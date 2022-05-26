9 Practical Email Marketing For Higher Open Rates

Luke Fitzpatrick

In setting up online marketing tools, brands and businesses prioritize websites and social media accounts first and tackle email marketing last. Not because email marketing is not as important, but because of the assumption that many people do not open their emails anyway. As it is, we receive an overwhelming amount of emails a day, so it is easy for brand mailing list content to get lost in inboxes. In 2022, an estimated 347 billion emails were sent and received daily.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rTe8c_0fqhysFX00
Email StatisticsCodeless

However, there is a way to capture the attention of consumers. Your audience subscribing to your mailing list means agreeing to receive exclusive content. The challenge now is how to make them open your emails the moment they reach their inboxes.

Here are actionable and easy ways to increase your email open rate:

Make It Personable From The Get-Go

There is a bigger chance for the receiver to open your email if you use your name instead of the brand name for the sender field. Including the receiver's name in the subject line increases your email opening rates.

Establish a Brand Voice

It is essential to have your voice consistent in your content, including email marketing. A consistent brand voice will also help you stand out in the flood of emails people get daily.

Do you want your emails to sound upbeat, funny, and encouraging? Or would you prefer a more serious, cut-to-the-chase kind of tone? Think of what kind of rapport you want to have with your audience. Having an established and distinct brand voice doesn't just make you stand out; it will make writing emails easier for you.

Keep it Brief and Concise.

One of the key points of effective email marketing is keeping it simple and straight to the point. Subject Lines require a shorter copy, so keep them at 17-24 characters to avoid getting cut off, especially on mobile view. Sentences in the email body should be under 25 words and paragraphs under three sentences for easy reading. Keeping these in mind will help you write your email more clearly and purposefully.

Highlight Benefits More Than Features

Email Marketing is a great way to talk more about your brand or product. As it is, your website and social media pages already include many of your brand or product features. Utilize email marketing to talk more about the benefits of what you are offering by sharing experiences, testimonies, and how-tos.

Use "Power Words" In The Subject Line

Power Words evoke quick action from the receiver. The Power Words you use will depend on the intention of your email content. Time-Sensitive subject lines give the receiver a sense of urgency and address their fear of missing out on special and exclusive offers they can only get when they open the email. Subject lines like "Free Shipping for this weekend only!" or "Hey (name)! The candle you want is on sale today!" are a few examples.

Power Words can also convey encouragement and present solutions to problems. Imagine receiving an email that says, "Are you struggling with (problem)? You're not alone." Writing this way will make the receiver feel seen and heard.

Driving up curiosity using Power Words is also a great way to increase your email open rate. Cliffhanger subjects like "Guess what we heard about (subject)..." will catch the receiver's attention and open your email instantly.

Tease with Previews

Support your strong subject line with preview text that's just as inviting. The preview text can be the teaser answer to your question in the subject line or include more specifics about the additional content in your email.

Online Softwares show how preview texts will appear in an inbox, both in desktop and mobile views. Using these types of software will also let you see how well your preview text supports your subject line.

Include A Call-To-Action

Having a Call-To-Action button is one of the basics of email marketing. You can usually find CTA buttons in the email header. You can take it up a notch by placing CTAs in your inline text and at the end of the email. This way, your CTA is prominent regardless of how fast or slow the receiver scrolls through your email.

Sometimes, the best call to action is to ask recipients to respond to your email. This strategy gives you the chance to create a unique, personal connection with your subscribers. And it’s an opportunity to impress them with a quick email response time. Everyone loves to feel like you care about them!

Schedule Your Emails

Manage your Email Marketing Schedule using calendars and online planning tools. Sending consistent, organized, and well-paced emails will keep you on your audience's radar. Note that the best days to send emails are every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Schedule emails for sending at the start and end of the workday (8 AM and 6 PM, respectively) and during downtime at work (10 AM and 2 PM).

Do A Quick Run Through Before Sending Out

Bad email leads affect the sender’s reputation and hampers email deliverability. Email validation ascertains whether the addresses are inactive or incorrect. You can remove fake email addresses to build a quality mailing list for an increased open rate. Also, don't forget to do a preview test to ensure proper layouts. You may also want to see how your subject line and preview line show up on the screen, especially for mobile devices. Most users check their emails on their phones more frequently.

Conclusion

Lastly, have fun with it! Email Marketing is an extension of your brand and is a chance for you to engage with your audience uniquely and creatively.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Email marketing

Comments / 0

Published by

Academic Speaker | Freelance Journalist | I have contributed to a variety of publications such as Forbes, Tech In Asia, and The Next Web. I cover a variety of topics ranging from fintech, big data, AI, blockchain, to lifestyle and breaking news stories.

171 followers

More from Luke Fitzpatrick

6 Basement Remodeling Tips To Upgrade Your Home

Home interior designPhoto by Sidekix Media on Unsplash. Remodeling your basement isn't always high on your priority list. However, a nicely finished basement can add value to your house and your living space. Depending on what you have to work with, you could make it into a study, bedroom, social space, or kitchen. About 42% of standalone houses have basements in the US. What could you do with yours?

Read full story

4 Steps To Improve Your Parenting

A father holding his sonPhoto by Kelli McClintock on Unsplash. Life goes by so fast. You might be busy working, cleaning and cooking, saving for college, running the kids to and from sports and school – and time just flies by. The next minute your kids are adults, moving out of home on their own, making their own decisions (right and wrong) and you wonder whether or not they’ll be okay.

Read full story

How to Encourage Engagement On Your Social Media Platforms

Navigating social media algorithms can be very tricky, and most of the time, they vary per platform. One of the best ways to beat the algorithm and stay relevant in your chosen platforms is active audience engagement.

Read full story

How Much Does Home Staging Cost In 2022?

Interior designPhoto by Francesca Tosolini on Unsplash. Projections suggest that more than 6.7 million Americans will sell their homes in 2022. That’s a little under 10% of US homeowners needing to impress buyers. Home staging is a popular way to boost your sale, attract potential buyers, and perhaps get more money out of the deal. But is home staging worth it in 2022?

Read full story

2022 Insurance Industry Outlook

A person working remotely.Photo by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash. After the tumultuous economic times brought about by the pandemic, the insurance sector, like all others, is in recovery and adaptation mode.

Read full story

Building A Financial Safety Net Is Crucial

Battery Park, New York, United StatesPhoto by Riley Farabaugh on Unsplash. There are many reasons to hope that 2022 will be easier than the last two years. The U.S. economy has been recovering well from the pandemic strains, and the rate of unemployment is significantly lower than during the crisis.

Read full story
1 comments

What Is The Cost Of Living Crisis?

The View from The Shard, London, United KingdomPhoto by Benjamin Davies on Unsplash. In what has been named a ‘cost of living crisis,’ analysts are currently warning Brits that they can expect to see a rise in poverty only ever experienced during times of recession. As part of the crisis, lower-income families are being hit the hardest, struggling to cover their basic expenses and failing to receive sufficient government support.

Read full story

How Video And Access Moving To The Cloud Is Revolutionizing Security Controls

A salesperson working in an office on a virtual call.Photo by LinkedIn Sales Solutions on Unsplash. Advancements in technology have strengthened security systems across businesses, providing them with better protection and a reduced administrative burden. In particular, security technologies, such as access control and video surveillance, are noticing a shift with these advancements.

Read full story

The Benefits Of Aluminium Over Other Materials

Lucerne, SwitzerlandPhoto by Ricardo Gomez Angel on Unsplash. Aluminum is a rigid, resourceful metal with numerous advantages. Aluminum can be cast, machined, formed, melted, and extruded, meaning it can be manufactured into various shapes and sizes. This makes it an essential material as it can be molded into shapes when needed. Aluminum is a popular material to use in the engineering industry because it is lightweight and flexible.

Read full story

Actionable Strategies For Social Media Engagement

Sponsored content and ad boosting were the primary tools for increasing likes and follows, but somewhere along the way, the game changed. Being on social media became more than just numbers. It became about creating meaningful engagements. The increased number of followers seems more like a bonus. Social media users now give more importance to responses.

Read full story

Ways to Increase Online Sales Using Social Media

Social media is quickly becoming a standard feature of every marketer’s arsenal. With almost 2/3rds of the world’s population being online, the amount of reach you can potentially have on social media is enormous. Many different social media platforms mean there are many new ways for brands to interact with customers and equally as many ways to influence purchase decisions and gain sales.

Read full story
1 comments

5 Ways To Get Started With Conversion Rate Optimization

The airfocus team in their Hamburg office.Photo by airfocus on Unsplash. Any online marketing campaign’s end goal is to increase sales. But to do that, you’ll first need to attract your target audience and convert them into paying customers. And this is where conversion rates come in.

Read full story

The Most Popular Dog Names And Breeds Revealed

10 week old Miniature Schnauzer puppy CaiaPhoto by Katja Rooke on Unsplash. The name you owners choose for their dogs is usually based on their dog's personality and look. Some specific names are common for particular breeds and why owners frequently choose similar names for their dogs.

Read full story

How Does Account Verification Work With Open Banking?

Whether you're familiar with open banking, banks and third parties have had to verify our accounts for decades. Traditionally, if you want to withdraw money from your bank, you might present a bank card or an ID at your local branch.

Read full story

Amy Grant: Queen Of Christian Pop Is Set To Tour USA

Straddling the divide between music genres and garnering many awards throughout her career, the renowned Christian musician Amy Grant is gracing the stage. Dubbed 'the Queen of Christian Pop,' Amy Grant's career spans styles and decades. Starting with contemporary Christian music at 16 years old, Grant smoothly transitioned into pop music.

Read full story

The Australian Government Commemorates The Bombing Of Darwin

Approximately 80 years ago, mainland Australia experienced the largest and most destructive external attack from a foreign power using modern warfare. The date was February 19, 1942, when Japanese warplanes bombed the port town of Darwin in the Northern Territory.

Read full story

Social Media: How It Is Evolving For Businesses

As social media evolves, businesses find new and innovative ways to leverage their power to reach their target markets. Businesses can significantly increase brand awareness and customer engagement by creating a social media strategy and integrating it into their overall marketing plan.

Read full story
1 comments

Access To Justice And The Increasing Use Of Remote Video Technology

There is little about navigating the American Justice System made easy. There are many barriers to accessing justice between the complexity of legal terminologies, the confusing processes and protocols, and the costs involved in obtaining legal representation.

Read full story

A Guide To Servicing Your Caravan Before The Festive Season

Servicing a vehicle is often viewed as a nuisance expense at the worst possible time. But, servicing your caravan is incredibly important to the health and longevity of your vehicle.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy