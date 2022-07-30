Tech Guide: How To Connect AirPods To An iPhone

Luke Fitzpatrick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hkhVG_0gyI61mU00
Apple iPhoneImage by Jess Bailey from Pixabay

Apple has gone all out when it comes to the technical capabilities of their AirPods. It's easier than ever to connect your AirPods to your iPhone, and Apple has designed them to connect much more quickly than other kinds of BlueTooth devices. If you can't get your AirPods to work and they won't connect to your iPhone, here's what you need to do.

Step 1: Enable BlueTooth

Your AirPods cannot connect with your iPhone if you don't have the BlueTooth turned on. Navigate to the Settings menu and select the BlueTooth option. You'll see a toggle switch next to it, which you need to slide so that it turns green.

Step 2: Open your home screen

Ensure that your AirPods are in their case and that the case is closed. Grab your iPhone and go to the home screen. You can get to the home screen on older iPhones by pressing the Home button, which you'll find at the base of the phone's screen. If you have a newer iPhone, you'll need to swipe up as you usually do.

Step 3: Open the AirPods case

Once your home screen is open, all you have to do is open your AirPod case, whether it’s one of the Apple cases or an Airpod case that’s a little cuter. Ideally, you want to hold the AirPod case as close to the iPhone as possible (one or two inches is ideal).

Remember that your AirPods won't connect if you have not charged them. So please make sure that they fully charge before attempting connection.

Once charged, opening your AirPods case next to your phone will result in a setup prompt on your iPhone screen. Follow the steps until you get to the point where you have to hit 'connect.'

Step 4: Follow the onscreen prompts

If you've never connected your AirPods to your iPhone, you'll have a series of prompts to follow, which are quick and straightforward to understand.

One of the steps will even walk you through setting up 'Hey Siri,' as this will be the case even if you have previously had a pair of AirPods but have replaced a lost pair. Fortunately, losing AirPods isn’t as common as you might think.

Step 5: Tap ‘done’

In most cases, once you hit the 'done' prompt, your AirPods will be connected to your iPhone. They will now connect whenever you use them, so you won't have to go through the connections and setup process every time you listen to your favorite playlist or the latest podcast.

If the setup has been successful, you'll see a notification at the top of your iPhone screen whenever you use your AirPods. It's also worth remembering that once you've successfully connected your AirPods to your iPhone, they will automatically work with any other device that you've got connected to your iCloud account.

Troubleshooting

If your AirPods aren’t connecting to your iPhone despite following the proper steps, there are a few things you can try.

Manual connection: You might have to connect your AirPods manually, which is a lot easier than it sounds. All you have to do is start by following steps 1 and 2 as standard.

In step 3, press the button on the rear of the AirPods case instead of waiting for the prompt. If you hold it down long enough, you’ll see a white light start blinking on the body of the case (on the front if you’ve chosen the AirPod Pros, and on the inside of the case with older models). Then, you should see the ‘connect’ prompt on your home screen. Tap ‘connect’ and follow any additional prompts.

Quick fixes: If manually connecting your AirPods to your iPhone doesn’t help, there are a few quick fixes to try. First, try the classic IT fix of turning your BlueTooth off, leaving it for 60 seconds, and then turning it back on again.

You can also try disabling Low Power Mode, which occasionally affects connected devices. Finally, check your phone’s settings. Look at the audio output and ensure that your soundtrack isn’t playing on another speaker or a set of BlueTooth-connected headphones. If so, disconnect them and walk back through the connection steps.

Last step

If none of the above has worked, your next step is to reset your AirPods to their factory settings. This will disconnect if you've already connected your AirPods to your other Apple devices. You’ll have to reconnect them, and you won’t be able to use the Find My feature until you do.

Finally, if resetting the AirPods doesn’t work, your phone may need to be updated. If you have AirPods Pro, you need iOS 13.2 or something newer. Head to your settings menu, click 'General,' and then click 'Software Update.' If an update has been made available, hit the 'Download and Install' prompt. Your AirPods should now connect to your iPhone.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Apple# iPhone# AirPods

Comments / 0

Published by

Academic Speaker | Freelance Journalist | I have contributed to a variety of publications such as Forbes, Tech In Asia, and The Next Web. I cover a variety of topics ranging from fintech, big data, AI, blockchain, to lifestyle and breaking news stories.

226 followers

More from Luke Fitzpatrick

How To Get The Healthy Skin You’ve Always Wanted?

Having healthy skin is one of the best self-confidence boosters around. Finding a routine that works for you can be challenging with many products, tips, and tricks on the market. To help you get the skin you want and deserve, here are five steps to healthy skin that can be done daily to help you feel amazing.

Read full story

5 Cleaning Tips To Sell Your Home Fast

Red Fisher & Paykel range, Toronto, CanadaPhoto by André François McKenzie on Unsplash. It’s no secret that the real estate market is still hot as ever, with no signs of slowing down. Properties are selling so quickly left and right that they’re listed for less than a week.

Read full story

How ERP Systems Reduce Costs And Improve Profits For SMEs

Frankfurt am Main, Frankfurt am Main, DeutschlandPhoto by Yibei Geng on Unsplash. The ERP market is rapidly expanding, with the total market size expected to exceed $4.95 billion by 2024.

Read full story

The Transition To Hybrid Workplaces: Trends to Watch Out For In 2022

The first few years of the pandemic highlighted the efficiency and benefits of a hybrid work setup. What was once a special arrangement is becoming the norm, especially how the hybrid work setup has been proven sustainable for employees and management.

Read full story

How Are Fuel Price Increases Affecting Grocery Prices?

A person walking in a supermarketPhoto by Hanson Lu on Unsplash. Consumers are spending more money on food, both in supermarkets and restaurants. Fuel prices are at an all-time high, causing distribution costs to soar. As a result, suppliers charge restaurants and food stores more money for the same services, and these retailers have to increase their prices.

Read full story

Different Alarm Systems To Secure Your Home

Wooster, United StatesPhoto by Nathan Fertig on Unsplash. When buying your first home, there are a lot of additional costs that add up. Things like security alarms, CCTV, and home insurance are just a few things you have to factor in. It's a lot to think about, and with home prices on the rise, it's essential to be as cost-effective as possible while also considering your home's security.

Read full story
2 comments

How To Get Started on eCommerce Marketing

eCommerce Marketing is all about bringing marketing methods to the digital space. Like traditional marketing, eCommerce marketing is a way to strategize how businesses can attract customers, convert said customers into buyers, and build brand identity and awareness.

Read full story

9 Practical Email Marketing For Higher Open Rates

In setting up online marketing tools, brands and businesses prioritize websites and social media accounts first and tackle email marketing last. Not because email marketing is not as important, but because of the assumption that many people do not open their emails anyway. As it is, we receive an overwhelming amount of emails a day, so it is easy for brand mailing list content to get lost in inboxes. In 2022, an estimated 347 billion emails were sent and received daily.

Read full story

4 Steps To Improve Your Parenting

A father holding his sonPhoto by Kelli McClintock on Unsplash. Life goes by so fast. You might be busy working, cleaning and cooking, saving for college, running the kids to and from sports and school – and time just flies by. The next minute your kids are adults, moving out of home on their own, making their own decisions (right and wrong) and you wonder whether or not they’ll be okay.

Read full story

How Much Does Home Staging Cost In 2022?

Interior designPhoto by Francesca Tosolini on Unsplash. Projections suggest that more than 6.7 million Americans will sell their homes in 2022. That’s a little under 10% of US homeowners needing to impress buyers. Home staging is a popular way to boost your sale, attract potential buyers, and perhaps get more money out of the deal. But is home staging worth it in 2022?

Read full story

2022 Insurance Industry Outlook

A person working remotely.Photo by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash. After the tumultuous economic times brought about by the pandemic, the insurance sector, like all others, is in recovery and adaptation mode.

Read full story

Building A Financial Safety Net Is Crucial

Battery Park, New York, United StatesPhoto by Riley Farabaugh on Unsplash. There are many reasons to hope that 2022 will be easier than the last two years. The U.S. economy has been recovering well from the pandemic strains, and the rate of unemployment is significantly lower than during the crisis.

Read full story
1 comments

What Is The Cost Of Living Crisis?

The View from The Shard, London, United KingdomPhoto by Benjamin Davies on Unsplash. In what has been named a ‘cost of living crisis,’ analysts are currently warning Brits that they can expect to see a rise in poverty only ever experienced during times of recession. As part of the crisis, lower-income families are being hit the hardest, struggling to cover their basic expenses and failing to receive sufficient government support.

Read full story

How Video And Access Moving To The Cloud Is Revolutionizing Security Controls

A salesperson working in an office on a virtual call.Photo by LinkedIn Sales Solutions on Unsplash. Advancements in technology have strengthened security systems across businesses, providing them with better protection and a reduced administrative burden. In particular, security technologies, such as access control and video surveillance, are noticing a shift with these advancements.

Read full story

The Benefits Of Aluminium Over Other Materials

Lucerne, SwitzerlandPhoto by Ricardo Gomez Angel on Unsplash. Aluminum is a rigid, resourceful metal with numerous advantages. Aluminum can be cast, machined, formed, melted, and extruded, meaning it can be manufactured into various shapes and sizes. This makes it an essential material as it can be molded into shapes when needed. Aluminum is a popular material to use in the engineering industry because it is lightweight and flexible.

Read full story

Actionable Strategies For Social Media Engagement

Sponsored content and ad boosting were the primary tools for increasing likes and follows, but somewhere along the way, the game changed. Being on social media became more than just numbers. It became about creating meaningful engagements. The increased number of followers seems more like a bonus. Social media users now give more importance to responses.

Read full story

5 Ways To Get Started With Conversion Rate Optimization

The airfocus team in their Hamburg office.Photo by airfocus on Unsplash. Any online marketing campaign’s end goal is to increase sales. But to do that, you’ll first need to attract your target audience and convert them into paying customers. And this is where conversion rates come in.

Read full story

The Most Popular Dog Names And Breeds Revealed

10 week old Miniature Schnauzer puppy CaiaPhoto by Katja Rooke on Unsplash. The name you owners choose for their dogs is usually based on their dog's personality and look. Some specific names are common for particular breeds and why owners frequently choose similar names for their dogs.

Read full story

How Does Account Verification Work With Open Banking?

Whether you're familiar with open banking, banks and third parties have had to verify our accounts for decades. Traditionally, if you want to withdraw money from your bank, you might present a bank card or an ID at your local branch.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy