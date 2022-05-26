6 Basement Remodeling Tips To Upgrade Your Home

Luke Fitzpatrick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3geZKd_0fqgtlqu00
Home interior designPhoto by Sidekix Media on Unsplash

Remodeling your basement isn't always high on your priority list. However, a nicely finished basement can add value to your house and your living space. Depending on what you have to work with, you could make it into a study, bedroom, social space, or kitchen. About 42% of standalone houses have basements in the US. What could you do with yours?

How much does it cost to remodel a basement?

The cost to finish your basement depends on several factors, namely your location, the state of your basement, the materials, and your intention with it.

For example, a bathroom or movie room will require more expensive materials than creating a simple office space. On average, it could cost $32 - $47 per square foot, or $22,000 - $46,000 in total to finish a basement.

However, this is just the average cost. If you plan to add expensive features, you could spend more. However, it doesn't have to cost you a bomb. Many money-saving ways to remodel your basement include preventing expensive sewer cleaning.

Steps to remodeling a basement

Here are the steps to remodeling your basement:

  • Calculate your budget: Determining your budget will help you understand what kind of renovations you can make and help you plan.
  • Figure out how you intend to use the space: You need to work out your intentions before starting anything else. For example, a suite will need separate rooms, whereas an office space might be open plan.
  • Reach out to contractors: Find experienced contractors, discuss your plans, and ask for a quote.
  • Flood or fire hazard zone: If your property is in a flood or fire hazard zone, you might need to consider how you remodel your basement.

6 tips for remodeling your basement

Remodeling a basement is expensive, even if you opt for the cheapest options and DIY. Therefore, follow our tips to ensure your basement remodeling goes successfully.

1. Control the moisture

One of the biggest problems with basements is moisture. Before building anything in your basement, ensure you get the moisture under control. You can use water lock paint on your walls, seal cracks with caulking, and use dehumidifiers to mitigate many moisture issues. Be sure to check the building’s foundation in case the foundation has begun to dilapidate.

However, if your basement has significant moisture, you may not be able to remodel it as planned. Older properties weren't intended to use basements as living spaces and might provide further obstacles. If you hire a contractor, they can help you manage the moisture.

2. Decide on the basement's purpose

Basements aren't suitable for all purposes. They tend to be cold and dark. You will be lucky if you have a window. Therefore, you must work out how to use your basement before you begin building. Home movie theatres and gym spaces are perfect solutions as you don't need a lot of light or warmth.

3. Wall system planning

You might want an open-planned basement. You won't need to plan any walls if that's the case. However, you may wish to install walls to break up the space and run electrical wires. Take the time to consider how you build your walls and the insulation materials used to cope with the moisture problems.

4. Devise an electrical plan

You will need a certain number of electrical outlets. Depending on how you intend to use the space, you might need more electrical work to comply with the electrical code. For instance, a bathroom needs the same level of electrical work as it would on the upper floors.

5. Plan heating and cooling

Most basements will need additional heating and cooling systems. While you might hope your basement stays cool in the summer as it's below ground and warm in summer with good insulation, it's not necessarily the case.

6. Create a lighting plan

Finally, it would help if you plan your lighting. Basements are inherently dark spaces. Artificial lighting will be your primary source of light. Furthermore, as basements have lower ceilings, you might need to opt for smaller lighting fixtures.

Summing up

Most likely, your remodeled basement will add value. Whether you opt for an extensive remodel or keep things simple, home buyers will probably appreciate the extra living space. Especially for those working from home, be aware that remodeling can take time, be quite noisy, and be an inconvenience — so be sure to factor things like this in before jumping into a full-blown remodeling project.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# home# basement remodeling# add value# statistics

Comments / 0

Published by

Academic Speaker | Freelance Journalist | I have contributed to a variety of publications such as Forbes, Tech In Asia, and The Next Web. I cover a variety of topics ranging from fintech, big data, AI, blockchain, to lifestyle and breaking news stories.

171 followers

More from Luke Fitzpatrick

9 Practical Email Marketing For Higher Open Rates

In setting up online marketing tools, brands and businesses prioritize websites and social media accounts first and tackle email marketing last. Not because email marketing is not as important, but because of the assumption that many people do not open their emails anyway. As it is, we receive an overwhelming amount of emails a day, so it is easy for brand mailing list content to get lost in inboxes. In 2022, an estimated 347 billion emails were sent and received daily.

Read full story

4 Steps To Improve Your Parenting

A father holding his sonPhoto by Kelli McClintock on Unsplash. Life goes by so fast. You might be busy working, cleaning and cooking, saving for college, running the kids to and from sports and school – and time just flies by. The next minute your kids are adults, moving out of home on their own, making their own decisions (right and wrong) and you wonder whether or not they’ll be okay.

Read full story

How to Encourage Engagement On Your Social Media Platforms

Navigating social media algorithms can be very tricky, and most of the time, they vary per platform. One of the best ways to beat the algorithm and stay relevant in your chosen platforms is active audience engagement.

Read full story

How Much Does Home Staging Cost In 2022?

Interior designPhoto by Francesca Tosolini on Unsplash. Projections suggest that more than 6.7 million Americans will sell their homes in 2022. That’s a little under 10% of US homeowners needing to impress buyers. Home staging is a popular way to boost your sale, attract potential buyers, and perhaps get more money out of the deal. But is home staging worth it in 2022?

Read full story

2022 Insurance Industry Outlook

A person working remotely.Photo by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash. After the tumultuous economic times brought about by the pandemic, the insurance sector, like all others, is in recovery and adaptation mode.

Read full story

Building A Financial Safety Net Is Crucial

Battery Park, New York, United StatesPhoto by Riley Farabaugh on Unsplash. There are many reasons to hope that 2022 will be easier than the last two years. The U.S. economy has been recovering well from the pandemic strains, and the rate of unemployment is significantly lower than during the crisis.

Read full story
1 comments

What Is The Cost Of Living Crisis?

The View from The Shard, London, United KingdomPhoto by Benjamin Davies on Unsplash. In what has been named a ‘cost of living crisis,’ analysts are currently warning Brits that they can expect to see a rise in poverty only ever experienced during times of recession. As part of the crisis, lower-income families are being hit the hardest, struggling to cover their basic expenses and failing to receive sufficient government support.

Read full story

How Video And Access Moving To The Cloud Is Revolutionizing Security Controls

A salesperson working in an office on a virtual call.Photo by LinkedIn Sales Solutions on Unsplash. Advancements in technology have strengthened security systems across businesses, providing them with better protection and a reduced administrative burden. In particular, security technologies, such as access control and video surveillance, are noticing a shift with these advancements.

Read full story

The Benefits Of Aluminium Over Other Materials

Lucerne, SwitzerlandPhoto by Ricardo Gomez Angel on Unsplash. Aluminum is a rigid, resourceful metal with numerous advantages. Aluminum can be cast, machined, formed, melted, and extruded, meaning it can be manufactured into various shapes and sizes. This makes it an essential material as it can be molded into shapes when needed. Aluminum is a popular material to use in the engineering industry because it is lightweight and flexible.

Read full story

Actionable Strategies For Social Media Engagement

Sponsored content and ad boosting were the primary tools for increasing likes and follows, but somewhere along the way, the game changed. Being on social media became more than just numbers. It became about creating meaningful engagements. The increased number of followers seems more like a bonus. Social media users now give more importance to responses.

Read full story

Ways to Increase Online Sales Using Social Media

Social media is quickly becoming a standard feature of every marketer’s arsenal. With almost 2/3rds of the world’s population being online, the amount of reach you can potentially have on social media is enormous. Many different social media platforms mean there are many new ways for brands to interact with customers and equally as many ways to influence purchase decisions and gain sales.

Read full story
1 comments

5 Ways To Get Started With Conversion Rate Optimization

The airfocus team in their Hamburg office.Photo by airfocus on Unsplash. Any online marketing campaign’s end goal is to increase sales. But to do that, you’ll first need to attract your target audience and convert them into paying customers. And this is where conversion rates come in.

Read full story

The Most Popular Dog Names And Breeds Revealed

10 week old Miniature Schnauzer puppy CaiaPhoto by Katja Rooke on Unsplash. The name you owners choose for their dogs is usually based on their dog's personality and look. Some specific names are common for particular breeds and why owners frequently choose similar names for their dogs.

Read full story

How Does Account Verification Work With Open Banking?

Whether you're familiar with open banking, banks and third parties have had to verify our accounts for decades. Traditionally, if you want to withdraw money from your bank, you might present a bank card or an ID at your local branch.

Read full story

Amy Grant: Queen Of Christian Pop Is Set To Tour USA

Straddling the divide between music genres and garnering many awards throughout her career, the renowned Christian musician Amy Grant is gracing the stage. Dubbed 'the Queen of Christian Pop,' Amy Grant's career spans styles and decades. Starting with contemporary Christian music at 16 years old, Grant smoothly transitioned into pop music.

Read full story

The Australian Government Commemorates The Bombing Of Darwin

Approximately 80 years ago, mainland Australia experienced the largest and most destructive external attack from a foreign power using modern warfare. The date was February 19, 1942, when Japanese warplanes bombed the port town of Darwin in the Northern Territory.

Read full story

Social Media: How It Is Evolving For Businesses

As social media evolves, businesses find new and innovative ways to leverage their power to reach their target markets. Businesses can significantly increase brand awareness and customer engagement by creating a social media strategy and integrating it into their overall marketing plan.

Read full story
1 comments

Access To Justice And The Increasing Use Of Remote Video Technology

There is little about navigating the American Justice System made easy. There are many barriers to accessing justice between the complexity of legal terminologies, the confusing processes and protocols, and the costs involved in obtaining legal representation.

Read full story

A Guide To Servicing Your Caravan Before The Festive Season

Servicing a vehicle is often viewed as a nuisance expense at the worst possible time. But, servicing your caravan is incredibly important to the health and longevity of your vehicle.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy