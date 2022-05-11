How to Encourage Engagement On Your Social Media Platforms

Navigating social media algorithms can be very tricky, and most of the time, they vary per platform.

One of the best ways to beat the algorithm and stay relevant in your chosen platforms is active audience engagement.

Social Media Jakob Owens on Unsplash

Social Media Platforms like Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook, and Twitter have different features that cater to their respective demographics.

Here are some ways to increase social media engagement on the platforms above.

ALL ABOUT VARIETY: Instagram

Instagram may be the most comprehensive social media platform, given the different content types you can create. Instagram offers single-image posts, carousel posts, reels, and stories.

Play around with these content types to see which of the following formats your audience engages with more often.

Even with the tried and tested formulas, you need to see what works for you. It is essential to note the nature of your business and which of the following formats will be most beneficial for you and your audience.

Try making carousel posts with customer reviews if you're a product shop. Explore the use of IG Reels by posting "Pack an order with me" or "behind-the-scenes" videos. If you're a performer or a yoga teacher, posting videos of you in action may help drive up audience views. If you're a makeup artist and starting a makeup line, try creating makeup tutorial videos to show off your cosmetics. If you're a motivational speaker, post powerful quotes in the single-image format or consider making a thread using the carousel format. If you're an artist, use your feed as an online portfolio. When your business or service gets comments, likes, and shares from your audience, engage with them by replying.

If you don't want to overwhelm your followers with content on your feed, using Instagram Stories is the way to go. It has interactive features like polls, sliding scales, and quizzes to engage your audience. Usage of the said features also gives them the feeling of being involved and, as a result, makes them look forward to your next posts.

ALL ABOUT TRENDS: TikTok

TikTok is a fast-paced online world, so you may want to grab the audience's attention with eye-catching high-resolution videos.

Consistency on this platform doesn't just apply to posting but also to how you visually present yourself. Excellent lighting and a trendy background set-up add to your identity. Having a consistent image will make TikTok users remember you right away.

Speaking of trendy, being prominent on TikTok also means being in the know of what is making waves on the For You Page. Create your version based on the trending videos you see. You can either participate in the latest challenge related to your field, duet, or stitch with other TikTok creators, use popular sound bites and music, or talk about the hottest topics on the platform.

Videos that appear on the For You page get instant reviews and higher engagements. Using trends will bump you up into the For You page.

Once you've gained a good following, use the Q&A feature so you can respond to comments with videos. You can even start challenges with your own hashtag!

ALL ABOUT INFORMATION: Facebook

Facebook is a great platform to teach, inform and inspire your audience. It is also the platform that thrives on the honesty and vulnerability of the user. Sharing relatable stories, memes, and raw videos and photos is just one of the many ways you can increase engagement with your audience. Authenticity truly goes a long way.

When people feel seen and heard by your content, it opens up an opportunity to start or add to conversations. Your audience will then start sharing your posts, resulting in active comments and a wider reach. To encourage even more active engagement, go live on Facebook. Remember that it is better to do a Livestream directly on the site since Facebook prioritizes native videos more than third-party ones.

Once you have built a solid audience, create a Facebook group where you can take the conversations even further. Facebook Groups is also a place to share more exclusive content, which you can tease about in your more public posts!

ALL ABOUT VALUABLE CONVERSATIONS: Twitter

Even the most introverted people enjoy having conversations on Twitter. It can get pretty noisy on Twitter, but it is easy to spot valuable and digestible discussions because they spread quickly.

The first thing you need to take note of is your Twitter voice. How would you like to sound, and how is it aligned with your image and branding? Once you find your voice, your audience will easily find and engage with you.

Another thing to note is to add other Twitter users who are in the same field of expertise or interest as you are. Tag or QRT (quote retweet) them to lengthen the conversation.

Given that Twitter is a text-heavy social media platform, there is a tendency for your tweets to get drowned out quite quickly. Make your audience stop scrolling by adding memes, images, videos, and gifs that match your voice.

CONCLUSION

Each social media platform is unique in its own way, but there are strategies from each one that you can adapt to another. If it gets too overwhelming, remember that engagement is determined by what you put out there and how you do it. You could also consider hiring an influencer or a virtual assistant to help you with it. Encouraging engagement is about posting not just what you want your audience to see but also what they want to see.