How Are Fuel Price Increases Affecting Grocery Prices?

Luke Fitzpatrick

A person walking in a supermarket

Consumers are spending more money on food, both in supermarkets and restaurants. Fuel prices are at an all-time high, causing distribution costs to soar. As a result, suppliers charge restaurants and food stores more money for the same services, and these retailers have to increase their prices.

Why is fuel so expensive?

Fuel prices have been steadily increasing following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The average petrol price is 182.31 pence per liter, increasing to 188.05 per liter for diesel. The sharp increase in the price of fuel is because the wholesale price of crude oil, used to make petrol and diesel, has increased dramatically.

At the beginning of the COVID pandemic, when many businesses were closed, and energy demand was far lower, crude oil prices were lower. However, returning to normality has meant increased demand and a hefty price hike.

Petrol is paid for in US dollars, and the price of fuel is determined by the price of crude oil and the dollar exchange rate; as a result, fuel is even more expensive than usual because the British pound is especially weak against the dollar.

Fuel prices have increased due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia is one of the biggest global oil exporters, but due to the sanctions introduced following the invasion, demand for oil from other producers has increased, causing prices to soar.

Customers absorbing higher fuel prices

As a result of the higher fuel prices, costs for suppliers have increased exponentially with many consumers struggling to cover their business and personal costs. Petrol price increases along with the knock on effects on other everyday products and services has meant that many people have had to turn to debt consolidation loans and other secured loan options, which require a property to be used as collateral and security on the loan and in more extreme cases of debt, even having to sell their home altogether, to stay on top of household debts, including petrol costs.

James Bielby, chief executive of the Federation of Wholesale Distribution, stated that fuel costs represent around 25% to 30% of their distribution costs for goods distribution companies. Thus, if prices have increased significantly, suppliers will need to increase their prices to cover their distribution needs. As a result, customers will have a surcharge to absorb the cost.

Labor shortages, higher energy prices, and higher prices for raw materials mean that the production of food and other goods has become far more expensive. To support these rising costs, suppliers have had to increase the cost of shipping, heavy goods transport, and final mile delivery. Suppliers have had to increase their prices at the customer end.

Thus, increased fuel prices will lead to people paying more for food, both in shops and restaurants, as the shops and restaurants will be compensating for the high cost of supplier diesel.

Food prices are at an all-time high

The cost of all goods and services has increased, with food prices falling under this. In April, the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation published their food index, reporting that food commodities cost roughly one-third more than last year. Food prices might continue to increase between 2.5% and 3.5% throughout the year.

UK households keenly feel inflation's effect; their disposable income has lessened, and their everyday expenses, including basic food needs, have increased dramatically. Low-income households are especially struggling to keep up with their expenses.

The burden of debt is increasing for consumers

In the UK and further afield, there has been an increase in the levels of personal debt and household and business expenditure as a result of the cost of living crisis and accelerated by the rises in fuel prices. For many homeowners, there is an increased risk that lenders may repossess their property due to unpaid and overdue debts.

