve, here are five steps to healthy skin that can be done daily to help you feel amazing.

Read full story

Tech Guide: How To Connect AirPods To An iPhone

Apple has gone all out when it comes to the technical capabilities of their AirPods. It's easier than ever to connect your AirPods to your iPhone, and Apple has designed them to connect much more quickly than other kinds of BlueTooth devices. If you can't get your AirPods to work and they won't connect to your iPhone, here's what you need to do.

Read full story

How To Decide If You Should Invest In Stocks?

Wall Street, New York, United StatesPhoto by Patrick Weissenberger on Unsplash. The stock market can be a fruitful place. Whether you’re looking to invest small-time or big-time, there’s lots of opportunity for growth and the eventual potential for financial prosperity and freedom.

Read full story
6 comments

5 Cleaning Tips To Sell Your Home Fast

Red Fisher & Paykel range, Toronto, CanadaPhoto by André François McKenzie on Unsplash. It’s no secret that the real estate market is still hot as ever, with no signs of slowing down. Properties are selling so quickly left and right that they’re listed for less than a week.

Read full story

How ERP Systems Reduce Costs And Improve Profits For SMEs

Frankfurt am Main, Frankfurt am Main, DeutschlandPhoto by Yibei Geng on Unsplash. The ERP market is rapidly expanding, with the total market size expected to exceed $4.95 billion by 2024.

Read full story

The Transition To Hybrid Workplaces

The first few years of the pandemic highlighted the efficiency and benefits of a hybrid work setup. What was once a special arrangement is becoming the norm, especially how the hybrid work setup has been proven sustainable for employees and management.

Read full story
1 comments

How Are Fuel Price Increases Affecting Grocery Prices?

A person walking in a supermarketPhoto by Hanson Lu on Unsplash. Consumers are spending more money on food, both in supermarkets and restaurants. Fuel prices are at an all-time high, causing distribution costs to soar. As a result, suppliers charge restaurants and food stores more money for the same services, and these retailers have to increase their prices.

Read full story

Different Alarm Systems To Secure Your Home

Wooster, United StatesPhoto by Nathan Fertig on Unsplash. When buying your first home, there are a lot of additional costs that add up. Things like security alarms, CCTV, and home insurance are just a few things you have to factor in. It's a lot to think about, and with home prices on the rise, it's essential to be as cost-effective as possible while also considering your home's security.

Read full story
2 comments

How To Get Started on eCommerce Marketing

eCommerce Marketing is all about bringing marketing methods to the digital space. Like traditional marketing, eCommerce marketing is a way to strategize how businesses can attract customers, convert said customers into buyers, and build brand identity and awareness.

Read full story

9 Practical Email Marketing For Higher Open Rates

In setting up online marketing tools, brands and businesses prioritize websites and social media accounts first and tackle email marketing last. Not because email marketing is not as important, but because of the assumption that many people do not open their emails anyway. As it is, we receive an overwhelming amount of emails a day, so it is easy for brand mailing list content to get lost in inboxes. In 2022, an estimated 347 billion emails were sent and received daily.

Read full story

6 Basement Remodeling Tips To Upgrade Your Home

Home interior designPhoto by Sidekix Media on Unsplash. Remodeling your basement isn't always high on your priority list. However, a nicely finished basement can add value to your house and your living space. Depending on what you have to work with, you could make it into a study, bedroom, social space, or kitchen. About 42% of standalone houses have basements in the US. What could you do with yours?

Read full story

4 Steps To Improve Your Parenting

A father holding his sonPhoto by Kelli McClintock on Unsplash. Life goes by so fast. You might be busy working, cleaning and cooking, saving for college, running the kids to and from sports and school – and time just flies by. The next minute your kids are adults, moving out of home on their own, making their own decisions (right and wrong) and you wonder whether or not they’ll be okay.

Read full story

How to Encourage Engagement On Your Social Media Platforms

Navigating social media algorithms can be very tricky, and most of the time, they vary per platform. One of the best ways to beat the algorithm and stay relevant in your chosen platforms is active audience engagement.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy