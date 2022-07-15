The Transition To Hybrid Workplaces: Trends to Watch Out For In 2022

The first few years of the pandemic highlighted the efficiency and benefits of a hybrid work setup. What was once a special arrangement is becoming the norm, especially how the hybrid work setup has been proven sustainable for employees and management.

workplace Unsplash

Many companies have chosen to keep the hybrid work setup even with pandemic protocols lifted, paving the way for trends to emerge.

Here are some of the hybrid workplace trends that we will see more of in the months or even years to come.

More Focus On Holistic Health

The pandemic took a toll on everyone's holistic health, which made companies take the initiative to prioritize a better work-life culture for employees. Wellness programs will no longer just include the usual vacation leaves and recreational perks such as free workout sessions and gym allowances. Companies will also offer mental health consultations and encourage building peer support systems.

Aside from these new offers, companies will be focusing more on output quality than the number of hours clocked in by employees. This performance indicator will allow employees to use their time more efficiently for work and personal matters.

High Regard for Employee Growth

More companies have started investing more in employee learning by organizing workshops and classes that aid in upskilling and progress in the workplace. Given the more flexible hours, more employees will have time to participate in opportunities to help their growth and improvement. As a result, companies will have higher competency and employee retention rates.

Safer Working Environments

The focus on holistic health will also encourage workplace safety. According to research, employees are willing to transition from a remote setup to a hybrid one only if the workplace is safe.

The protocols carried out during the pandemic elevated all health and safety standards of workspaces. These standards will be kept even as we move on toward an endemic. Office sanitation, vaccine mandates, and self-testing will still be done regularly. Carrying these out will make employees feel valued and cared for by their companies.

Heightening The Sense of Purpose

Work can feel very mundane, whether done at home or in the office. So for employees to feel more connected to a greater purpose in their work, companies have opened up their doors to various causes and advocacies. More Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs will be implemented so that employees can be more active in what they are supporting.

This kind of engagement significantly impacts employees' mental health and well-being, resulting in higher productivity and more resilience in the work environment.

Better Space Management

There are days when employees need to go to the office for important meetings, and there are days when they want to go to the office for a change in environment. Working with peers online has many benefits. Online collaboration tools like Monday or Wrike help streamline the processes and take the pain out of remote work. But it still doesn't completely replace being around them in person.

Companies want to make their employees' trips to the office worthwhile, so many of them have started redesigning their office spaces.

Many office spaces are left unused because only 60% of employees are usually in the office. These spaces will be converted to meeting rooms that can accommodate collaboration between remote and in-office employees.

Companies have also started using more configurable, multi-functional office furniture that is easy to move around. These types of furniture make offices look less cluttered and overwhelming.

In terms of design, there will be more office spaces with natural lighting, outdoor views, and even greenery. These will contribute to a more relaxed environment for employees.

Investment in Technology

Technology will continue to play a huge role in sustaining the hybrid workplace setup. Since the pandemic started, there has been a rise in tools that help manage talent acquisitions, schedules, and data sharing.

More technologies that analyze employees' individual and collaborative performances will be developed as we progress into this new work culture. Despite the setup differences, these will put office and virtual assistants on the same competency criteria.

More Dynamic Workforce

A hybrid workplace setup will allow companies to diversify their talent pool since logistics is no longer a limiting factor in hiring. Job seekers don't have to live near the physical office or even be in the same timezone to apply. Another great thing about this is that job seekers will have more options.

Diversity and inclusivity also apply to company collaborations. A company based in Asia can efficiently work with a company in Europe with the help of technology.

Hybrid Is Here to Stay

Adjustments will be made as more and more companies adopt this hybrid workplace setup. At this point, the possibilities and options with this setup are endless. It's already opening up so many doors, and we're only just beginning. For now, let's see what works and take it from there.